Europe is caught in a middle-technology trap: we specialise in mature industries such as automotive and industrial machinery, while frontier sectors such as AI and biotechnology remain too small. To strengthen Europe’s competitiveness and strategic autonomy, we must rebuild the pipeline from scientific discovery to market—funding the best ideas and enabling researchers and innovators to turn today’s breakthroughs into tomorrow’s high-tech industries Giorgio Presidente IEP@BU does not express opinions of its own. The opinions expressed in this publication are those of the authors. Any errors or omissions are the responsibility of the author

A new Policy Forum published in Science, one of the world’s leading peer-reviewed journals, examines Europe’s innovation weakness and discusses concrete ideas that can help turning scientific discoveries into products, firms and markets.

“Enhancing Europe’s Competitiveness by Empowering Researchers as Innovators” brings together more than 60 researchers and economists.

Three authors are affiliated with IEP Bocconi: Giorgio Presidente, Head of the Enterprises, Technology and Growth Unit; Daniel Gros, Senior Fellow; and Philipp-Leo Mengel, a former Research Assistant at IEP Bocconi who curently works as a postdoc researcher at Ifo institute.

The paper is an initiative of INPACT!, a bottom-up network launched in 2023 that brings together more than 120 scientist-innovators from over 20 European countries, mainly European Research Council grantees.

Its economic analysis builds on two years of joint work by IEP Bocconi with EconPol Europe at the ifo Institute, whose president is Clemens Fuest, and the Toulouse School of Economics, represented by Jean Tirole in the 2024 research.

In particular, the paper develops the arguments of the 2024 report “EU Innovation Policy: How to Escape the Middle Technology Trap” and the 2025 study “Funding Ideas, Not Companies”.

The diagnosis is that Horizon Europe, the EU’s €95 billion research and innovation programme for 2021–27, remains too fragmented and too focused on large collaborative programmes and mature technologies.

Promising discoveries often fall into gaps between the European Research Council’s Proof of Concept grants and the European Innovation Council’s Pathfinder, Transition and Accelerator programmes.

Although Proof of Concept funding improves the commercial use of ERC research, it receives only 1 to 2 per cent of the ERC budget.

Pathfinder and Transition, meanwhile, have about €500 million a year and only nine programme managers, far below the scale and managerial capacity of US ARPA agencies.

The authors recommend creating a continuous pipeline from ERC discoveries to market deployment by bringing Proof of Concept grants under EIC governance; shifting resources from underperforming programmes towards early-stage, high-risk innovation; giving independent programme managers greater authority; and replacing lengthy applications with shorter, more substantive assessments.

They also call for national agencies to co-finance excellent proposals that pass EU evaluation but remain unfunded, and for universities and technology transfer offices to reward entrepreneurship, professionalise intellectual-property management and provide researchers with starter funding, mentoring and clearer routes to commercialisation.

The central message is not simply that Europe should spend more, but that it must spend better, backing ideas and researchers rather than incumbents and administrative structures.

Giorgio Presidente, Head of the Enterprises, Technology and Growth Unit at IEP Bocconi, explains:

“Europe is caught in a middle-technology trap: we specialise in mature industries such as automotive and industrial machinery, while frontier sectors such as AI and biotechnology remain too small. To strengthen Europe’s competitiveness and strategic autonomy, we must rebuild the pipeline from scientific discovery to market—funding the best ideas and enabling researchers and innovators to turn today’s breakthroughs into tomorrow’s high-tech industries.”

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What Is the European Idea of Power in an Age of Chaos?

How Europe can build alliances and defend its interests when the rules no longer hold

SDA Bocconi School of Management, ROMA

06/10/2026, 11:30 - 06/10/2026, 12:30

Register here

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What happens when powers no longer agree on the rules, or even on what international order should look like? In his new book, Surviving Chaos: Geopolitics When the Rules Fail, Mark Leonard calls this condition “Un-Order”. He distinguishes between “architects”, who seek to build a stable system, and “artisans”, who adapt to changing circumstances.

In his account, China has embraced the artisan’s approach, while Europe remains attached to the certainties of the architects.

Can Europe develop its own idea of power in an age of chaos? Mark Leonard and Nathalie Tocci will discuss what Europeans can learn from competing approaches to power, how they can navigate shifting alliances and economic interdependence, and which principles should guide their choices. Can the EU become more adaptable while preserving the rules and commitments on which its influence depends?

The discussion will also consider CORE, the Compact for Open and Resilient Economies, a proposal for closer cooperation among like-minded economies set out in an IEP Bocconi policy brief co-authored by Nathalie Tocci and Daniel Gros.

Speakers

Mark Leonard Co-founder and Director, European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR); author of Surviving Chaos: Geopolitics When the Rules Fail.

Nathalie Tocci Senior Fellow, IEP Bocconi; co-author, with Daniel Gros, of the policy brief Europe as Central Power, which sets out the CORE proposal.

Moderator

Stefano Feltri Communication Advisor, IEP Bocconi

IEP Bocconi Publications

Iceland’s No Could Be Europe’s Gain Lorenzo Bini Smaghi · Sep 21 Admitting more countries at a time when the aim is to deepen integration and overcome national resistance to building European sovereignty risks being a serious mistake. Iceland’s No vote should therefore be welcomed. Europe should have discouraged a Yes Read full story

Putin’s Red Lines Are Written in Disappearing Ink Bill Browder · Aug 20 We should give Ukraine everything it needs. That means offensive weapons to strike the military machine Putin uses to wage this war. It also means air defences to protect Ukrainian civilians from the daily terror of Russian missiles and drones, and to shield the power stations, water plants and hospitals that Putin targets on purpose. Half measures do n… Read full story

Europe is Paying for Putin’s War Bill Browder · Jul 17 We are approving tens of billions of pounds in military and financial aid so that Ukraine can fight off the Russian army. At the very same time we are sending Russia billions of pounds that it uses to fund that same army. We arm the victim with one hand and pay the aggressor with the other. It is not a policy. It is a farce Read full story

Making EU Inc. Fit for Venture Capital Luca Enriques · Jul 17 The proposed amendments share a single guiding rationale: that innovative startups (as well as scaleups) need, and should be granted, materially greater contractual freedom than the Proposal currently envisages. The reason is grounded in how high-growth firms are financed Read full story

Europe Between Empire and Rules Nathalie Tocci · May 27 There are two ways to avoid double standards. One is the Trump way: remove the standards. Trump is not hypocritical because he has no standards. The other is to try to live up to one’s standards and narrow the gap between norms and power Read full story

Founded by Bocconi University and Institute Javotte Bocconi, the Institute for European Policymaking @ Bocconi University combines the analytic rigor of a research institute, the policy impact of a think tank, and the facts-based effort of raising public opinion’s awareness about Europe through outreach activities. The Institute, fully interdisciplinary, intends to address the multi-fold obstacles that usually stand between the design of appropriate policies and their adoption, with particular attention to consensus building and effective enforcement.

The Institute’s mission is to conduct, debate, and disseminate high-quality research on the major policy issues facing Europe, and the EU in particular, its Member States and its citizens, in a rapidly changing world.

It is independent of any business or political influence.

The IEP Bocconi Management Council

Marta Cartabia

President

Sylvie Goulard

Vice-President

Paloma Lopez-Garcia

Director

Silvia Colombo

Deputy Director

Carlo Altomonte

Arnstein Aassve

Valentina Bosetti

Elena Carletti

Daniel Gros

Eleanor Spaventa

Nathalie Tocci