As the bubble deflates, the balance of power between US tech companies and the European Union is shifting. Until October, the companies wielded enormous bargaining power through the Trump administration. The midterm elections and the stock market correction have changed that Moreno Bertoldi, and Marco Buti IEP Bocconi does not express opinions of its own. The opinions expressed in this publication are those of the authors. Any errors or omissions are the responsibility of the authors.

by Moreno Bertoldi and Marco Buti

The speculative bubble in artificial intelligence is deflating fast. Only in hindsight will we know whether it is bursting. Between the Nasdaq’s peak on 6 October and 20 November, the market value of the companies in the index fell by $8.7 trillion.

For comparison, the dotcom crash at the turn of the century wiped $5 trillion off the market. Adjusted for inflation, that is just under $10 trillion in today’s dollars, roughly the size of the losses in the current AI sell-off if we include the $950 billion lost in cryptocurrencies.

The dotcom losses were spread over 31 months. This time it has taken a month and a half, and there is no guarantee that the market has found its floor. As a share of GDP, the losses are still some way apart, at 47.5 per cent then and 26.5 per cent now. Even so, the scale of the losses less than two months after the AI bubble peaked gives little cause for optimism.

What risks lie ahead? First, the US economy will slow sharply. The enormous investments announced in AI are no longer financially sustainable and will have to be scaled back. The Democrats’ midterm victory will put limits on data centre development, further reducing investment in the sector.

The steep stock market losses will also erode household wealth and, through it, consumer spending. The engines of US growth could stall, with substantial repercussions for the real economy in Europe and the rest of the world.

The Trump administration staked its economic strategy on the AI boom. With a budget deficit exceeding 8 per cent of GDP this year, it has no room to cushion the impact as the bubble deflates. Only the Federal Reserve could come to the rescue by cutting interest rates. Yet Trump’s policies, from tariffs to the war with Iran, have pushed up inflation and tied the central bank’s hands.

The greater danger is that a deflating AI bubble could weaken the financial system and trigger a crisis on the scale of 2008 and 2009. Debt issued to finance AI investment could be the means by which contagion spreads.

In its November Financial Stability Review, the European Central Bank (ECB) warns that the surge in borrowing raises the risk that “the AI buildout might be debt-driven and unsustainable”. Circular financing, off-balance-sheet transactions and opaque private markets add to the danger. The ECB saw similar patterns in the subprime mortgage bubble.

Europe’s financial sector is less exposed to the AI bubble, as the ECB notes. Even so, its evidence suggests that when there is an AI shock, “euro area markets fall in tandem with US equity markets”, probably because the shock changes investors’ appetite for risk worldwide. As we argued on 18 June, a deflating AI bubble could therefore have serious consequences for both the real economy and the financial system in Europe.

There is another important development. As the bubble deflates, the balance of power between US tech companies and the European Union is shifting. Until October, the companies wielded enormous bargaining power through the Trump administration. The midterm elections and the stock market correction have changed that.

Now that the companies need to earn a return on their investments, the “indispensability of markets” outweighs the “indispensability of products”. Demand has gained the upper hand over supply.

The EU should use this shift in bargaining power to resist any pressure to loosen its regulations or weaken its competition policy. Europe now holds the stronger hand.

An Italian version of this commentary appeared in Il Sole 24 Ore

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Moreno Bertoldi

Moreno Bertoldi is a senior associate research fellow at ISPI, the Italian Institute for International Political Studies.

Marco Buti

Marco Buti is a fellow at IEP Bocconi and holds the Tommaso Padoa-Schioppa Chair at the European University Institute. He led the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Economic and Financial Affairs from 2008 to 2019.

Artificial intelligence

and the new power of technology

Whoever controls artificial intelligence can influence how we work, the information we receive and the decisions we make. The power of the companies developing AI models is increasingly intertwined with that of states, as they compete for the infrastructure and resources needed to run them.

To understand what choices remain open to European citizens and institutions, IEP Bocconi and EGEA are hosting a series of seven conversations in Milan. Economists, philosophers, journalists and technology experts will discuss the decisions shaping AI and their consequences.

All events will be held in Italian.

All events take place on Thursdays from 6 to 7 p.m. at the EGEA bookshop’s reading room, Viale Bligny 22, Milan.

Explore the complete programme

Download the programme as a PDF

3 December 2026 · 6–7 p.m.

With Cesare Alemanni, writer and essayist, and Simona Tiribelli, University of Macerata.

Moderated by Stefano Feltri, IEP Bocconi.

AI depends on microchips, data centres, cables and energy. Its development faces material constraints as well as ethical limits embedded in systems by those who build them. Who has the legitimacy to set those limits, and how binding are they?

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