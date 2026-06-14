IEP Bocconi

IEP Bocconi

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Philalethes's avatar
Philalethes
Jun 15

Valid points. However I fail to see why a fall in ten-year bond yields should count as a warning of inflation.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 IEP@BU · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture