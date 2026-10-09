With the adoption of an anti-poverty strategy in March 2026, the European Commission is tackling the problem, even though responsibilities in this area are more often local than European.The challenge now is implementation. Sylvie Goulard IEP@BU does not express opinions of its own. The opinions expressed in this publication are those of the authors. Any errors or omissions are the responsibility of the author

Turning the EU’s Anti-Poverty Strategy into Action

Sylvie Goulard, Vice President of IEP Bocconi, will deliver the opening remarks alongside Mario Nava, the European Commission’s Director-General for Employment, Social Affairs and Inclusion, at the conference “Anti-Poverty Strategy: Policies for an Effective Implementation”. Ahead of the event, she argues that the solutions to poverty are well understood — the challenge is to put them into practice.

9 October 2026, 10:00–17:00 | Bocconi University, Leonardo Del Vecchio Building, Room N01, Piazza Sraffa 13, Milan.

Register here .

by Sylvie Goulard

For the past three years, every October ahead of the United Nations International Day for the Eradication of Poverty, the Institute for European Policymaking at Bocconi (IEP) has brought together European policymakers, researchers, NGOs, and people with lived experience of poverty.

The event is designed and run in partnership with the European Commission (DG EMPL).

It has three goals :

To give a voice to those we hear too little from and talk about too little — a matter of justice, but also of making good use of people’s talents;

To show that Europe cannot be merely a matter of markets, competitiveness, and elites, but must remain a project for everyone;

To help find solutions through dialogue between citizens, who have real things to say, researchers who study poverty, and dedecision-makers

In 2026, the event will focus in particular on housing supply and quality jobs — two essential safeguards against poverty.

We chose the theme months ago, but current events have made it even more pressing.

I n Spain, the housing crisis has just sparked an unprecedented wave of public mobilization. In Berlin, it weighed on the outcome of local elections.

Everywhere, the gentrification of cities is visible to the naked eye. Unless you look away, the reality of poor housing can be seen on the street.

For economists, however, the phenomenon is hard to measure, given the lack of reliable statistics on populations that are precarious by definition.

A recent study by five economists from various European and American universities, Extreme Poverty in Rich Countries: An Empirical Analysis of French Data, drew on figures from the Restos du Cœur, a charity that hands out free meals and food and records the profile of its beneficiaries. The cohort of 5.5 million beneficiaries is (sadly) exceptional.

The study finds:

A rise in the number of people in need: +37% over the period studied

An even sharper increase in people living on the street or without a proper home: +62%

Precarity among the young: children and teenagers make up 25% of those helped (far more than the elderly)

A need for transitional assistance, even though 14% of the people receiving support from Restos du Cœur have been coming for more than three years

A strong asymmetry between falling into and escaping poverty: falling into it depends heavily on economic conditions (inflation, unemployment) and is easier than getting out of it.

What are the solutions?

A social housing policy that provides a roof at an affordable cost

Quality jobs

With the adoption of an anti-poverty strategy in March 2026, the European Commission is tackling the problem, even though responsibilities in this area are more often local than European.

The challenge now is implementation.

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IEP Bocconi Events

Turning the EU’s Anti-Poverty Strategy Into Action

On 9 October, IEP Bocconi and the European Commission will bring together researchers, policymakers and civil society to discuss how to translate the EU’s Anti-Poverty Strategy into effective policies. The event will focus on housing affordability and the relationship between employment and poverty, including how to improve access to work and tackle in-work poverty.

Anti-Poverty Strategy: Policies for an Effective Implementation

9 October 2026 | 10:00–17:00

Bocconi University, Leonardo Del Vecchio Building, Room N01

Piazza Sraffa 13, Milan

Organised by IEP Bocconi and the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Employment, Social Affairs and Inclusion.

Register here

09:30–10:00 | Registration and Welcome Coffee

10:00–10:30 | Welcome Remarks

Sylvie Goulard , Vice President, IEP Bocconi

Mario Nava, Director-General for Employment, Social Affairs and Inclusion, European Commission

10:30–11:00 | Keynote Speech

Irene Tinagli, Chair of the Special Committee on the Housing Crisis, European Parliament

11:00–13:00 | The Housing Affordability Crisis

Moderated by Seyda Canepa, NTV correspondent.

