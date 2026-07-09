IEP Bocconi

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Kathleen's avatar
Kathleen
7h

Hi Sir William, thank you for your thorough analysis of the war in Ukraine and your profiling of Putin. It is very much appreciated.

🇦🇺🇺🇦

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Barb Ford's avatar
Barb Ford
7h

Dead on Bill

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