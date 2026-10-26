We link venture-capital (VC) deals to founders’ education histories and track the financing raised by startups founded by graduates of universities competing for highly selective, multi-year institutional grants Daniel Gros, Giorgio Presidente and Thomas Schwab IEP@BU does not express opinions of its own. The opinions expressed in this publication are those of the authors. Any errors or omissions are the responsibility of the author

By Daniel Gros, Giorgio Presidente and Thomas Schwab

Wp The Unintended Entrepreneurial Returns To University Grants 1.2MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Executive Summary

This paper asks whether university-wide public investments build entrepreneurial capacity.

We link venture-capital (VC) deals to founders’ education histories and track the financing raised by startups founded by graduates of universities competing for highly selective, multi-year institutional grants.

We identify the grants’ causal effects using the program’s two-stage selection process: funded universities are compared with institutions also judged ex ante to be credible candidates for funding, and whose proposals advanced through the first stage but were not selected in the final round.

We document three main findings. First, winning a university-wide grant substantially increases the VC financing raised by alumni-founded startups, but the effect emerges only seven years after the award.

Second, the delayed response and its concentration among cohorts exposed while studying at funded universities are inconsistent with an immediate prestige or labeling effect and instead point to the gradual accumulation of entrepreneurial capacity.

Third, university-wide grants generate larger effects on venture-backed entrepreneurship than project-based research funding. The results are stable across alternative estimators, comparison groups, and timing definitions.

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Daniel Gros

Senior Fellow

Daniel Gros is a Senior Fellow at IEP Bocconi, where he served as founding Director from 2023 to 2026. He previously led the Centre for European Policy Studies (CEPS) from 2000 to 2020.

His work covers European economic affairs, monetary and fiscal policy, and international finance. He earned his PhD in economics at the University of Chicago.

Giorgio Presidente

Head of Enterprises, Technology and Growth Unit

Giorgio Presidente heads the Enterprises, Technology and Growth Unit at IEP Bocconi and is a Research Associate with the University of Oxford’s Oxford Martin Programme on the Future of Work.

His research examines productivity, technology, industrial organisation and economic development. He previously worked at the World Bank, OECD, European Central Bank and United Nations. He earned his PhD at the Paris School of Economics.

Thomas Schwab

Thomas Schwab is Senior Expert for European Economics at the Bertelsmann Stiftung. His research examines regional inequalities and economic cohesion, including the effects of the green and digital transitions.

He earned his doctorate at the University of Mannheim, specialising in corporate taxation. His work has appeared in the Journal of Public Economics, Research Policy and Intereconomics.

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At the Table or on the Menu? The IEP Bocconi Annual Event Programme Europe, Middle Powers and International Order 18 November 2026 | 8:30 am to 5:30 pm SDA Bocconi School of Management

Auditorium Grande, Via Sarfatti 10, Milan Register Here Registration is required Programme 8:30 am | Registration 9:00 am | Institutional Greetings Francesco Billari, Rector, Bocconi University Marta Cartabia, President, IEP Bocconi 9:15 am | Opening Remarks: Europe’s Choices, the Institute’s Contribution Paloma Lopez-Garcia, Director, IEP Bocconi 9:30 am | After the Rupture: Can Europe Shape a New Order? Sylvie Goulard, Vice President, IEP Bocconi Federica Mogherini, Former High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Mario Monti, Honorary President, IEP Bocconi Moderator: Stefano Feltri, Communication Advisor, IEP Bocconi 10:30 am | Trade and Economic Coercion: Europe’s Market Power in a Weaponised World Carlo Altomonte, Professor of Economics, Bocconi University Cecilia Malmström, Nonresident Senior Fellow, Peterson Institute for International Economics (PIIE) Robert Staiger, Chief Economist, World Trade Organization Moderator: Italo Colantone, Professor of Economics, Bocconi University 11:30 am | Coffee Break 11:50 am | Europe and the World: Lessons from Diplomacy, Choices for the Future Javier Solana, President, EsadeGeo; Former EU High Representative for Common Foreign and Security Policy; Former Secretary General of NATO Interviewed by Nathalie Tocci, Senior Fellow, IEP Bocconi 12:20 pm | Defence and Security: Towards a European Strategic Autonomy Andrea Gilli, Non-Resident Fellow, IEP Bocconi François-Marie Gougeon, Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Defence Policy and Planning, NATO Marina Henke, Director of the Hertie Centre for International Security Moderator: Bill Browder, Non-Resident Fellow, IEP Bocconi 1:20 pm | Lunch Break 2:30 pm | Technology and Industrial Policy: The Race for Digital Sovereignty Marco Buti, Tommaso Padoa-Schioppa Chair, European University Institute (EUI) Luca De Angelis, Chief Executive Officer, Tech Europe Foundation Reinhilde Veugelers, Professor of Economics, KU Leuven; Senior Fellow, Bruegel Moderator: Alberto Alemanno, Jean Monnet Professor of European Union Law, HEC Paris 3:30 pm | Energy, Climate and the Green Transition: Building Security from the Inside Out Sophia Kalantzakos, Global Distinguished Professor of Environmental Studies and Public Policy, New York University Abu Dhabi Clara Poletti, Senior Advisor, Centre on Regulation in Europe (CERRE) Giorgio Tomassetti, CEO, Octopus Energy Italia Moderator: Valentina Bosetti, Professor of Environmental and Climate Change Economics, Bocconi University 4:30 pm | Coffee Break 4:50 pm | The AI Transformation: Implications for Europe’s Future of Work Chris Pissarides, Regius Professor of Economics, London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE); Nobel Laureate in Economics Interviewed by Paloma Lopez-Garcia, Director, IEP Bocconi 5:20 pm | Concluding Remarks Paloma Lopez-Garcia, Director, IEP Bocconi Register for the Annual Event Registration closes on Monday 16 November at 5:00 pm CET. For information: iep@unibocconi.it

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Sylvie Goulard

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Carlo Altomonte

Arnstein Aassve

Valentina Bosetti

Elena Carletti

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Eleanor Spaventa

Nathalie Tocci