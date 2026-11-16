Europe is in a particularly delicate position. It is one of the most open economies in the world; its prosperity and institutions are founded on rules-based cooperation, and it remains one of the largest markets on the planet. Yet it depends on the United States for its security and on China for many critical inputs. Whether Europe ends up at the table or on the menu will depend largely on how it leverages the one asset it undoubtedly possesses: its market power Italo Colantone IEP@BU does not express opinions of its own. The opinions expressed in this publication are those of the authors. Any errors or omissions are the responsibility of the author

IEP Bocconi Annual Event On 18 November in Milan, Italo Colantone, Professor of Economic Policy at Bocconi University and IEP Bocconi Fellow, will moderate the panel on trade and economic coercion at the IEP Bocconi Annual Event. He will be joined by Carlo Altomonte, Cecilia Malmström and Robert Staiger, Chief Economist of the World Trade Organization. In this commentary, Colantone sets out the questions that will guide their discussion: how Europe can use its market power, resist economic coercion and help rebuild political support for an open trading system.

by Italo Colantone

The wave of globalisation that began after the Second World War rested on three pillars. The first two were technological: transport costs fell steadily, and advances in information and communication technologies made it possible to coordinate activities across countries. The third pillar was political: the progressive reduction of tariffs, both at the multilateral level (through the GATT negotiation rounds) and bilaterally (through an expanding web of regional agreements such as the European Economic Community).

The third pillar is the decisive one. Technology determines what is possible; politics determines what actually happens. The best container ships and the fastest communication networks do not produce globalisation unless governments choose to open their markets, and keep them open. Globalisation is, ultimately, a political phenomenon.

For several decades, the international political environment was supportive of globalisation. The United States saw an open, rules-based trading system as instrumental to its own economic and strategic interests. Across the Western world, interdependence was regarded as a path to shared prosperity and, just as importantly, to peace.

European integration is perhaps the clearest example: a project built on the idea that countries whose economies are intertwined have much to lose from conflict and much to gain from peaceful cooperation. Starting from its Western backbone, and in response to political developments, the multilateral trading system progressively expanded to include former Soviet countries and emerging economies across the globe. Notably, China joined the WTO in 2001, during the heyday of globalisation.

When Political Support Fades

Over the past four decades, political support for globalization has progressively eroded, in a phenomenon known as the “globalization backlash”. Voters in advanced economies have increasingly supported globalization-skeptic parties and candidates. This has affected the composition of legislatures and executives, leading to a protectionist turn in trade policy. Donald Trump is a case in point.

Part of the explanation lies in globalization itself. Its gains have been large in aggregate, but unevenly distributed. The post-war globalization wave rested on the “embedded liberalism” bargain, which combined trade liberalization with redistribution and social protection at home. The idea was that globalization would bring shared prosperity not only across countries but also within them.

As the losers of globalization were left behind, the credibility of embedded liberalism faded, and voters turned to parties promising protection from global forces. Globalization, as it unfolded, proved not to be politically sustainable. The data reflect this shift. Since the global financial crisis, we have observed a slowdown in globalization, though not a reversal.

At the same time, interdependence has been increasingly weaponised. Tariffs are being used as instruments of pressure, export controls on critical raw materials and technologies have become tools of statecraft, and access to markets is being traded for political concessions. The ties that were supposed to bind countries together in peace are increasingly seen as vulnerabilities, either to be exploited or to be protected against.

Europe’s Market Power

Europe is in a particularly delicate position. It is one of the most open economies in the world; its prosperity and institutions are founded on rules-based cooperation, and it remains one of the largest markets on the planet. Yet it depends on the United States for its security and on China for many critical inputs. Whether Europe ends up at the table or on the menu will depend largely on how it leverages the one asset it undoubtedly possesses: its market power.

The first question we will address in the panel is the direction the EU should take. Should it equip itself with stronger tools against coercion? Should it anchor a network of open, rules-based partnerships with like-minded countries? Or should it focus first on deepening the single market and strengthening its own resilience?

These options are often presented as alternatives, but they are arguably complementary. The real challenge is how to combine them, and in what order.

The second question concerns Europe’s ability to turn market power into bargaining power. Size alone is not enough: it must be matched by coherent decision-making. Foreign direct investment is a telling example. The Commission negotiates with partners on strategic matters, from market access to critical raw materials, while decisions on the approval of foreign investments on security grounds remain largely in the hands of national governments.

When member states compete with one another to attract investment, making individual concessions that undermine a common European negotiating position, Europe’s collective leverage is weakened.

The third question concerns the multilateral trading system. WTO rules still govern most of world trade, and the latest World Trade Report estimates that the difference between strengthened multilateral cooperation and the erosion of the WTO system could reach up to 10 per cent of global GDP by 2050.

But can a system built on reciprocity and non-discrimination survive when its largest members drift away from these principles? And can the WTO help build a renewed globalisation that is more politically sustainable, addressing the domestic tensions generated by economic integration while keeping both the United States and China on board?

