For the first time in this war, Ukraine has real leverage. When Russia bombs Ukrainian cities, Ukraine hits Russian refineries. On Thursday a Russian glide bomb struck two buses in Kramatorsk and killed at least 30 civilians. Putin has refused Zelensky’s offer of an energy ceasefire. But if Ukraine kept going and knocked out the rest of Russia’s refining capacity, it is hard to believe Putin would not eventually agree to some kind of truce in the air Bill Browder IEP@BU does not express opinions of its own. The opinions expressed in this publication are those of the authors. Any errors or omissions are the responsibility of the authors

by Bill Browder

On Friday, Donald Trump announced that Vladimir Putin would come to the rescue of the American driver.

After a phone call with the Russian president, he declared that Russia would “immediately” supply more than 300,000 tons of diesel to “the American and Global Marketplace”, another 500,000 tons in November and a million tons after that.

A further three million tons would follow, he said, depending on “the condition of their Diesel Refineries”. Within hours the US Treasury issued a licence allowing Russian diesel onto world markets until April.

The timing is no accident. American diesel is averaging $6.28 a gallon, close to its all-time record. The midterms are less than a month away.

On the surface this looks like a deal to help ordinary Americans. In reality it is one of the dirtiest deals I have ever seen.

Start with the obvious problem. Russia almost certainly cannot deliver.

Ukraine has spent months hitting Russian refineries. Its defence ministry says 51 per cent of Russia’s refining capacity is now out of action.

Putin himself admitted last week that the strikes have cost Russia about one per cent of GDP. In June, Russian refinery throughput fell to 3.8 million barrels a day. That is the lowest in more than 20 years.

Russia used to be one of the world’s biggest diesel exporters. Not any more. On 31 July the Kremlin banned exports of diesel and petrol to keep its own pumps supplied. It has extended that ban three times.

In the week to 24 September, Russian diesel shipments from its Black Sea ports fell to zero.In August, Russia actually imported 368,000 tonnes of oil products by sea. That was the most since the full-scale invasion began.

Moscow now says it will lift the export ban. But the ban was never the problem. The refineries are. A country importing fuel for its own trucks is not about to rescue America.

Perhaps Putin will send a token cargo or two so Trump can claim a win. But a promise to supply “the global marketplace” is designed so that nobody can ever check whether it was kept.

Second, even if every ton arrives, it barely matters. The firm promises add up to 1.8 million tonnes. America uses around 190 million tonnes of diesel a year. That is less than one per cent of annual demand, or about three and a half days of consumption.

Add the vague extra three million tonnes and it still comes to just over a week. Diesel futures fell 4.6 per cent on the news. Once traders see how small and unlikely these deliveries are, that drop will disappear.

What troubles me most is the policy.

On 18 September, exactly three weeks before this announcement, Trump signed the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act into law. It passed the Senate by 86 votes to 11 and the House by 262 to 159.

It allows tariffs of up to 100 per cent on the biggest buyers of Russian oil and gas. The logic was simple. Every buyer of Russian energy is paying for Putin’s war. Cut off the buyers and you cut off the money. Squeeze hard enough and Putin may have to stop.

I always doubted Trump would really punish India or China for buying Russian oil. I never imagined America would announce that it was buying Russian fuel itself. Every ton of diesel Russia sells puts money straight back into the Kremlin’s war chest.

But there is something more sinister going on.

For the first time in this war, Ukraine has real leverage. When Russia bombs Ukrainian cities, Ukraine hits Russian refineries. On Thursday a Russian glide bomb struck two buses in Kramatorsk and killed at least 30 civilians. Putin has refused Zelensky’s offer of an energy ceasefire.

But if Ukraine kept going and knocked out the rest of Russia’s refining capacity, it is hard to believe Putin would not eventually agree to some kind of truce in the air.

Trump has just made that leverage far harder to use. For weeks he has been telling Zelensky to stop hitting Russian diesel because it is “hurting the world”. Now he has written it into the deal. Three million of the promised tonnes depend on the condition of Russia’s refineries. From now on, every Ukrainian drone that hits one will be presented in Washington as an attack on American drivers. Putin could not have designed it better himself.

So what does Trump get in return? Follow the business deals.

The first is Lukoil. The Russian oil giant was sanctioned last October and has been forced to sell its international assets, worth around $20 billion to $22 billion.

On Friday the American buyer, Carlyle, walked away after months of waiting for approval.

The front runner is now a consortium led by Todd Boehly, the former Chelsea owner, who has given $2 million to Trump’s political projects.

His partners include Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed of the UAE, who has invested in projects involving Jared Kushner, Steve Witkoff and Trump’s sons, and the Qatari Al-Khayyat family, who are building a resort in Albania with Kushner and Ivanka Trump.

A US government agency, the Development Finance Corporation, is expected to take a stake. And Kushner has discussed the sale directly with Putin’s investment envoy, Kirill Dmitriev.

