Fewer arrivals do not satisfy voters who also expected refugees admitted temporarily to return. Merz has acknowledged that demand, but acknowledging it and convincing voters he will fulfil it are different things Laurenz Guenther IEP@BU does not express opinions of its own. The opinions expressed in this publication are those of the authors. Any errors or omissions are the responsibility of the author

by Laurenz Guenther

In both eastern German states that voted this September, the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) more than doubled its vote share from the previous state election.

It won 43.8 percent in Saxony-Anhalt and 38.2 percent in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, where the Christian Democrats (CDU) fell below the five-percent threshold and lost every seat.

These defeats came after German Chancellor Friedrich Merz had brought the CDU back into federal government promising a reversal of its immigration policy.

In my view, the CDU has failed to recover these voters because its promises still exceed what it delivers.

Fewer arrivals do not satisfy voters who also expected refugees admitted temporarily to return. Merz has acknowledged that demand, but acknowledging it and convincing voters he will fulfil it are different things.

The voters the CDU has lost

Figure 1: (A) National support for the CDU/CSU and AfD, January 2002–September 2026. Lines show monthly medians of all published national polls, diamonds federal election results. (B) Net voters the CDU/CSU gained from or lost to each party and to non-voting, summed over the federal elections of 2013, 2017, 2021, and 2025, in thousands. Sources: DAWUM , Wahlrecht , the Federal Returning Officer , and Infratest dimap voter-flow estimates for ARD ( 2013 , 2017 , 2021 , 2025 ).

The Union, the CDU together with its Bavarian sister party, the CSU, won on average 43 percent in the 17 federal elections from 1953 to 2013 (Federal Returning Officer). The break came with the refugee crisis of 2015.

Until August 2015, the Union polled around 40 percent (Figure 1, panel A). In the three federal elections since, it won between 24.1 and 32.9 percent, less than in any election from 1953 to 2013, and it now polls at 20 percent. Over the same period, the AfD rose from 4 to 28 percent.

The Union’s lost voters mainly went to the AfD. Summed over the four federal elections from 2013 to 2025, Infratest dimap’s voter-flow analyses show a net loss of 2.2 million voters to the AfD (panel B).

The Union lost only 550,000 net to all small parties combined and gained on balance from the FDP, the Social Democrats, and non-voters.

These voters choose the AfD chiefly for its immigration policy. Schröder, Rehm, and Röcke find that immigration concern accounts for about 90 percent of what their model explains of AfD voting from 2014 to 2024.

One reason is that the AfD’s immigration policies are popular with the German electorate. In my research, I compare voters with the parliamentarians they elect.

Across Europe, established parties are more liberal than their voters on immigration, as I described in earlier IEP Bocconi commentaries on Germany’s traditional left and the far right . Figure 2 applies the same method to the 2025 German election.

Figure 2: Immigration positions of voters and of the parties’ elected members of the Bundestag after the 2025 federal election, on a scale from 0 (facilitate immigration) to 10 (restrict immigration). Bars show the share of voters at each position, coloured by the party whose average elected member is closest; points show party averages, with the CDU and CSU combined. Source: German Longitudinal Election Study 2025, post-election survey and candidate study , weighted.

The average voter stands at 6.3, on the restrictive side of the neutral midpoint of 5, and the Union’s parliamentarians, at 6.4, stand close to him. But voters are not concentrated around the average. Twenty-three percent choose the most restrictive position, half are more restrictive than every established party, and 39 percent are closest to the AfD, more than to any other party.

This gap is also an opportunity for the CDU. In an experiment with Salvatore Nunnari before the 2025 election, AfD support fell when respondents were led to see the CDU as closer to their restrictive preferences. The question is why Merz’s promised reversal has not had the same effect.

The meaning of “restrictive”

For voters who want a restrictive immigration policy, I think, the goal is a Germany that resembles the country of the early 2010s. That requires very few new asylum seekers and the return of most of those who have arrived since 2015.

Merz’s government has delivered part of the first and very little of the second. It has changed asylum rules, and first-time asylum applications halved in 2025. But about 3.1 million asylum applications have been filed in Germany since 2015. Against that number, Germany deported only 22,787 people in 2025, roughly as many as in 2018 or 2019.

In November 2015 , Angela Merkel told the Bundestag that many refugees would return once peace came to Syria.

A 2016 survey found that a majority of Germans wanted refugees sent home once the cause of flight had ended, even after years in Germany. Voters accepted temporary refuge on these terms, not permanent settlement.

A voter who understood temporary refuge as a promise can insist on its fulfilment even if a refugee works and commits no crime. There is a German saying: “Versprochen ist versprochen und wird nicht gebrochen.” A promise is a promise and must not be broken. For such a voter, the question is not only how many people live in Germany but whether the government respects the terms on which he accepted its policy.

Merz knows this demand exists. When he floated the return of 80 percent of Syrians this spring, 61 percent approved in a representative poll, but 78 percent considered it unrealistic. Voters want what he proposes. They do not believe he will deliver it, and so far they have been right: his government has been in office for more than a year on a promise of reversal, and returns remain at the level of the Merkel years.

