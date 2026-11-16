IEP Bocconi

IEP Bocconi

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Erik Fossing Nielsen's avatar
Erik Fossing Nielsen
5h

Nice! - but why not include Europe’s status as capital exporter, particularly to the US, in Europe’s arsenal for potential responses to the US’ coercive policies?

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