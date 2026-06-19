The core policy question is not whether Europe should simply welcome or reject foreign green FDI. It is how Europe can shape inward investment so that it strengthens European employment, supply-chain resilience, technological capability and public returns IEP@BU does not express opinions of its own. The opinions expressed in this publication are those of the authors. Any errors or omissions are the responsibility of the author

This commentary draws on reflections and exchanges from an event held on 6 May 2026, jointly organized by the Institute for European Policymaking at Bocconi University (IEP@BU) and Generali, exploring the evolving dynamics of EU–China relations in the green energy sector.

For decades, Europe’s engagement with globalization rested on a simple logic: import cheap components, export high-value manufactured goods, and rely on open markets to do so.

That model is under strain. EU exports, especially cars and machinery, face increasingly competitive Chinese alternatives, while Europe’s green transition relies on concentrated external supply in batteries, solar panels and critical minerals.

China’s scale has made decarbonization more affordable, but has also left Europe exposed in technologies central to its industrial future. China accounts for 85% of global battery cell production capacity, 80% of solar PV supply chains, and is the leading refiner of most critical minerals.

It is in this context that the EU wants to turn green technology into a vector of reindustrialization.

The Clean Industrial Deal, Net-Zero Industry Act and proposed Industrial Accelerator Act (IAA) all point in the same direction: Europe should use its large domestic demand for green technologies not only to accelerate the transition, but also to rebuild industrial capacity and offset lopsided dependencies. In sectors where domestic capacity is thin or uneven, inward FDI and joint industrial projects may become part of the answer.

To locate where Europe has industrial capacity and where it relies on external supply, we focus on the electrification-linked manufacturing base.

We define three baskets: Green Core goods, including EVs, batteries, solar PV and wind equipment; Grid and Electrification Enablers, including converters, transformers and cables; and Broad Upstream Inputs, including silicon and battery inputs. We operationalize these baskets with 63 HS6 product codes in UN Comtrade and map them to Eurostat PRODCOM production data for 2024.i

Europe has industrial strengths, but product-level vulnerabilities

In aggregate, the EU’s electrification-linked manufacturing base looks more balanced than a dependency narrative would suggest.

Across the full 63-product basket, apparent consumption, defined as production plus imports minus exports, reached €309 billion in 2024, while EU production was close behind at €304 billion.

The EU was a net importer in Green Core goods, with €138 billion in production against €148 billion in apparent consumption, but a net exporter in Grid and Electrification Enablers, where production reached about €145 billion. In the latter, Europe maintains strengths in goods essential not only for renewable-energy integration, but also for the energy-intensive digital transition, from AI data centers to advanced manufacturing.

Across the full basket, China accounted for 48.8% of extra-EU imports in 2024, far ahead of the United States, South Korea and Japan. In Green Core goods, its share was 67.8%, driven by products that are central to the transition, including batteries, solar PV and EVs.

Chinese scale in these goods can lower costs and support faster deployment, but the strategic concern arises where large demand, sensitive products, high import penetration and concentrated external supply overlap.

The product exposure map below identifies seven product codes where imports account for more than half of apparent EU consumption and more than half of imports come from a single supplier.

China is the dominant import origin in six of these cases, spanning mostly downstream Green Core goods and Grid and Electrification Enablers, including lithium-ion batteries, solar PV modules, static converters, inductors and low-voltage cables with connectors. South Korea leads in upstream oxometallic salts.

Figure: EU Green-Tech Import Exposure, 2024

Figure note: Bubbles represent HS6 products in the 63-code basket. Bubble size shows import penetration; colors show product category; black rings mark products where imports exceed 50% of apparent consumption and more than half of imports come from a single supplier. Source: Authors’ calculations using UN Comtrade and Eurostat PRODCOM.

Letting China in? From import exposure to embedded green FDI

High import penetration is not automatically a problem. Diversified, substitutable imports allow Europe to focus on its comparative advantages.

