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Digital finance can make payments cheaper and financial markets faster. Realising those gains requires different forms of money to work together, with reliable access to liquidity and infrastructure that preserves trust, including during a crisis.
These questions are at the centre of the thirteenth episode of ESM Lunch Talk, the European Stability Mechanism’s series of conversations with policymakers, academics and experts.
Rolf Strauch, ESM Chief Economist, hosts Piero Cipollone, Member of the European Central Bank’s Executive Board, and Elena Carletti, Professor of Finance and Dean for Research at Bocconi University and a member of the IEP Bocconi Management Council.
The conversation covers:
Trust. Carletti argues that digital finance changes the architecture of money while leaving its economic foundations intact. Money must remain interchangeable at face value, and the system must provide liquidity when needed. The importance of a public monetary anchor becomes particularly clear under stress, when private arrangements may struggle to maintain confidence.
Choice. Cipollone sees central-bank money, tokenised deposits and stablecoins as potentially complementary. Different instruments can serve different purposes, and central banks should help create an environment in which they can coexist. Providing a safe settlement asset can support private innovation and the development of markets for tokenised assets.
Deposits. For Carletti, tokenised deposits are a natural avenue for banks because funds remain within the banking system. Adoption requires investment, interoperable infrastructure and clarity about their treatment under liquidity rules. Cipollone adds that banks need settlement in central-bank money and concrete uses that justify the investment.
Stablecoins. Carletti highlights the distinction between issuers with access to central-bank liquidity and those without it. Cipollone sees useful applications for euro-denominated stablecoins, including expensive or underserved international payment routes. His concern is how widespread adoption could redistribute deposits across banks, change their funding structure and affect their capacity to lend.
Competition. Carletti argues that digitalisation need not benefit only the largest banks. The outcome depends on whether new infrastructure is open to smaller institutions. Shared platforms could lower participation costs; closed networks could deepen divisions within the banking system.
Sovereignty. Cipollone presents the digital euro as a way to preserve citizens’ access to public money as transactions move online. It could also reduce Europe’s dependence on payment providers from outside Europe. Its proposed infrastructure and open standards would give private providers a basis for offering payment services across the euro area.
Interoperability. Carletti and Cipollone warn against creating closed digital platforms. Connecting them requires legal certainty and common standards as well as technical compatibility. Strauch sees a diverse, connected monetary system as a potential European advantage. Cipollone argues that the technological transition could help overcome the fragmentation of Europe’s capital markets, provided it does not reproduce that fragmentation in digital form.
Elena Carletti
Member of the IEP Bocconi Management Council
Elena Carletti is a Professor of Finance and Bocconi University’s Dean for Research. She serves on the IEP Bocconi Management Council.
At Bocconi, she heads the Banking, Finance and Regulation unit of the Baffi Carefin Centre. At CEPR, she directs the Banking and Corporate Finance Programme and the Research Policy Network on European Financial Architecture.
She is a UniCredit board member and chairs its Internal Controls and Risk Committee. She also sits on the European Parliament’s Expert Group on Bank Supervision.
Carletti founded the Florence School of Banking and Finance at the European University Institute, where she remains a scientific adviser. She previously held academic positions at the European University Institute, Goethe University Frankfurt and the University of Mannheim.
She holds a PhD in Economics from the London School of Economics. Her research covers financial intermediation, crises and regulation, competition policy, corporate governance and sovereign debt.
IEP Bocconi Publications
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Founded by Bocconi University and Institute Javotte Bocconi, the Institute for European Policymaking @ Bocconi University combines the analytic rigor of a research institute, the policy impact of a think tank, and the facts-based effort of raising public opinion’s awareness about Europe through outreach activities. The Institute, fully interdisciplinary, intends to address the multi-fold obstacles that usually stand between the design of appropriate policies and their adoption, with particular attention to consensus building and effective enforcement.
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The IEP Bocconi Management Council
Marta Cartabia
President
Sylvie Goulard
Vice-President
Paloma Lopez-Garcia
Director
Silvia Colombo
Deputy Director
Carlo Altomonte
Arnstein Aassve
Valentina Bosetti
Elena Carletti
Daniel Gros
Eleanor Spaventa
Nathalie Tocci