Finally, as IEP Bocconi is both a policy institute and a research centre, we will discuss what are the areas where further theoretical and empirical research can best help policymakers navigate these questions.

The lesson of the past decades is that openness cannot be taken for granted. It must be designed and managed so that its benefits are broadly shared and interdependence does not turn into vulnerability. Europe’s challenge is to achieve both goals.

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Italo Colantone

IEP Bocconi Fellow

Italo Colantone is Professor of Economic Policy at Bocconi University. He is the director of the GREEN research center of Bocconi University, and a research fellow at the Baffi Research Center, CESifo, and FEEM. Italo’s research focuses on international trade, political economics, and applied industrial organization. In particular, he works on the social and political consequences of globalization, technological progress, and the green transition.

At the Table or on the Menu? The IEP Bocconi Annual Event Programme Europe, Middle Powers and International Order 18 November 2026 | 8:30 am to 5:30 pm SDA Bocconi School of Management

Auditorium Grande, Via Sarfatti 10, Milan Register Here Registration is required and closes on Monday 16 November at 5:00 pm CET . Programme 8:30 am | Registration 9:00 am | Institutional Greetings Francesco Billari, Rector, Bocconi University Marta Cartabia, President, IEP Bocconi 9:15 am | Opening Remarks: Europe’s Choices, the Institute’s Contribution Paloma Lopez-Garcia, Director, IEP Bocconi 9:30 am | After the Rupture: Can Europe Shape a New Order? Sylvie Goulard, Vice President, IEP Bocconi Federica Mogherini, Former High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Mario Monti, Honorary President, IEP Bocconi Moderator: Stefano Feltri, Communication Advisor, IEP Bocconi 10:30 am | Trade and Economic Coercion: Europe’s Market Power in a Weaponised World Carlo Altomonte, Professor of Economics, Bocconi University Cecilia Malmström, Nonresident Senior Fellow, Peterson Institute for International Economics (PIIE) Robert Staiger, Chief Economist, World Trade Organization Moderator: Italo Colantone, Professor of Economics, Bocconi University 11:30 am | Coffee Break 11:50 am | Europe and the World: Lessons from Diplomacy, Choices for the Future Javier Solana, President, EsadeGeo; Former EU High Representative for Common Foreign and Security Policy; Former Secretary General of NATO Interviewed by Nathalie Tocci, Senior Fellow, IEP Bocconi 12:20 pm | Defence and Security: Towards a European Strategic Autonomy Andrea Gilli, Non-Resident Fellow, IEP Bocconi François-Marie Gougeon, Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Defence Policy and Planning, NATO Marina Henke, Director of the Hertie Centre for International Security Moderator: Bill Browder, Non-Resident Fellow, IEP Bocconi 1:20 pm | Lunch Break 2:30 pm | Technology and Industrial Policy: The Race for Digital Sovereignty Marco Buti, Tommaso Padoa-Schioppa Chair, European University Institute (EUI) Luca De Angelis, Chief Executive Officer, Tech Europe Foundation Reinhilde Veugelers, Professor of Economics, KU Leuven; Senior Fellow, Bruegel Moderator: Alberto Alemanno, Jean Monnet Professor of European Union Law, HEC Paris 3:30 pm | Energy, Climate and the Green Transition: Building Security from the Inside Out Sophia Kalantzakos, Global Distinguished Professor of Environmental Studies and Public Policy, New York University Abu Dhabi Clara Poletti, Senior Advisor, Centre on Regulation in Europe (CERRE) Giorgio Tomassetti, CEO, Octopus Energy Italia Moderator: Valentina Bosetti, Professor of Environmental and Climate Change Economics, Bocconi University 4:30 pm | Coffee Break 4:50 pm | The AI Transformation: Implications for Europe’s Future of Work Chris Pissarides, Regius Professor of Economics, London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE); Nobel Laureate in Economics Interviewed by Paloma Lopez-Garcia, Director, IEP Bocconi 5:20 pm | Concluding Remarks Paloma Lopez-Garcia, Director, IEP Bocconi Register for the Annual Event Registration closes on Monday 16 November at 5:00 pm CET. For information: iep@unibocconi.it

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Founded by Bocconi University and Institute Javotte Bocconi, the Institute for European Policymaking @ Bocconi University combines the analytic rigor of a research institute, the policy impact of a think tank, and the facts-based effort of raising public opinion’s awareness about Europe through outreach activities. The Institute, fully interdisciplinary, intends to address the multi-fold obstacles that usually stand between the design of appropriate policies and their adoption, with particular attention to consensus building and effective enforcement.

The Institute’s mission is to conduct, debate, and disseminate high-quality research on the major policy issues facing Europe, and the EU in particular, its Member States and its citizens, in a rapidly changing world.

It is independent of any business or political influence.

The IEP Bocconi Management Council

Marta Cartabia

President

Sylvie Goulard

Vice-President

Paloma Lopez-Garcia

Director

Silvia Colombo

Deputy Director

Carlo Altomonte

Arnstein Aassve

Valentina Bosetti

Elena Carletti

Daniel Gros

Eleanor Spaventa

Nathalie Tocci