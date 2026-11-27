Several findings challenge the common view that Europe’s VC gap primarily reflects an insufficient supply of venture capita l. European VC funding appears broadly commensurate with the investment needs of European startups, while domestic VC funds hold substantial “dry powder” that could be deployed if sufficiently attractive projects emerged. Our evidence also provides little support for other commonly cited explanations, including a systematic scale-up financing gap, the relocation of promising European firms to the United States, or market fragmentation IEP@BU does not express opinions of its own. The opinions expressed in this publication are those of the authors. Any errors or omissions are the responsibility of the author

More Capital Than Ideas Worth Backing is a joint report by the Institute for European Policymaking at Bocconi University (IEP Bocconi), the ifo Institute/EconPol, and the Iniciativa para la Productividad y la Innovación (IPI) of the Cercle d’Economia. Using data on venture-capital deals, investors, founders and universities, the report examines why Europe attracts less venture capital than the United States and asks how academic excellence can help turn research into commercially scalable ideas. The report builds on the IEP’s earlier work on innovation: EU Innovation Policy: How to Escape the Middle Technology Trap (2024), produced with EconPol/ifo and the Toulouse School of Economics, and Funding Ideas, Not Companies: Rethinking EU Innovation Policy from the Bottom Up (2025), produced with EconPol/ifo. The authors are Clemens Fuest, Daniel Gros, Xavier Vives, Giorgio Presidente, Philipp-Leo Mengel, Thomas Rowley and Lourdes Zulli. Below is the executive summary.

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A report by Clemens Fuest, Daniel Gros, Xavier Vives, Giorgio Presidente, Philipp-Leo Mengel, Thomas Rowley and Lourdes Zulli

Executive Summary

Venture capital (VC) plays a central role in transforming innovative ideas into commercially scalable firms. Yet Europe has faced a persistent VC gap relative to the United States (US). Since the 1990s, VC investment in Europe has been only a fraction of that in the US. Despite repeated policy efforts at national and EU levels to support VC, the difference in investment intensity remains large.

This report examines the reasons for the weak development of VC in Europe, relative to both the US and smaller economies, using detailed data on venture capital deals, companies, founders, investors, and university affiliations.

The analysis shows that VC activity is highly concentrated and follows a power-law-type distribution: a small number of deals, firms, founders, and universities account for a disproportionate share of total VC investment.

This concentration points to an overlooked dimension of the VC gap beyond the usual emphasis on financing, regulatory, and market frictions: differences in the ability to generate and scale a small number of ideas with high commercial potential. These ideas are not necessarily of greater scientific relevance or technical sophistication. Rather, given the ecosystems in which they emerge, they are more likely to be selected, developed, and matched with capital in ways that make them commercially scalable.

Several findings challenge the common view that Europe’s VC gap primarily reflects an insufficient supply of venture capital. European VC funding appears broadly commensurate with the investment needs of European startups, while domestic VC funds hold substantial “dry powder” that could be deployed if sufficiently attractive projects emerged. Our evidence also provides little support for other commonly cited explanations, including a systematic scale-up financing gap, the relocation of promising European firms to the United States, or market fragmentation.

Instead, the data suggest that a more important difference is spatial: Europe lacks super-hubs like Silicon Valley or the Boston corridor, where dense ecosystems of top universities, founders, and funders generate the commercially transformative ideas capable of attracting very large investments. Cambridge is perhaps Europe’s closest analogue but remains smaller and less densely integrated than the leading US ecosystems.

This interpretation does not imply that European science or scientists are of lower quality on average.

Scientific excellence and commercial scalability are distinct dimensions of innovation. Here, scientific output refers to knowledge production, as reflected in publications and citations, whereas market-oriented innovation refers to the translation of knowledge into scalable firms, products, and commercial applications.

The EU produces substantial scientific output, but it is underrepresented at the very top of academic rankings, with few universities around which the super-hubs develop and produce ideas with the potential to transform markets.

Universities and the ecosystems surrounding them play an important role in this process.

Leading institutions attract and screen talent, generate knowledge, facilitate interactions among researchers and entrepreneurs, and support the agglomeration of investors and innovative firms.

The report finds a strong correlation between the score used by academic rankings and subsequent VC outcomes, both in Europe and the US. Evidence from Germany’s Exzellenzinitiative suggests that the link is also causal: highly competitive grants to boost academic excellence can raise the VC attracted by firms founded by university alumni over time.

The policy implications are demanding. Measures aimed solely at increasing the supply of capital or the number of startups are unlikely to close the transatlantic gap.

A more effective strategy would focus on strengthening the production and commercialization of high-potential ideas by investing in academic excellence and reinforcing leading innovation hubs.

Because the relationship between university ranking score and venture outcomes is highly nonlinear, spreading resources equally across institutions may have limited effects on aggregate VC formation.

Policies intended to expand the technological frontier may therefore require a greater concentration of resources in a limited number of already strong universities and innovation ecosystems.

This creates a clear trade-off between policies designed to maximize frontier innovation and those aimed primarily at reducing regional and institutional disparities.

The key conclusion is that Europe’s VC gap is not only, or even mainly, a financing problem. It is also an idea-generation and commercialization problem. This calls for policies that improve the upper tail of Europe’s innovation system rather than merely expanding the volume of capital available to existing firms.

About the authors

Clemens Fuest

Clemens Fuest is President of the ifo Institute and Professor of Economics and Public Finance at Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich. He is also Director of the Center for Economic Studies and Executive Director of CESifo.

Daniel Gros

Daniel Gros is a Senior Fellow and former Director of the Institute for European Policymaking at Bocconi University. Previously, he led the Centre for European Policy Studies (CEPS) in Brussels.

Xavier Vives

Xavier Vives is Professor Emeritus of Economics and Financial Management at IESE Business School. He chairs the advisory board of the Productivity and Innovation Initiative (IPI) of the Cercle d’Economia.

Giorgio Presidente

Giorgio Presidente heads the Enterprises, Technology and Growth Unit at IEP Bocconi. He is also a Research Associate at the Oxford Martin Programme on the Future of Work.

Philipp-Leo Mengel

Philipp-Leo Mengel is a postdoctoral researcher at the ifo Institute and IEP Bocconi. His research focuses on innovation, industrial organisation and international trade.

Thomas Rowley

Thomas Rowley is a researcher at IEP Bocconi, where he works on international trade, productivity and competition. He holds a PhD in Economics from ESSEC Business School and CY Cergy Paris Université.

Lourdes Zulli

Lourdes Zulli is an economist and a co-author of this report. She holds a master’s degree in Economics from the Barcelona School of Economics and has contributed to European Central Bank research on inflation.

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Founded by Bocconi University and Institute Javotte Bocconi, the Institute for European Policymaking @ Bocconi University combines the analytic rigor of a research institute, the policy impact of a think tank, and the facts-based effort of raising public opinion’s awareness about Europe through outreach activities. The Institute, fully interdisciplinary, intends to address the multi-fold obstacles that usually stand between the design of appropriate policies and their adoption, with particular attention to consensus building and effective enforcement.

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