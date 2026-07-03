IEP Bocconi

IEP Bocconi

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Jack's avatar
Jack
4d

You left one aspect out-Ukrainian weapons development. Within a year, Ukraine will have an operable antic ballistic missile replacing the Patriots. Their Flamingo cruise missiles will continue to have better range and guidance. Their mid-range ballistic missiles are already nearly unstoppable. Next for Ukraine-knock out every airport in Russia.

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Barbara Glore's avatar
Barbara Glore
3d

An excellent but sobering analysis. Thank you for sharing; I have always respected your take on all things Russian.

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