Overall, the combined effect of the oil price increases of recent months and the large fiscal deficit will keep US inflation above the 2 per cent target for longer than expected. This leaves the central bank with no choice but to raise policy rates further, starting at its next meeting in December Lorenzo Bini Smaghi IEP@BU does not express opinions of its own. The opinions expressed in this publication are those of the authors. Any errors or omissions are the responsibility of the author

What will the US midterm elections, which have brought a change of majority in both chambers of Congress, mean for the America’s and the global economies?

The answer is not straightforward. It depends not only on how the president and Congress will exercise their respective powers, but also on the prospect of the presidential election in November 2028. Any assessment can only be tentative, given the uncertainty both over President Trump’s next moves during the remainder of his term and over the strategy the Democratic party will adopt in Congress to oppose him.

If one thing is certain, it is that the incumbent president will do everything he can to influence the outcome of the vote in two years’ time, to ensure that his successor is an ally, politically and otherwise. At stake are not only his political legacy but also his protection from future legal action.

According to analysts, three main concerns brought Democratic voters to the polls in greater numbers than usual and instead led many Republicans to stay at home: the erosion of purchasing power; immigration enforcement measures seen as excessively violent, which provoked a backlash among Latino voters; and the political and financial entanglement between the Administration and large technology companies.

The question, then, is how far the president will go in acknowledging that some of his past policy choices were at the origin of the electoral defeat, and how willing he will be to change course.

On the latter two issues, immigration and corruption, the first signals from the White House suggest that little will change over the next two years. The appointment as chief of staff of Stephen Miller, known for his extreme views on issues such as immigration, is unlikely to help mend relations with ethnic minorities. As for financial ties between the administration and large companies, much will depend on whether the latter will decide to back a different horse at the next election.

Turning to the economy, there is no doubt that the rise in energy prices triggered by the war in Iran was one of the main causes of inflation. Until February this year, inflation was just below 2.5 per cent; it rose above 4 per cent after the conflict broke out.

Vice-President Vance has acknowledged that the war in Iran, and its impact on Americans’ purchasing power, was the main cause of the electoral defeat. It is unclear, however, whether the president shares this interpretation and whether it might lead to a change in foreign policy.

Moreover, ending the conflict depends not only on the US but above all on the Iranian government’s willingness to do so. The most likely outcome appears to be a tacit truce that would allow crude oil exports to recover towards their pre-war levels. The fall in prices to around $90 a barrel in recent days seems to support this view, although market volatility remains high.

Another factor affecting consumer prices has been the tariffs imposed on imports last year. In the coming months, there may be attempts to reach a bipartisan agreement to reduce them, particularly those on imports from Canada, which have hit US states along the border.

Finally, US inflation has been fuelled by the large fiscal deficit, a consequence of the Big Beautiful Bill enacted in July last year, which pushed the deficit to around 8 per cent of GDP (according to IMF data). Here, the change of majority in Congress is unlikely to improve matters. Democrats are hardly likely to champion public spending cuts or tax increases in the run-up to the next election.

A clash between the president and Congress could arise over the need to raise the federal debt ceiling. Set in July 2025 at $41tn, equivalent to about 127 per cent of GDP, the next ceiling is expected to be reached in February 2027, some six months earlier than anticipated.

In the past, reaching an agreement between the White House and Congress required protracted negotiations, often following a partial government shutdown, and has ultimately entailed a further increase in public spending.

Overall, the combined effect of the oil price increases of recent months and the large fiscal deficit will keep US inflation above the 2 per cent target for longer than expected. This leaves the central bank with no choice but to raise policy rates further, starting at its next meeting in December.

The repercussions will be felt on long-term interest rates, both in the US and in other advanced economies. And, sooner or later, on economic growth too.

A previous version of this article was published in the Italian daily Il Foglio

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Lorenzo Bini Smaghi

Lorenzo Bini Smaghi is a Non-resident Fellow at IEP Bocconi and holds a PhD in Economics from the University of Chicago. He served on the European Central Bank’s Executive Board from 2005 to 2011 and chaired Société Générale from 2015 to 2026. He previously chaired Snam and Italgas.

