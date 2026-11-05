Since June 2026, the ECB has taken a significant step by applying a “climate factor” to assets issued by non-financial corporations eligible as collateral. In practice, the ECB complements its existing risk control measures by applying an additional haircut to the eligible assets, based on their issuers’ exposure to climate-related transition risks and uncertainty. This report argues that, despite being an important first step, keeping this limited scope (debt issued as non-financial corporate bonds represents less than 2% of pledged collateral) is inconsistent with sound risk management and could distort counterparties’ collateral choices. Ultimately, all assets accepted as collateral should be screened for nature-related transition risks, both to protect the central bank’s balance sheet and to ensure the effectiveness of the monetary policy transmission mechanisms Maud Abdelli, Andrew Jackson, Elise Kremer, J. Christopher Proctor, Enrique Serrano Rodríguez and Romain Svartzman This report reflects the opinions of the authors and does not necessarily reflect the views of the Banque de France. IEP Bocconi does not express opinions of its own. The opinions expressed in this publication are those of the authors. Any errors or omissions are the responsibility of the authors.

Download the Report Report Nature Of Sovereign Bonds As Cb Collateral 2.86MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

by Maud Abdelli, Andrew Jackson, Elise Kremer, J. Christopher Proctor, Enrique Serrano Rodríguez and Romain Svartzman

Executive Summary

This report examines why and how considerations related to climate change mitigation and biodiversity protection (jointly referred to as “nature”) could be integrated into the treatment of sovereign bonds in the European Central Bank (ECB) collateral framework.

The collateral framework is the set of rules determining which assets commercial banks (more precisely, the credit institutions eligible as counterparties to Eurosystem monetary policy operations) can pledge to obtain central bank liquidity, and at what value, i.e. after applying haircuts.

Beyond being essential to monetary policy transmission, collateral frameworks matter for the financial system and the real economy: eligibility and haircut decisions signal relative asset risks, shape market prices, and influence issuers’ borrowing costs, including those of governments. As such they affect fiscal space and create de facto interactions between monetary and fiscal policies.

Since June 2026, the ECB has taken a significant step by applying a “climate factor” to assets issued by non-financial corporations eligible as collateral. In practice, the ECB complements its existing risk control measures by applying an additional haircut to the eligible assets, based on their issuers’ exposure to climate-related transition risks and uncertainty.

This report argues that, despite being an important first step, keeping this limited scope (debt issued as non-financial corporate bonds represents less than 2% of pledged collateral) is inconsistent with sound risk management and could distort counterparties’ collateral choices.

Ultimately, all assets accepted as collateral should be screened for nature-related transition risks, both to protect the central bank’s balance sheet and to ensure the effectiveness of the monetary policy transmission mechanisms.

Against this backdrop, this report proposes extending and adapting the ECB climate factor to sovereign bonds, a particularly important asset class in the collateral framework, which make up roughly 50% of eligible and 10% of pledged collateral.

Doing so is further justified by the fact that financial markets largely do not price the long-term economic benefits of government action to mitigate climate change and protect biodiversity, even though these benefits are central to future price and financial stability.

Moreover, the report expands the scope of the ECB climate factor, which focuses on climate change mitigation, by incorporating considerations related to biodiversity protection.

This is fundamental to developing a comprehensive understanding of nature, a term that encompasses both climate and biodiversity, in line with scientific evidence and with central bankers’ own recognition that these topics should be assessed jointly.

We identify three distinct, though sometimes overlapping, justifications for integrating nature-related considerations into the treatment of sovereign bonds in the ECB collateral framework. However, each rationale could imply a different implementation method, with divergent implications for monetary policy, financial valuations and the real economy.

1. A risk-based approach, which is the one explored quantitatively in this report, focuses on protecting the central bank’s own balance sheet from the underpriced climate- and biodiversity-related transition risks borne by each issuer (country), assessed individually.

Under this approach, the central bank applies higher haircuts to assets from issuers whose activities or policies are judged to make them susceptible to nature-related transition risks.

