Fiscal policy must avoid further increases in borrowing, which would only fuel inflation. Instead, it must reassure investors about the government’s creditworthiness. For monetary policy, the overriding objective remains to curb inflation. At the same time, it must be attentive to financial stability, preventing a destabilising feedback loop between long-term interest rates and market confidence IEP@BU does not express opinions of its own. The opinions expressed in this publication are those of the authors. Any errors or omissions are the responsibility of the author

Over the past month, long-term interest rates have risen sharply across much of the world, particularly in the US but also in Europe.

Yields on 10-year US Treasuries, a benchmark for international markets, have risen by about 55 basis points to more than 5.2 per cent. That is higher even than in 2022, when US inflation exceeded 9 per cent.

On this side of the Atlantic, yields on long-dated government bonds have risen across Europe, led by France, with an increase of about 65 basis points, followed by Belgium with 48 and Italy with 45. Italy’s spread over German Bunds has approached 120 basis points, while France’s has neared 140.

Financial markets are beginning to show signs of concern.

These developments raise three fundamental questions.

The first is about the main causes of the rise. In fact, several factors are at work. One is the expectation that inflation will remain higher than anticipated for an extended period.

When war broke out in Iran, there was a misplaced belief that the conflict would be short-lived because its adverse effects would jeopardise the US president’s prospects in the midterm elections. Instead, the conflict has dragged on, partly because its outcome no longer depends solely on the president’s wishes.

Another important factor is the fear among investors that central banks lack the independence needed to tighten monetary conditions and curb inflation.

Decisions by the European Central Bank and the US Federal Reserve, as well as the Bank of Japan, which has long been reluctant to raise interest rates, have partly allayed those concerns.

Deteriorating public finances across most advanced economies, particularly the US, Germany and France, have also contributed to the rise in long-term rates.

The political difficulties of stabilising debt are prompting fund managers to reduce their holdings, particularly ahead of elections.

Private debt has also increased, notably to finance the enormous investment associated with the development and growing use of artificial intelligence.

In short, long-term rates are rising not only because demand for fixed-rate bonds is falling, in what some describe as a “sell-off”, but also because supply is increasing.

The second question concerns the impact on the real economy. Can growth continue with interest rates this high?

The answer depends on the sector. In the more dynamic industries associated with AI, the prospects for earnings growth make higher borrowing costs sustainable.

In more traditional sectors linked to household consumption, however, the burden of both higher interest rates and inflation is harder to bear. The housing market, which is particularly sensitive to financing conditions, is a case in point. It is no coincidence that consumer confidence has started to fall again over the past two months, both in Europe and in the US.

The enormous flow of investment into technology, increasingly financed by debt, is crowding out traditional sectors by raising their costs, particularly those of energy and borrowing. This resembles the “Dutch disease” of the 1970s, when the disproportionate expansion of the energy sector in the Netherlands undermined others, particularly manufacturing.

The final question is what economic policymakers should do in this environment.

Fiscal policy must avoid further increases in borrowing, which would only fuel inflation. Instead, it must reassure investors about the government’s creditworthiness.

For monetary policy, the overriding objective remains to curb inflation. At the same time, it must be attentive to financial stability, preventing a destabilising feedback loop between long-term interest rates and market confidence.

This is precisely why it is difficult to understand the ECB’s continued reduction of its balance sheet through so-called quantitative tightening.

This exacerbates the imbalance between bond supply and demand, pushing long-term yields higher still. The time has come to pause, as other major central banks have decided to do.

It is equally difficult to understand why, with markets increasingly tense, especially in view of the upcoming elections in various countries, European governments have started discussing the succession at the top of the ECB, more than a year before the end of the term.

Rarely has it been more important to hold a steady course. This is no time to improvise.

A previous version of this article was published in the Italian daily Il Foglio

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Lorenzo Bini Smaghi

Lorenzo Bini Smaghi holds a degree in Economic Sciences from the Université Catholique de Louvain (Belgium) and a Ph.D in Economic Sciences from the University of Chicago. He has been Chairman of the Board of Directors of Société Générale since 2015. He is an IEP@BU non-resident fellow

What Is the European Idea of Power in an Age of Chaos?

