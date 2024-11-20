IEP@BU - Institute for European Policymaking

Mission

Founded by Bocconi University and Institute Javotte Bocconi, the Institute for European Policymaking @ Bocconi University combines the analytic rigor of a research institute, the policy impact of a think tank, and the facts-based effort of raising public opinion’s awareness about Europe through outreach activities. The Institute, fully interdisciplinary, intends to address the multi-fold obstacles that usually stand between the design of appropriate policies and their adoption, with particular attention to consensus building and effective enforcement.

The Institute’s mission is to conduct, debate and disseminate high quality research on the major policy issues facing Europe, and the EU in particular, its Member States and its citizens, in a rapidly changing world.

It is committed to defending the European ideal, especially the unity and the diversity of the EU, as well as to promoting the rule of law, the principles and values enshrined in the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights.

The Institute is also committed to contributing to Europe’s competitiveness, to the EU’s influence worldwide and to a prosperous, sustainable and equitable future for Europeans by fostering policy debates and a dialogue between different parts of European society through diverse outreach activities.

It will adopt a multi-disciplinary, open and far-sighted approach, making the most of the interplay between rigorous research and constructive action, the latter being aimed not only at effective policy design, but also incorporating consensus building and policy enforcement methods.

It is independent from any business or political influence.

Management Council

Mario Monti, IEP@BU, Honorary President

Catherine De Vries, Dean for International Affairs and Professor of Political Science at Bocconi University, IEP@BU President

Daniel Gros, IEP@BU Director

Silvia Colombo, IEP@BU Deputy Director

Carlo Altomonte, Associate Professor at Bocconi University and Associate Dean for Stakeholder Engagement Programs at SDA Bocconi School of Management

Arnstein Aasve, Professor in Demography at Bocconi University

Valentina Bosetti, professor of Environmental and Climate Change Economics at Bocconi University

Elena Carletti, Dean for Research and Professor of Finance at Bocconi University

Eleanor Spaventa, Professor of European Union Law at Bocconi Law School

Nathalie Tocci, IEP@BU Senior Fellow

Contacts

IEP@BU - Institute for European Policymaking @ Bocconi University

Via Röntgen n. 1, Milan 20136 (ITALY)

Email: iep@unibocconi.it

Tel: +39 025836 3301