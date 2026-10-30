If Europe, and the EU in particular, were to fracture under pressure from nationalist forces, the prospects for a more balanced transatlantic relationship would all but disappear. In its place would emerge a patchwork of relationships between the United States and individual European countries or groups of countries, shaped by shifting combinations of geopolitical needs and political expediency. With Europeanism fading, Atlanticism would survive as a label for European countries’ growing vulnerability and dependence on the United States Riccardo Alcaro A New Atlantic Consensus And Its Foes 541KB ∙ PDF file Download Download IEP@BU does not express opinions of its own. The opinions expressed in this publication are those of the authors. Any errors or omissions are the responsibility of the author

by Riccardo Alcaro

Executive summary

Donald Trump’s second term has narrowed the divide between Atlanticists and Europeanists. Europe has responded through appeasement, ad hoc coalitions and EU initiatives in defence, trade and technology.

These approaches remain fragmented but point towards a stronger European role within the Atlantic alliance.

The paper recommends combining NATO coordination with EU joint funding, procurement and defence production, while expanding European military capabilities and preserving cooperation with US firms.

Washington should stop exploiting European dependencies and recognise Europe’s need to preserve its industrial capacity. Europeans should pursue the three approaches in parallel to limit damage under Trump and prepare a more balanced partnership after his presidency.

The most urgent threat comes from nationalist forces within Europe: weakening EU integration would deepen dependence on the United States and undermine a renewed transatlantic consensus.

Donwload the Policy Insight A New Atlantic Consensus And Its Foes 541KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

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Riccardo Alcaro

Fellow

Riccardo Alcaro is Research Coordinator and Head of the Global Competition and Political Risk Programme at the Istituto Affari Internazionali (IAI). His research focuses on transatlantic relations, particularly US and European policies towards Europe’s neighbourhood.

Riccardo was a visiting fellow at the Brookings Institution in Washington, DC, and is a fellow of the pan-European European Foreign and Security Policy Studies (EFSPS) programme. He coordinated TRANSWORLD, a project on transatlantic relations and global governance funded by the EU’s Seventh Framework Programme, and JOINT, a project on European foreign and security policy funded by the EU’s Horizon 2020 programme.

His publications include Europe and Iran’s Nuclear Crisis (Palgrave Macmillan, 2018) and, co-authored with Pol Bargués, Conflict Management and the Future of EU Foreign and Security Policy: Relational Power Europe (Routledge, 2025). He also edited The Liberal Order and its Contestations (Routledge, 2018).

Riccardo holds a PhD, awarded summa cum laude, from the University of Tübingen.

He is an IEP@BU fellow.

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At the Table or on the Menu? The IEP Bocconi Annual Event Programme Europe, Middle Powers and International Order 18 November 2026 | 8:30 am to 5:30 pm SDA Bocconi School of Management

Auditorium Grande, Via Sarfatti 10, Milan Register Here Registration is required Programme 8:30 am | Registration 9:00 am | Institutional Greetings Francesco Billari, Rector, Bocconi University Marta Cartabia, President, IEP Bocconi 9:15 am | Opening Remarks: Europe’s Choices, the Institute’s Contribution Paloma Lopez-Garcia, Director, IEP Bocconi 9:30 am | After the Rupture: Can Europe Shape a New Order? Sylvie Goulard, Vice President, IEP Bocconi Federica Mogherini, Former High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Mario Monti, Honorary President, IEP Bocconi Moderator: Stefano Feltri, Communication Advisor, IEP Bocconi 10:30 am | Trade and Economic Coercion: Europe’s Market Power in a Weaponised World Carlo Altomonte, Professor of Economics, Bocconi University Cecilia Malmström, Nonresident Senior Fellow, Peterson Institute for International Economics (PIIE) Robert Staiger, Chief Economist, World Trade Organization Moderator: Italo Colantone, Professor of Economics, Bocconi University 11:30 am | Coffee Break 11:50 am | Europe and the World: Lessons from Diplomacy, Choices for the Future Javier Solana, President, EsadeGeo; Former EU High Representative for Common Foreign and Security Policy; Former Secretary General of NATO Interviewed by Nathalie Tocci, Senior Fellow, IEP Bocconi 12:20 pm | Defence and Security: Towards a European Strategic Autonomy Andrea Gilli, Non-Resident Fellow, IEP Bocconi François-Marie Gougeon, Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Defence Policy and Planning, NATO Marina Henke, Director of the Hertie Centre for International Security Moderator: Bill Browder, Non-Resident Fellow, IEP Bocconi 1:20 pm | Lunch Break 2:30 pm | Technology and Industrial Policy: The Race for Digital Sovereignty Marco Buti, Tommaso Padoa-Schioppa Chair, European University Institute (EUI) Luca De Angelis, Chief Executive Officer, Tech Europe Foundation Reinhilde Veugelers, Professor of Economics, KU Leuven; Senior Fellow, Bruegel Moderator: Alberto Alemanno, Jean Monnet Professor of European Union Law, HEC Paris 3:30 pm | Energy, Climate and the Green Transition: Building Security from the Inside Out Sophia Kalantzakos, Global Distinguished Professor of Environmental Studies and Public Policy, New York University Abu Dhabi Clara Poletti, Senior Advisor, Centre on Regulation in Europe (CERRE) Giorgio Tomassetti, CEO, Octopus Energy Italia Moderator: Valentina Bosetti, Professor of Environmental and Climate Change Economics, Bocconi University 4:30 pm | Coffee Break 4:50 pm | The AI Transformation: Implications for Europe’s Future of Work Chris Pissarides, Regius Professor of Economics, London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE); Nobel Laureate in Economics Interviewed by Paloma Lopez-Garcia, Director, IEP Bocconi 5:20 pm | Concluding Remarks Paloma Lopez-Garcia, Director, IEP Bocconi Register for the Annual Event Registration closes on Monday 16 November at 5:00 pm CET. For information: iep@unibocconi.it

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Founded by Bocconi University and Institute Javotte Bocconi, the Institute for European Policymaking @ Bocconi University combines the analytic rigor of a research institute, the policy impact of a think tank, and the facts-based effort of raising public opinion’s awareness about Europe through outreach activities. The Institute, fully interdisciplinary, intends to address the multi-fold obstacles that usually stand between the design of appropriate policies and their adoption, with particular attention to consensus building and effective enforcement.

The Institute’s mission is to conduct, debate, and disseminate high-quality research on the major policy issues facing Europe, and the EU in particular, its Member States and its citizens, in a rapidly changing world.

It is independent of any business or political influence.

The IEP Bocconi Management Council

Marta Cartabia

President

Sylvie Goulard

Vice-President

Paloma Lopez-Garcia

Director

Silvia Colombo

Deputy Director

Carlo Altomonte

Arnstein Aassve

Valentina Bosetti

Elena Carletti

Daniel Gros

Eleanor Spaventa

Nathalie Tocci