Where the firewall leads

The CDU rules out cooperation with the AfD and governs with the Social Democrats, so any substantial restriction needs a partner to its left. The key problem for the CDU is that large-scale returns, the only thing I think would substantially weaken the AfD, are nearly impossible to implement in a coalition with left-wing parties.

Voters who want returns have one recent example of a Western government that delivered them: Donald Trump’s. Net unauthorized immigration to the United States was about minus 548,000 in 2025 ( my analysis of Dallas Fed estimates).

The AfD is the German party closest to him: a right-wing populist party that campaigns on deportation, and one his administration supports. For a voter whose priority is returns, the logic is simple.

The CDU does not deliver, and without the AfD it can hardly deliver. Keeping the AfD growing until it can govern, with or without the CDU, is a rational choice.

I therefore expect the AfD’s rise to continue, which is also what the trend analysis in this post suggests. If the trend continues, the AfD’s next plausible chance of a majority of seats, and of governing without any partner, comes in Thuringia in 2029.

Repositioning offers the Union little room to change this. In Figure 2, a move from 6.4 to about 7 would win the voters at 8, but any further step would hand the large group at the midpoint to the Social Democrats, and the 23 percent at the restrictive end stay closest to the AfD unless the Union moves beyond it.

A decade ago, a Union further to the right might have kept the AfD small. Now its remaining options are to deliver what it promised, above all returns, in a coalition with a left-wing party, or to seek a coalition with the AfD. I do not expect another change in language to recover voters who are waiting for the policy they were promised.

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Laurenz Guenther

Fellow

Laurenz Guenther is a political economist at the Toulouse School of Economics (IAST) and a Fellow at Bocconi’s Institute for European Policymaking (IEP Bocconi). His research focuses on political representation, immigration, and populism, examining why elected politicians systematically deviate from voter preferences and what this means for democratic stability.

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Auditorium Grande, Via Sarfatti 10, Milan Register Here Registration is required and closes on Monday 16 November at 5:00 pm CET . Programme 8:30 am | Registration 9:00 am | Institutional Greetings Francesco Billari, Rector, Bocconi University Marta Cartabia, President, IEP Bocconi 9:15 am | Opening Remarks: Europe’s Choices, the Institute’s Contribution Paloma Lopez-Garcia, Director, IEP Bocconi 9:30 am | After the Rupture: Can Europe Shape a New Order? Sylvie Goulard, Vice President, IEP Bocconi Federica Mogherini, Former High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Mario Monti, Honorary President, IEP Bocconi Moderator: Stefano Feltri, Communication Advisor, IEP Bocconi 10:30 am | Trade and Economic Coercion: Europe’s Market Power in a Weaponised World Carlo Altomonte, Professor of Economics, Bocconi University Cecilia Malmström, Nonresident Senior Fellow, Peterson Institute for International Economics (PIIE) Robert Staiger, Chief Economist, World Trade Organization Moderator: Italo Colantone, Professor of Economics, Bocconi University 11:30 am | Coffee Break 11:50 am | Europe and the World: Lessons from Diplomacy, Choices for the Future Javier Solana, President, EsadeGeo; Former EU High Representative for Common Foreign and Security Policy; Former Secretary General of NATO Interviewed by Nathalie Tocci, Senior Fellow, IEP Bocconi 12:20 pm | Defence and Security: Towards a European Strategic Autonomy Andrea Gilli, Non-Resident Fellow, IEP Bocconi François-Marie Gougeon, Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Defence Policy and Planning, NATO Marina Henke, Director of the Hertie Centre for International Security Moderator: Bill Browder, Non-Resident Fellow, IEP Bocconi 1:20 pm | Lunch Break 2:30 pm | Technology and Industrial Policy: The Race for Digital Sovereignty Marco Buti, Tommaso Padoa-Schioppa Chair, European University Institute (EUI) Luca De Angelis, Chief Executive Officer, Tech Europe Foundation Reinhilde Veugelers, Professor of Economics, KU Leuven; Senior Fellow, Bruegel Moderator: Alberto Alemanno, Jean Monnet Professor of European Union Law, HEC Paris 3:30 pm | Energy, Climate and the Green Transition: Building Security from the Inside Out Sophia Kalantzakos, Global Distinguished Professor of Environmental Studies and Public Policy, New York University Abu Dhabi Clara Poletti, Senior Advisor, Centre on Regulation in Europe (CERRE) Giorgio Tomassetti, CEO, Octopus Energy Italia Moderator: Valentina Bosetti, Professor of Environmental and Climate Change Economics, Bocconi University 4:30 pm | Coffee Break 4:50 pm | The AI Transformation: Implications for Europe’s Future of Work Chris Pissarides, Regius Professor of Economics, London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE); Nobel Laureate in Economics Interviewed by Paloma Lopez-Garcia, Director, IEP Bocconi 5:20 pm | Concluding Remarks Paloma Lopez-Garcia, Director, IEP Bocconi Register for the Annual Event Registration closes on Monday 16 November at 5:00 pm CET. For information: iep@unibocconi.it

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