Presentations

Matthew Baldwin , Deputy Director-General, DG ENER, European Commission, and Head of the Housing Task Force

Massimo Bricocoli , Politecnico di Milano and International Advisory Board for Vienna’s IBA Neues Soziales Wohnen 2016–2022

Marja Elsinga, Delft University of Technology and EU Housing Advisory Board

Roundtable Interventions

Alessandro Balducci , President, Fondazione Housing Sociale

Sydney Costantini , UC Berkeley and Bocconi University

Griselda Fernández , Director, Barcelona’s Public Housing Stock

Ulrike Neufang , Chair of the Social Protection Committee, EU EPSCO

People experiencing housing exclusion, sharing their stories and perspectives

13:00–14:10 | Buffet Lunch

14:10–14:30 | Spotlight: Social Spending in the Next Multiannual Financial Framework

Rosalba Famà, IEP Bocconi and BLEST

14:30–16:30 | Quality Jobs and Protection Against Poverty

Moderated by Seyda Canepa, NTV correspondent.

Data Presentations

Olivier Bontout , Deputy Head of Unit, Social Policies, Child Guarantee, SPC, DG EMPL D1, European Commission

Pietro Galeone , Head of the Labor and Social Policy Unit, IEP Bocconi

Giulia Giupponi, Professor, Bocconi University

Policy Roundtable

Davide Damiano , President, Confcooperative-Federsolidarietà Milano e dei Navigli

Romolo De Camillis , Director General for Social Development and Poverty Reduction Measures, Italian Ministry of Labour and Social Policy

Emese Olah-Grecoiu , Vice-Mayor of Cluj-Napoca, Eurocities partner city

People experiencing poverty, sharing their stories and perspectives

16:30–17:00 | Closing Remarks: Next Steps for Academia, Policy and Stakeholders

Katarina Ivanković Knežević , Director for Social Rights and Inclusion, DG EMPL D, European Commission

Paloma Lopez-Garcia, Director, IEP Bocconi

Download the full programme

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Sylvie Goulard

IEP@BU Vice President

Sylvie Goulard is President of the Deutsch Französisches Institut (Ludwigburg, Germany) and Vice President of the Institute for European Policymaking at Bocconi University (Milano, Italy). She is also Professor of Practice at SDA Bocconi.

In June 2023, she was designated co-chair (with Dame Amelia Fawcett) of a Franco British initiative aiming at creating nature related financial instruments to tackle climate change and biodiversity loss.

From January 2018 to December 2022, she was deputy governor of the Banque de France / Eurosystem with a portfolio comprising international issues, research, public financial education and financial stability issues, including those related to climate and the monitoring of the secretariat of the Network for Greening the Financial System (NGFS) that coordinates the work of around 120 Central Banks and supervisors committed to tackle climate related financial risks and encourage sustainable development. Within the NGFS, Mrs Goulard co-chaired the Task Force on nature-related risks.

After the presidential election in 2017, Mrs Goulard was Minister of Defense in the first Edouard Philippe Government.

From 2009 to 2017, she served as a member of the European Parliament (ALDE group / Econ committee).

She was before a political advisor to Romano Prodi during his time as President of the European Commission and Chair of the French European Movement.

IEP Bocconi Publications

Italy’s Youth Policies Leave the Most Vulnerable Behind Pietro Galeone · Oct 5 Employment opportunities that reach only a few, are intermittent or leave people in poverty do not provide a basis for independence or bring young people into lasting employment. Job quality is not a luxury that can be separated from the number of jobs available. It is an integral part of the response to demographic and labour market challenges. Read full story

Policy Brief - Housing First or Treatment First? Sydney Costantini · Oct 8 The empirical evidence shows that Housing First dominates Treatment First approaches to homelessness: it saves both lives and money. The EU should redirect funding away from transitional housing or Treatment First type programs towards ones that operate from a Housing First model Read full story

Founded by Bocconi University and Institute Javotte Bocconi, the Institute for European Policymaking @ Bocconi University combines the analytic rigor of a research institute, the policy impact of a think tank, and the facts-based effort of raising public opinion’s awareness about Europe through outreach activities. The Institute, fully interdisciplinary, intends to address the multi-fold obstacles that usually stand between the design of appropriate policies and their adoption, with particular attention to consensus building and effective enforcement.

The Institute’s mission is to conduct, debate, and disseminate high-quality research on the major policy issues facing Europe, and the EU in particular, its Member States and its citizens, in a rapidly changing world.

It is independent of any business or political influence.

The IEP Bocconi Management Council

Marta Cartabia

President

Sylvie Goulard

Vice-President

Paloma Lopez-Garcia

Director

Silvia Colombo

Deputy Director

Carlo Altomonte

Arnstein Aassve

Valentina Bosetti

Elena Carletti

Daniel Gros

Eleanor Spaventa

Nathalie Tocci