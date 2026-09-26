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Van Mardigain's avatar
Van Mardigain
Sep 26

The sentence I'd pin to the wall is "spend better, backing ideas and researchers rather than incumbents and administrative structures." Seen from Finland, though, the hard part is the national layer as much as Brussels.

Two things I keep seeing. First, impact is used to sell research to the public, but it doesn't count where the ranking happens. In the Research Council of Finland's 2025 Academy Research Fellowship review form, societal impact gets no numerical score. Nobody breaks a rule. The system works exactly as designed. Second, a missing result has a habit of turning into the next project: study the problem, build a network, develop a model, pilot it, disseminate it, then study the model's impact.

On national agencies co-financing proposals that pass EU evaluation but go unfunded: in Finland the same work can be funded through the research council, ministries, STEA, ESF+, regional councils, foundations and universities' own money. Our National Audit Office has already pointed at fragmentation in how result and impact objectives are set and followed for EU research and innovation funding. Whatever the co-financing looks like, it needs one public map of who funded what.

One dull, cheap addition: when a project ends, publish what was promised and what was delivered side by side. And if nobody adopted the results, follow-up funding shouldn't be automatic.

Van

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