How Europe can build alliances and defend its interests when the rules no longer hold

SDA Bocconi School of Management, ROMA

06/10/2026, 11:30 - 06/10/2026, 12:30

Register here

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What happens when powers no longer agree on the rules, or even on what international order should look like? In his new book, Surviving Chaos: Geopolitics When the Rules Fail, Mark Leonard calls this condition “Un-Order”. He distinguishes between “architects”, who seek to build a stable system, and “artisans”, who adapt to changing circumstances.

In his account, China has embraced the artisan’s approach, while Europe remains attached to the certainties of the architects.

Can Europe develop its own idea of power in an age of chaos? Mark Leonard and Nathalie Tocci will discuss what Europeans can learn from competing approaches to power, how they can navigate shifting alliances and economic interdependence, and which principles should guide their choices. Can the EU become more adaptable while preserving the rules and commitments on which its influence depends?

The discussion will also consider CORE, the Compact for Open and Resilient Economies, a proposal for closer cooperation among like-minded economies set out in an IEP Bocconi policy brief co-authored by Nathalie Tocci and Daniel Gros.

Speakers

Mark Leonard Co-founder and Director, European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR); author of Surviving Chaos: Geopolitics When the Rules Fail.

Nathalie Tocci Senior Fellow, IEP Bocconi; co-author, with Daniel Gros, of the policy brief Europe as Central Power, which sets out the CORE proposal.

Moderator

Stefano Feltri Communication Advisor, IEP Bocconi

IEP Bocconi Publications

Europe’s Digital Autonomy Starts With Its Power Grid Ludovic Subran · Sep 17 A robust EU-wide framework on cost-sharing and energy use will determine whether Europe can catch this wave. Failure to do so risks reproducing the kind of backlash emerging in the US, and falling further behind it and China Read full story

Three Lessons from Jackson Hole for Governments and Central Banks Ignazio Angeloni · Sep 4 If yields remain structurally higher across all maturities, it is difficult to see how the equilibrium interest rate, the natural rate known as “r-star” at which monetary policy is considered neutral, can remain unchanged. The ECB recently reaffirmed that the natural rate in the euro area is zero in real terms, but those estimates are likely to rise alo… Read full story

Putin’s Red Lines Are Written in Disappearing Ink Bill Browder · Aug 20 We should give Ukraine everything it needs. That means offensive weapons to strike the military machine Putin uses to wage this war. It also means air defences to protect Ukrainian civilians from the daily terror of Russian missiles and drones, and to shield the power stations, water plants and hospitals that Putin targets on purpose. Half measures do n… Read full story

Europe is Paying for Putin’s War Bill Browder · Jul 17 We are approving tens of billions of pounds in military and financial aid so that Ukraine can fight off the Russian army. At the very same time we are sending Russia billions of pounds that it uses to fund that same army. We arm the victim with one hand and pay the aggressor with the other. It is not a policy. It is a farce Read full story

Making EU Inc. Fit for Venture Capital Luca Enriques · Jul 17 The proposed amendments share a single guiding rationale: that innovative startups (as well as scaleups) need, and should be granted, materially greater contractual freedom than the Proposal currently envisages. The reason is grounded in how high-growth firms are financed Read full story

Europe Between Empire and Rules Nathalie Tocci · May 27 There are two ways to avoid double standards. One is the Trump way: remove the standards. Trump is not hypocritical because he has no standards. The other is to try to live up to one’s standards and narrow the gap between norms and power Read full story

Founded by Bocconi University and Institute Javotte Bocconi, the Institute for European Policymaking @ Bocconi University combines the analytic rigor of a research institute, the policy impact of a think tank, and the facts-based effort of raising public opinion’s awareness about Europe through outreach activities. The Institute, fully interdisciplinary, intends to address the multi-fold obstacles that usually stand between the design of appropriate policies and their adoption, with particular attention to consensus building and effective enforcement.

The Institute’s mission is to conduct, debate, and disseminate high-quality research on the major policy issues facing Europe, and the EU in particular, its Member States and its citizens, in a rapidly changing world.

It is independent of any business or political influence.

The IEP Bocconi Management Council

Marta Cartabia

President

Sylvie Goulard

Vice-President

Paloma Lopez-Garcia

Director

Silvia Colombo

Deputy Director

Carlo Altomonte

Arnstein Aassve

Valentina Bosetti

Elena Carletti

Daniel Gros

Eleanor Spaventa

Nathalie Tocci