2. A resilience-based approach focuses on safeguarding the ECB’s primary mandate of price and financial stability over a medium- to long-term horizon, given the inflationary and destabilizing potential of nature-related risks. Under this approach, the central bank could combine higher haircuts, as in the risk-based approach, with haircut reductions for countries that perform better and therefore contribute more to future price stability.

3. An alignment-based approach focuses on supporting the EU’s environmental objectives under the ECB’s secondary objective, as set out in Article 127(1) TFEU. In practice, this approach would primarily consist of applying lower haircuts, or even bonuses, to countries that adopt policies mitigating climate change and protecting biodiversity.

For the quantitative implementation, we focus on the risk-based approach described above, proceeding in three steps: First, we build on and adapt existing methodologies that assess and rank how governments perform on climate change mitigation and biodiversity protection: the ASCOR methodology for climate mitigation (ASCOR, 2026); and a composite of WWF’s Biodiversity Risk Filter (WWF, 2026), the Yale Environmental Performance Index (Yale University, 2026), and the EU Consumption Footprint dataset (Joint Research Centre, 2026). The resulting scores show significant disparities across countries and a weak correlation between climate and biodiversity scores (Figure A).

Figure A. Sovereign climate change mitigation and biodiversity protection scores

Climate change mitigation score

Source (2026): authors’ calculations, based on TPI Centre (ASCOR data, 2025)

Biodiversity protection score

Source (2026): authors’ calculations, based on WWF Biodiversity Risk Filter, Yale Environmental Performance Index, and EU Consumption Footprint data

Second, we propose two formulas, partially building on the existing ECB climate factor, through which these climate and biodiversity rankings could be translated into haircuts. Finally, we apply these formulas to 2,384 government securities, issued by EU member states, which are eligible as collateral in the ECB framework.

Our results indicate that the aggregate impacts could be significant for several countries. For large EU economies (Italy, France, Germany and Spain), the additional adjustment resulting from the climate and biodiversity factors could increase the total value of the haircut applied by the ECB by a factor of two to five (Figure B).

Such adjustments could amount to up to 6% of some countries’ total gross government debt, which may be particularly consequential for countries where a large share of government debt is currently eligible as ECB collateral (Figure C).

For example, in the case of Italy this would represent a loss in collateral value of up to €200 billion. However, these results depend heavily on calibration choices, such as the “floor parameter” that determines the highest haircut envisaged by the ECB.

Figures B and C. Adjustments to the collateral value of eligible sovereign bonds after integrating the climate and biodiversity factors, in billions of euros and as a percentage of a country’s general government gross debt

Figure B. Adjustments in billions of euros

Figure C. Adjustments as a percentage of government gross debt

Note: The climate and biodiversity factors are based on the logistic formula described in the report, and with a floor parameter set at 0.95. Source (2026): ECB (list of eligible assets, 23 June 2026), Eurostat (general government gross debt), LSEG Workspace (outstanding amounts and market price, 23 June 2026), TPI centre (ASCOR data, 2025), WWF Biodiversity Risk Filter, Yale Center, European Commission Joint Research Centre, authors calculations.

These results suggest that while the risk-based approach, the only one we tested quantitatively, through haircut increases, is the most secure and aligned with the ECB’s practices at first sight, it is also subject to significant challenges: by applying an additional haircut to sovereign bonds issued by countries with relatively poor climate mitigation and biodiversity protection rankings, the ECB could contribute to raising these countries’ borrowing costs, thereby further tightening their fiscal space and their ability to invest in the ecological transition.

This would increase their vulnerability to future physical and transition risks, and therefore impair the ECB’s ability to achieve price and financial stability.

To limit these adverse effects, and in line with the resilience- and alignment-based approaches mentioned above, it could be necessary to differentiate via haircut reductions or bonuses for relatively stronger performers rather than by increases for weaker ones.

This could help incentivise countries to better mitigate climate change and protect biodiversity, rather than disadvantage them for not doing so.

However, such differentiation could create its own trade-off with central bank risk management and monetary policy transmission, for instance if the pool of sovereign assets with high nature-related scores is too small or consists of bonds with higher risks unrelated to climate and biodiversity.

Future work should therefore keep exploring these different approaches, from haircuts to bonuses, and their respective trade-offs, including by quantifying how each could affect monetary policy operations and transmission, debt sustainability, and each country’s ecological transition pathway.

