I have spent the last 17 years at war with Putin. In all those years, I have never once seen Putin back down. I have never seen him compromise. I have never seen him do a single thing that looks like weakness Bill Browder IEP@BU does not express opinions of its own. The opinions expressed in this publication are those of the authors. Any errors or omissions are the responsibility of the authors

by Bill Browder

During the presidential campaign, Donald Trump promised again and again that he would end the war in Ukraine in 24 hours.

Of course he didn’t. We are now more than 1,580 days into this war and it still rages. But here is the irony. Trump’s own actions, none of them meant to help Ukraine, may have brought the end of this war closer than anything that came before.

Go back to Joe Biden. He promised that America would stand with Ukraine “for as long as it takes,” and he sent more than $66 billion in military aid. That was welcome. But it came with a crippling condition. In return for American weapons, Washington demanded that Ukraine do nothing to “escalate.” The Biden administration had swallowed Putin’s nuclear sabre-rattling whole, and it forced an impossible position on Kyiv.

In practice it meant Ukraine could only strike Russian forces once they had crossed into Ukraine. Think about how absurd that was. Russia could mass its troops on the border in complete safety. Ukraine had to wait until those troops invaded before it was allowed to fire back. So the war dragged on. Russia took staggering losses, and still time was on its side.

Then Trump arrived. One of his first moves was to choke off American money and weapons. He demanded that Ukraine pay America back for Biden’s aid through a one-sided minerals deal. And he humiliated Volodymyr Zelensky in front of the world in that Oval Office meeting, telling him, “You don’t have any cards.”

It was demoralising for Ukraine and for everyone who wants Russia to lose. But it opened a door. Once Washington no longer bankrolled Ukraine, Washington could no longer give Ukraine orders. The leash was off. The United States could no longer demand that Ukraine spare targets inside Russia. That single change has altered the course of the war.

For months now, Ukraine has used its own drones and missiles to take apart Russia’s oil refining and export industry. We wake up to images of refineries on fire across Russia.

When Putin opened his flagship economic forum in St Petersburg in June, the so-called “Russian Davos,” it began with a Ukrainian strike on the city’s oil terminal and black smoke hanging over the skyline. A warship burned in the harbour. His guests arrived to the sight of his war coming home.

The damage is real. At times these strikes have knocked out close to a quarter of Russia’s refining capacity.

In late May, Russian refining fell to its lowest level in two decades. Dozens of regions have brought in fuel rationing. There are queues at petrol stations, and in Crimea the pumps have stopped serving ordinary drivers.

An oil and gas superpower can no longer supply its own people with petrol. That is remarkable. While Trump and Europe dither over oil sanctions, Zelensky has imposed his own, one burning refinery at a time.

Ukraine is hitting weapons plants and military targets too, and it is strangling the supply lines into occupied Crimea in ways we could not have imagined a year ago. Trump told Zelensky he had no cards. It turns out Putin is the one holding nothing.

This is no moment to sit back and applaud. It is the moment to press harder. The West should help Ukraine finish the job.

That means more weapons. It means more air defence, so that Russia’s inevitable retaliation against Ukrainian cities is far less deadly. It means we finally confiscate Russia’s roughly $300 billion in frozen central bank reserves, most of it sitting in Europe, and hand it to Ukraine to fund the fight.

More than four years on, that money is still only frozen, not seized. And it means secondary sanctions on the refineries in India, China and Turkey that keep buying Russian oil, so that Putin’s war machine is starved of cash and grinds to a halt.

I have spent more than a decade as one of Vladimir Putin’s most determined opponents. I know how he reads weakness, and I know how he reads strength. He gambled that the West would lose its nerve, and that Ukraine would always be held on a short leash by its own friends. For once, that leash has snapped. Our job now is to make sure it stays off.

A previous versions of this article were published by the British daily The Telegraph

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William Browder

IEP Bocconi Non-Resident Fellow

Sir William Browder, KCMG is a financier and political activist. He is the CEO and co-founder of Hermitage Capital Management, the investment adviser to the Hermitage Fund, formerly the largest foreign portfolio investor in Russia until he was declared “a threat to national security” in 2005 for exposing corruption in Russian state-owned companies.

He graduated in Economics from the University of Chicago and earned an MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business and received an honorary doctorate from Colgate University. He is also a Visiting Fellow at the Oxford Saïd School of Business (University of Oxford).

Browder began his career in the Eastern European practice of the Boston Consulting Group in London, then worked for Robert Maxwell’s Maxwell Communication Corporation, and subsequently managed the Russian proprietary investments desk at Salomon Brothers.

Browder and Edmond Safra (1932–1999) founded Hermitage Capital Management in 1996, investing an initial seed capital of $25 million in Russia during the mass privatization period following the fall of the Soviet Union.

In 2008, Browder’s lawyer, Sergei Magnitsky, uncovered a massive fraud committed by Russian government officials involving the theft of $230 million in state taxes. Magnitsky was subsequently arrested, imprisoned without trial, and systematically tortured.

Sergei Magnitsky died in prison on November 16, 2009. Ever since, Sir William has led the Global Magnitsky Campaign for governments around the world to impose targeted visa bans and asset freezes on human rights abusers and highly corrupt officials, introducing the passage of the Sergei Magnitsky Accountability Act in 2012 and the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act in 2016. This legislation has since been adopted by 35 countries, including the USA, the UK, the EU, Canada and Australia.

For his exceptional service to the UK abroad and internationally, in recognition of his significant and sustained contribution to human rights and anti-corruption, he was appointed a Knight Commander of the Order of St Michael and St George (KCMG) by King Charles III in the 2024 Birthday Honours List.

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