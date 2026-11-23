In 1945, a global power vacuum made the division of the world into spheres of influence possible. The problem facing the world in 2026, however, is not a power vacuum but a vacuum of order – one that imperial collusion can deepen but certainly not overcome. Riccardo Alcaro IEP@BU does not express opinions of its own. The opinions expressed in this publication are those of the authors. Any errors or omissions are the responsibility of the author

The much-anticipated trilateral meeting in Shenzhen between Xi Jinping, Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, widely hailed as a historic Yalta 2.0 moment, was conspicuous for how little history it actually made: a short, four-paragraph statement expressing the leaders’ intention to reform the UN, increase oil production and supply, rein in the International Criminal Court (ICC), and launch a dialogue on nuclear risks.

The stark contrast between the narrative of an epoch-making gathering and its actual results highlights how poorly historical analogies work in explaining the present.

When Franklin Roosevelt, Joseph Stalin and Winston Churchill met in the Crimean resort in February 1945 to discuss Europe’s post-war settlement, the war against Nazi Germany had been raging for years.

The United States, Soviet Union and British Empire had deployed millions of soldiers, expended immense financial and industrial resources, and engaged in constant diplomatic contacts, all with the shared aim of defeating German hyperaggressive imperialism. Despite their differences and profound mutual distrust, they agreed on the need to shape Europe’s future order in a coordinated way.

Nothing of the sort was on display in Shenzhen. This is attested not just by how little they could agree upon, but also by how little consequence that agreement had.

None of the three leaders has ever shown much interest in reforming the UN, nor is it clear what basis of consensus could underpin such an effort.

Higher oil production could benefit China and US consumers, while increased supply would also serve the interests of Russia and US oil companies. But a broad political commitment is unlikely to move markets, particularly in the absence of any resolution to the geopolitical factors driving up energy prices, foremost among them Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the US-Israeli war against Iran. Neither conflict, however, featured on the agenda.

Trump denied that Washington needed Moscow’s and Beijing’s cooperation on Iran, despite the military and intelligence assistance the two countries are reported to have provided to Tehran. On Ukraine, he continued to claim that Putin was willing to make peace. Speaking remotely to members of the Franco-British-led Coalition of the Willing gathered in Berlin, he also voiced scepticism about whether Europeans should continue supporting Kyiv indefinitely.

Dialogue on nuclear risks and the reaffirmation of the principle that a nuclear war must never be fought are positive signals. The prospects that such dialogue might lead to negotiations on arms reductions, however, remain virtually nil. China remains adamant that it will not accept limits on its nuclear arsenal, currently estimated at around 600 warheads, as long as the US and Russian arsenals – each exceeding 5,000 warheads – remain substantially larger.

The criticism of alleged abuses by the ICC reflects a power-based logic whereby major powers resist international accountability. Putin and Trump also have a specific interest in discrediting an institution that has indicted the Russian president and that the US administration opposes so strongly that it has imposed sanctions on it, including in response to its arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The summit was significant above all for what it left off the agenda. Artificial intelligence was not discussed, despite its disruptive potential and capacity to profoundly reshape future geopolitical balances.

Nor did the United States and China address tensions over exports of Nvidia H200 chips to China, on which Washington has recently tightened restrictions. Significantly, that decision came on the heels of the departure of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, who had advocated maintaining supplies to the Chinese market and was subsequently engulfed in a scandal stemming from an extramarital affair with a woman reportedly identified by US intelligence as a Chinese asset.

The trilateral summit gave Xi an opportunity to consolidate China’s status as an interlocutor on an equal footing with the United States, while allowing Putin to further erode the international pariah status he acquired following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. As for Trump, the summit reinforced the image of a president keen to personalise international relations through high-profile encounters but lacking a coherent foreign policy strategy.

Ultimately, this is the extent of the imperial collusion on display in Shenzhen. It can inflict damage on other countries, starting with Ukraine if Trump leans even further towards Russia than he has so far, or Europe if US-China trade deals leave it out in the cold.

But it cannot serve as the basis for a project to reorder the world. The assumption that, in the twenty-first century, great powers can impose their will on the rest of the world is a gross analytical misjudgement.

Europe, Asia (home to giants such as Japan and India), the Persian Gulf, Latin America and Africa are populated by countries whose economic, technological and political capabilities are incomparably greater than those they possessed in the 1940s.

If spheres of influence could indeed be imposed at will, Taiwan would have submitted to mainland China, Iran would have capitulated, Ukraine would have fallen and the Houthis would have been defeated.

The material obstacles that even much weaker actors can put in the way of imperial-style domination are extremely costly for great powers to overcome. Nor should we underestimate the enduring relevance of a system of shared rules and practices that most countries are unwilling to abandon entirely in favour of submission to whichever power happens to prevail.

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Riccardo Alcaro

Riccardo Alcaro is a fellow at IEP Bocconi. At the Istituto Affari Internazionali (IAI), he coordinates research and heads the Global Competition and Political Risk Programme. His work focuses on transatlantic relations and on US and European policy towards Europe’s neighbours.

Artificial intelligence

and the new power of technology

Whoever controls artificial intelligence can influence how we work, the information we receive and the decisions we make. The power of the companies developing AI models is increasingly intertwined with that of states, as they compete for the infrastructure and resources needed to run them.

To understand what choices remain open to European citizens and institutions, IEP Bocconi and EGEA are hosting a series of seven conversations in Milan. Economists, philosophers, journalists and technology experts will discuss the decisions shaping AI and their consequences.

All events will be held in Italian.

All events take place on Thursdays from 6 to 7 p.m. at the EGEA bookshop’s reading room, Viale Bligny 22, Milan.

Explore the complete programme

Download the programme as a PDF

3 December 2026 · 6–7 p.m.

With Cesare Alemanni, writer and essayist, and Simona Tiribelli, University of Macerata.

Moderated by Stefano Feltri, IEP Bocconi.

AI depends on microchips, data centres, cables and energy. Its development faces material constraints as well as ethical limits embedded in systems by those who build them. Who has the legitimacy to set those limits, and how binding are they?

IEP Bocconi Publications

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