At the Table or on the Menu? The IEP Bocconi Annual Event Programme Europe, Middle Powers and International Order 18 November 2026 | 8:30 am to 5:30 pm SDA Bocconi School of Management

Auditorium Grande, Via Sarfatti 10, Milan Register Here Registration is required and closes on Monday 16 November at 5:00 pm CET . Programme 8:30 am | Registration 9:00 am | Institutional Greetings Francesco Billari, Rector, Bocconi University Marta Cartabia, President, IEP Bocconi 9:15 am | Opening Remarks: Europe’s Choices, the Institute’s Contribution Paloma Lopez-Garcia, Director, IEP Bocconi 9:30 am | After the Rupture: Can Europe Shape a New Order? Sylvie Goulard, Vice President, IEP Bocconi Federica Mogherini, Former High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Mario Monti, Honorary President, IEP Bocconi Moderator: Stefano Feltri, Communication Advisor, IEP Bocconi 10:30 am | Trade and Economic Coercion: Europe’s Market Power in a Weaponised World Carlo Altomonte, Professor of Economics, Bocconi University Cecilia Malmström, Nonresident Senior Fellow, Peterson Institute for International Economics (PIIE) Robert Staiger, Chief Economist, World Trade Organization Moderator: Italo Colantone, Professor of Economics, Bocconi University 11:30 am | Coffee Break 11:50 am | Europe and the World: Lessons from Diplomacy, Choices for the Future Javier Solana, President, EsadeGeo; Former EU High Representative for Common Foreign and Security Policy; Former Secretary General of NATO Interviewed by Nathalie Tocci, Senior Fellow, IEP Bocconi 12:20 pm | Defence and Security: Towards a European Strategic Autonomy Andrea Gilli, Non-Resident Fellow, IEP Bocconi François-Marie Gougeon, Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Defence Policy and Planning, NATO Marina Henke, Director of the Hertie Centre for International Security Moderator: Bill Browder, Non-Resident Fellow, IEP Bocconi 1:20 pm | Lunch Break 2:30 pm | Technology and Industrial Policy: The Race for Digital Sovereignty Marco Buti, Tommaso Padoa-Schioppa Chair, European University Institute (EUI) Luca De Angelis, Chief Executive Officer, Tech Europe Foundation Reinhilde Veugelers, Professor of Economics, KU Leuven; Senior Fellow, Bruegel Moderator: Alberto Alemanno, Jean Monnet Professor of European Union Law, HEC Paris 3:30 pm | Energy, Climate and the Green Transition: Building Security from the Inside Out Sophia Kalantzakos, Global Distinguished Professor of Environmental Studies and Public Policy, New York University Abu Dhabi Clara Poletti, Senior Advisor, Centre on Regulation in Europe (CERRE) Giorgio Tomassetti, CEO, Octopus Energy Italia Moderator: Valentina Bosetti, Professor of Environmental and Climate Change Economics, Bocconi University 4:30 pm | Coffee Break 4:50 pm | The AI Transformation: Implications for Europe’s Future of Work Chris Pissarides, Regius Professor of Economics, London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE); Nobel Laureate in Economics Interviewed by Paloma Lopez-Garcia, Director, IEP Bocconi 5:20 pm | Concluding Remarks Paloma Lopez-Garcia, Director, IEP Bocconi Register for the Annual Event Registration closes on Monday 16 November at 5:00 pm CET. For information: iep@unibocconi.it

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Founded by Bocconi University and Institute Javotte Bocconi, the Institute for European Policymaking @ Bocconi University combines the analytic rigor of a research institute, the policy impact of a think tank, and the facts-based effort of raising public opinion’s awareness about Europe through outreach activities. The Institute, fully interdisciplinary, intends to address the multi-fold obstacles that usually stand between the design of appropriate policies and their adoption, with particular attention to consensus building and effective enforcement.

The Institute’s mission is to conduct, debate, and disseminate high-quality research on the major policy issues facing Europe, and the EU in particular, its Member States and its citizens, in a rapidly changing world.

It is independent of any business or political influence.

The IEP Bocconi Management Council

Marta Cartabia

President

Sylvie Goulard

Vice-President

Paloma Lopez-Garcia

Director

Silvia Colombo

Deputy Director

Carlo Altomonte

Arnstein Aassve

Valentina Bosetti

Elena Carletti

Daniel Gros

Eleanor Spaventa

Nathalie Tocci