Behind the technicalities of collateral haircuts lies a much larger question: how monetary and fiscal authorities will act together, and for whom, at a time when nature-related crises put price, financial and fiscal stability at risk.

Leave a comment

Maud Abdelli

Maud Abdelli leads WWF’s Greening Financial Regulation Initiative. She works with central banks and supervisors on climate and nature risks and previously worked at Banque de France.

Andrew Jackson

Andrew Jackson is a research fellow at the University of Surrey’s Centre for the Understanding of Sustainable Prosperity. He is a co-investigator on the EU-funded Models, Assessment and Policies for Sustainability project.

Elise Kremer

Elise Kremer is a research economist at Banque de France’s Centre for Climate and Nature. She studies the macrofinancial impacts of nature-related risks and their modelling.

J. Christopher Proctor

J. Christopher Proctor is a researcher at IEP Bocconi. He studies the macroeconomics of decarbonisation and the energy transition using integrated assessment models.

Enrique Serrano Rodríguez

Enrique Serrano Rodríguez is a policy analyst at LSE’s Centre for Economic Transition Expertise. His research focuses on central banks, monetary policy and climate risks.

Romain Svartzman

Romain Svartzman heads the Environmental Macroeconomics and Policy Unit at IEP Bocconi. He is a Senior Executive Fellow at SDA Bocconi and an Honorary Senior Research Fellow at University College London.

IEP Bocconi Events

Artificial Intelligence is a Matter of Power

From 12 November, seven IEP Bocconi and EGEA conversations in Milan explore who shapes AI and what choices remain open to Europe

Whoever controls artificial intelligence can influence how we work, the information we receive and the decisions we make. The power of the companies developing AI models is increasingly intertwined with that of states, as they compete for the infrastructure and resources needed to run them.

To understand what choices remain open to European citizens and institutions, IEP Bocconi and EGEA are hosting a series of seven conversations in Milan. Economists, philosophers, journalists and technology experts will discuss the decisions shaping AI and their consequences.

All events will be held in Italian.

Artificial intelligence

and the new power of technology

The series begins on 12 November 2026 and runs until 20 May 2027. All events take place on Thursdays from 6 to 7 p.m. at the EGEA bookshop’s reading room, Viale Bligny 22, Milan.

Attendance is free, subject to availability, and registration is required for each event. The event pages also offer a selection of books, research and IEP Bocconi publications for further reading.

Explore the complete programme Download the programme as a PDF

12 November 2026 · 6–7 p.m.

With Luca De Biase, Il Sole 24 Ore and Rai Radio3, and Alessia Amighini, University of Eastern Piedmont and ISPI.

Moderated by Stefano Feltri, IEP Bocconi.

Major Silicon Valley companies claim the power to shape the future of AI. What alternatives are available? The opening conversation compares the American and Chinese models and asks how their competition affects Europe’s room for manoeuvre.

Register for 12 November

Event details and recommended reading

Leave a comment

At the Table or on the Menu? The IEP Bocconi Annual Event Programme Europe, Middle Powers and International Order 18 November 2026 | 8:30 am to 5:30 pm SDA Bocconi School of Management

