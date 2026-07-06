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China Is Building an Alternative to the Brussels Effect on Data
As the EU tries to simplify its rules, Beijing is promoting a state-centred model of data governance shaped by industrial strategy, technological…
24 hrs ago
3
Central Banks Close Ranks
The ECB’s annual forum in Sintra offered no clear signal on September rates, but Kevin Warsh’s first international appearance as Fed chair pointed to…
Jul 5
•
Ignazio Angeloni
2
2
Europe’s Era of Reduced Responsibility Is Over
In a world at a point of rupture, what once seemed like lofty federalist ambition has become a practical necessity for Europe’s future
Jul 5
•
Marco Buti
6
3
Big Tech Is Turning American Capitalism Into a Sovereign Power
EU should not copy the founder-led model that has driven the US technology boom. It needs a form of capitalism that can innovate without eroding…
Jul 4
•
Moreno Bertoldi
and
Marco Buti
6
The War in Ukraine Will End Without Peace
Kyiv has shifted the balance of pressure, but Putin’s logic of survival points to stalemate, escalation and a Korean-style frozen conflict - A…
Jul 3
•
Bill Browder
667
69
227
EU’s Turn to Managed Trade in Steel: The Canary in the Coal Mine
The July 1 regime signals a radical change in EU policy, replacing temporary safeguards with a permanent mechanism to control imports.
Jul 2
•
Daniel Gros
and
Philipp Reinhold
2
1
2
Why Tariffs Fuel Big Tech’s Power
Protectionism can lift platform revenues and give digital intermediaries even more power than what they obtain from political fragmentation - A…
Jul 1
4
2
June 2026
The Steel Scrap Paradox
Everyone needs more scrap for the green transition, but fragmented rules still treat it through categories designed for another industrial era.
Jun 30
•
Ilaria Colombo
2
Why Slower Decarbonisation Would Not Fix Europe’s Steel Problems
The EU must manage decarbonisation, industrial competitiveness and economic security together, rather than treating climate policy as the main obstacle
Jun 29
•
Pier Paolo Raimondi
2
How Europe Can Lead Without Becoming a Superpower
If the EU does not learn to lead among equals, it risks becoming increasingly isolated in a world dominated by force
Jun 28
•
Daniel Gros
4
1
Why the US-Iran Truce Has Not Helped the Euro
Lower oil prices and hopes of a ceasefire should have supported Europe’s currency, but US rates, fiscal expansion and safe-haven flows continue to…
Jun 27
•
Lorenzo Bini Smaghi
5
Europe’s Steel Policy Dilemma: Green Transition, Industrial Security and Permanent Protection
Main takeaways from an Italo-German roundtable on the future of the European steel industry
Jun 26
•
Daniel Gros
1
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