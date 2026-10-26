We link venture-capital (VC) deals to founders’ education histories and track the financing raised by startups founded by graduates of universities competing for highly selective, multi-year institutional grants
Daniel Gros, Giorgio Presidente and Thomas Schwab
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By Daniel Gros, Giorgio Presidente and Thomas Schwab
Executive Summary
This paper asks whether university-wide public investments build entrepreneurial capacity.
We link venture-capital (VC) deals to founders’ education histories and track the financing raised by startups founded by graduates of universities competing for highly selective, multi-year institutional grants.
We identify the grants’ causal effects using the program’s two-stage selection process: funded universities are compared with institutions also judged ex ante to be credible candidates for funding, and whose proposals advanced through the first stage but were not selected in the final round.
We document three main findings. First, winning a university-wide grant substantially increases the VC financing raised by alumni-founded startups, but the effect emerges only seven years after the award.
Second, the delayed response and its concentration among cohorts exposed while studying at funded universities are inconsistent with an immediate prestige or labeling effect and instead point to the gradual accumulation of entrepreneurial capacity.
Third, university-wide grants generate larger effects on venture-backed entrepreneurship than project-based research funding. The results are stable across alternative estimators, comparison groups, and timing definitions.
Daniel Gros
Senior Fellow
Daniel Gros is a Senior Fellow at IEP Bocconi, where he served as founding Director from 2023 to 2026. He previously led the Centre for European Policy Studies (CEPS) from 2000 to 2020.
His work covers European economic affairs, monetary and fiscal policy, and international finance. He earned his PhD in economics at the University of Chicago.
Giorgio Presidente
Head of Enterprises, Technology and Growth Unit
Giorgio Presidente heads the Enterprises, Technology and Growth Unit at IEP Bocconi and is a Research Associate with the University of Oxford’s Oxford Martin Programme on the Future of Work.
His research examines productivity, technology, industrial organisation and economic development. He previously worked at the World Bank, OECD, European Central Bank and United Nations. He earned his PhD at the Paris School of Economics.
Thomas Schwab
Thomas Schwab is Senior Expert for European Economics at the Bertelsmann Stiftung. His research examines regional inequalities and economic cohesion, including the effects of the green and digital transitions.
He earned his doctorate at the University of Mannheim, specialising in corporate taxation. His work has appeared in the Journal of Public Economics, Research Policy and Intereconomics.
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Paloma Lopez-Garcia, Director, IEP Bocconi
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The IEP Bocconi Management Council
Marta Cartabia
President
Sylvie Goulard
Vice-President
Paloma Lopez-Garcia
Director
Silvia Colombo
Deputy Director
Carlo Altomonte
Arnstein Aassve
Valentina Bosetti
Elena Carletti
Daniel Gros
Eleanor Spaventa
Nathalie Tocci