Auditorium Grande, Via Sarfatti 10, Milan Register Here Registration is required and closes on Monday 16 November at 5:00 pm CET . Programme 8:30 am | Registration 9:00 am | Institutional Greetings Francesco Billari, Rector, Bocconi University Marta Cartabia, President, IEP Bocconi 9:15 am | Opening Remarks: Europe’s Choices, the Institute’s Contribution Paloma Lopez-Garcia, Director, IEP Bocconi 9:30 am | After the Rupture: Can Europe Shape a New Order? Sylvie Goulard, Vice President, IEP Bocconi Federica Mogherini, Former High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Mario Monti, Honorary President, IEP Bocconi Moderator: Stefano Feltri, Communication Advisor, IEP Bocconi 10:30 am | Trade and Economic Coercion: Europe’s Market Power in a Weaponised World Carlo Altomonte, Professor of Economics, Bocconi University Cecilia Malmström, Nonresident Senior Fellow, Peterson Institute for International Economics (PIIE) Robert Staiger, Chief Economist, World Trade Organization Moderator: Italo Colantone, Professor of Economics, Bocconi University 11:30 am | Coffee Break 11:50 am | Europe and the World: Lessons from Diplomacy, Choices for the Future Javier Solana, President, EsadeGeo; Former EU High Representative for Common Foreign and Security Policy; Former Secretary General of NATO Interviewed by Nathalie Tocci, Senior Fellow, IEP Bocconi 12:20 pm | Defence and Security: Towards a European Strategic Autonomy Andrea Gilli, Non-Resident Fellow, IEP Bocconi François-Marie Gougeon, Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Defence Policy and Planning, NATO Marina Henke, Director of the Hertie Centre for International Security Moderator: Bill Browder, Non-Resident Fellow, IEP Bocconi 1:20 pm | Lunch Break 2:30 pm | Technology and Industrial Policy: The Race for Digital Sovereignty Marco Buti, Tommaso Padoa-Schioppa Chair, European University Institute (EUI) Luca De Angelis, Chief Executive Officer, Tech Europe Foundation Reinhilde Veugelers, Professor of Economics, KU Leuven; Senior Fellow, Bruegel Moderator: Alberto Alemanno, Jean Monnet Professor of European Union Law, HEC Paris 3:30 pm | Energy, Climate and the Green Transition: Building Security from the Inside Out Sophia Kalantzakos, Global Distinguished Professor of Environmental Studies and Public Policy, New York University Abu Dhabi Clara Poletti, Senior Advisor, Centre on Regulation in Europe (CERRE) Giorgio Tomassetti, CEO, Octopus Energy Italia Moderator: Valentina Bosetti, Professor of Environmental and Climate Change Economics, Bocconi University 4:30 pm | Coffee Break 4:50 pm | The AI Transformation: Implications for Europe’s Future of Work Chris Pissarides, Regius Professor of Economics, London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE); Nobel Laureate in Economics Interviewed by Paloma Lopez-Garcia, Director, IEP Bocconi 5:20 pm | Concluding Remarks Paloma Lopez-Garcia, Director, IEP Bocconi Register for the Annual Event Registration closes on Monday 16 November at 5:00 pm CET. For information: iep@unibocconi.it

IEP Bocconi Publications

Artificial Intelligence is a Matter of Power Nov 4 Whoever controls artificial intelligence can influence how we work, the information we receive and the decisions we make. The power of the companies developing AI models is increasingly intertwined with that of states, as they compete for the infrastructure and resources needed to run them. Read full story

How the AI Boom Could Trigger a New Dutch Disease Ignazio Angeloni · 8:30 AM Dutch gas revenues flowed largely to the state and could temporarily be set aside. Today, the gains accrue to a small group of individuals in the form of capital gains on equity holdings that are not yet publicly listed. The sovereign wealth fund route is unavailable. Read full story

Europe’s Digital Autonomy Starts With Its Power Grid Ludovic Subran · Sep 17 A robust EU-wide framework on cost-sharing and energy use will determine whether Europe can catch this wave. Failure to do so risks reproducing the kind of backlash emerging in the US, and falling further behind it and China Read full story

Founded by Bocconi University and Institute Javotte Bocconi, the Institute for European Policymaking @ Bocconi University combines the analytic rigor of a research institute, the policy impact of a think tank, and the facts-based effort of raising public opinion’s awareness about Europe through outreach activities. The Institute, fully interdisciplinary, intends to address the multi-fold obstacles that usually stand between the design of appropriate policies and their adoption, with particular attention to consensus building and effective enforcement.

The Institute’s mission is to conduct, debate, and disseminate high-quality research on the major policy issues facing Europe, and the EU in particular, its Member States and its citizens, in a rapidly changing world.

It is independent of any business or political influence.

The IEP Bocconi Management Council

Marta Cartabia

President

Sylvie Goulard

Vice-President

Paloma Lopez-Garcia

Director

Silvia Colombo

Deputy Director

Carlo Altomonte

Arnstein Aassve

Valentina Bosetti

Elena Carletti

Daniel Gros

Eleanor Spaventa

Nathalie Tocci