But when import reliance is concentrated in products central to EVs, energy storage, renewable integration and grid flexibility, Europe faces a choice.

It can:

i) rely on imports as if the status quo were sustainable,

ii) try to rebuild everything domestically as if it had the capacity and time to catch up on its own, or

iii) pursue a more targeted path, using inward investment and joint industrial projects to build local capacity precisely where import dependence is most concentrated, namely in the product areas identified above.

The third option is likely the most realistic, but it is not automatically successful.

For instance, while the proposed IAA is welcome in seeking to ensure that inward investment contributes to local labor, R&D, supplier development, local content and IP or know-how transfer, the trade-off is delicate: weak rules may allow thin assembly platforms with limited local value added; overly restrictive rules may delay or redirect investment elsewhere, including in sectors where Europe’s current capabilities are weakest.

This is why green FDI should be a central object of future research.

A “Green FDI Observatory” would move the debate from aggregate claims about industrial vulnerability to project-level evidence, tracking investment across batteries, EVs, solar, grid equipment and upstream inputs, including extra-EU and intra-EU multinational projects and joint ventures.

It would focus on how real dynamics unfold: technology transfer, value-added distribution, labor outcomes, financing and risk allocation, drawing on trade economics, industrial organization and political economy to assess what makes inward investment genuinely beneficial for all sides.

Such an observatory could also assess the extent to which shifting from importing Chinese green technologies to co-producing them would insulate the EU from supply chain coercion, or whether it would remain equally exposed.

That is, it would explore whether and how Europe can shape inward investment so that it strengthens European employment, supply-chain resilience, technological capability and public returns.

Leave a comment

Thomas Rowley

Thomas Rowley is a researcher at the Institute for European Policymaking at Bocconi University. He obtained his PhD in Economics at ESSEC Business School and CY Cergy Paris Université. His research focuses on international trade, productivity, competition, and the intersection of trade, industrial, and environmental policies.

Romain Svartzman

Romain Svartzman is a Research Fellow at Bocconi University’s Institute for European Policymaking, a Senior Executive Fellow at SDA Bocconi School of Management, and an Honorary Senior Research Fellow at the Institute for Innovation and Public Purpose (IIPP, University College London).

He works at the IEP Bocconi as the Head of environmental macroeconomics and policy Unit.

IEP@BU Publications

The Case for Setting Up an EU Critical Minerals Stockpile Agathe Demarais · Jun 18 The combination of a large economy, strong trade performance and solid research capacity forms the basis of European soft power. But these assets must be leveraged through alliances with like-minded middle powers — such as Canada, Australia, Japan and, closer to home, the UK — that can help reduce Europe’s vulnerabilities Read full story

Policy Brief - Towards a European Security Council Nathalie Tocci · Mar 16 Multilateralism and European integration have taught us that the essential work of institutions occurs between summits and not simply during these. It is likely with this intuition in mind that several European leaders have called for the institutionalization of such groups. In particular, the idea of a European Security Council, first emerged in the af… Read full story

Founded by Bocconi University and Institute Javotte Bocconi, the Institute for European Policymaking @ Bocconi University combines the analytic rigor of a research institute, the policy impact of a think tank, and the facts-based effort of raising public opinion’s awareness about Europe through outreach activities. The Institute, fully interdisciplinary, intends to address the multi-fold obstacles that usually stand between the design of appropriate policies and their adoption, with particular attention to consensus building and effective enforcement.

The Institute’s mission is to conduct, debate, and disseminate high-quality research on the major policy issues facing Europe, and the EU in particular, its Member States and its citizens, in a rapidly changing world.

It is independent of any business or political influence.

The IEP Bocconi Management Council

Marta Cartabia

President

Sylvie Goulard

Vice-President

Paloma Lopez-Garcia

Director

Silvia Colombo

Deputy Director

Carlo Altomonte

Arnstein Aassve

Valentina Bosetti

Elena Carletti

Daniel Gros

Eleanor Spaventa

Nathalie Tocci