The second is Nord Stream. Reuters reported on Thursday that Kushner and Dmitriev have also discussed bringing an American investor into the sanctioned pipelines that once carried Russian gas to Germany. The White House says there have been no recent talks.

This is what peace talks look like under this administration. The men negotiating Ukraine’s future are the same men whose families and business partners stand to profit from Russian assets. And this is only what we know so far.

I have spent nearly 17 years, since my lawyer Sergei Magnitsky was killed in a Russian prison, watching Putin use money to buy influence in the West. He has never had it this easy.

Congress gave Trump a tool to end this war. Eighty-six senators voted for it. They should now insist that he uses it, and not trade it away for a few days of cheaper diesel and a slice of Lukoil. Britain and Europe should say clearly that they will not follow.

Ukraine paid for its leverage in blood. It should not be sold off for a midterm headline.

A previous version of this article was published by the British daily The Telegraph

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William Browder

IEP Bocconi Non-Resident Fellow

Sir William Browder, KCMG is a financier and political activist. He is the CEO and co-founder of Hermitage Capital Management, the investment adviser to the Hermitage Fund, formerly the largest foreign portfolio investor in Russia until he was declared “a threat to national security” in 2005 for exposing corruption in Russian state-owned companies.

He graduated in Economics from the University of Chicago and earned an MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business and received an honorary doctorate from Colgate University. He is also a Visiting Fellow at the Oxford Saïd School of Business (University of Oxford).

Browder began his career in the Eastern European practice of the Boston Consulting Group in London, then worked for Robert Maxwell’s Maxwell Communication Corporation, and subsequently managed the Russian proprietary investments desk at Salomon Brothers.

Browder and Edmond Safra (1932–1999) founded Hermitage Capital Management in 1996, investing an initial seed capital of $25 million in Russia during the mass privatization period following the fall of the Soviet Union.

In 2008, Browder’s lawyer, Sergei Magnitsky, uncovered a massive fraud committed by Russian government officials involving the theft of $230 million in state taxes. Magnitsky was subsequently arrested, imprisoned without trial, and systematically tortured.

Sergei Magnitsky died in prison on November 16, 2009. Ever since, Sir William has led the Global Magnitsky Campaign for governments around the world to impose targeted visa bans and asset freezes on human rights abusers and highly corrupt officials, introducing the passage of the Sergei Magnitsky Accountability Act in 2012 and the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act in 2016. This legislation has since been adopted by 35 countries, including the USA, the UK, the EU, Canada and Australia.

For his exceptional service to the UK abroad and internationally, in recognition of his significant and sustained contribution to human rights and anti-corruption, he was appointed a Knight Commander of the Order of St Michael and St George (KCMG) by King Charles III in the 2024 Birthday Honours List.

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The promise of the middle powers and the future of international order

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What role can middle powers play in shaping the future of international order? Can their diplomatic influence, partnerships and commitment to multilateral cooperation help address the tensions between great-power competition and collective action?

This conversation will explore the potential and limits of middle-power leadership, with particular attention to Canada and Europe. It will consider how coalition-building and cooperation on shared priorities can help uphold international rules, strengthen global institutions and respond to common challenges.

At its core is a question: can middle powers translate their ambitions into a more stable, inclusive and resilient international order?

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Elissa Golberg Ambassador of Canada to Italy, Ambassador of Canada to Albania and San Marino, High Commissioner to Malta, and Permanent Representative of Canada to the UN Agencies in Rome

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IEP Bocconi Recent Publications

Europe Should learn from Ukraine’s Diminishing Reliance on America Nathalie Tocci · Oct 13 Had all the effort Europeans have devoted in vain to keeping the US committed to Europe and Ukraine instead gone towards making Europe more autonomous in the face of the war Putin has unleashed against our continent, we would now be less surprised and stronger. On this, too, Ukraine has much to teach us Read full story

Policy Brief - Towards a European Security Council Nathalie Tocci · Mar 16 Multilateralism and European integration have taught us that the essential work of institutions occurs between summits and not simply during these. It is likely with this intuition in mind that several European leaders have called for the institutionalization of such groups. In particular, the idea of a European Security Council, first emerged in the af… Read full story

Founded by Bocconi University and the Institute Javotte Bocconi, the Institute for European Policymaking @ Bocconi University combines the analytic rigor of a research institute, the policy impact of a think tank, and the facts-based effort of raising public opinion’s awareness about Europe through outreach activities.

The Institute, fully interdisciplinary, intends to address the multi-fold obstacles that usually stand between the design of appropriate policies and their adoption, with particular attention to consensus-building and effective enforcement.

The Institute’s mission is to conduct, debate, and disseminate high-quality research on the major policy issues facing Europe, and the EU in particular, its Member States, and its citizens, in a rapidly changing world.

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Arnstein Aassve

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Nathalie Tocci