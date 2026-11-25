The goal for European policy makers should be to make the transition to independent adulthood possible and not only available to those who have family wealth. We suggest six specific measures. Most measures fall under national competence, but the EU should set common standards and co-finance delivery. The key to our proposal is housing Arnstein Aassve, Elena Bastianelli, Letizia Mencarini and Catherine de Vries IEP Bocconi does not express opinions of its own. The opinions expressed in this publication are those of the authors. Any errors or omissions are the responsibility of the authors.

Pb68 The Demography Of Angry Youth 760KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

by Arnstein Aassve, Elena Bastianelli, Letizia Mencarini and Catherine de Vries

Executive summary

Europe’s youth protests are about blocked adulthood. The demands differ, but the complaints about education, housing, jobs and living costs share a common root. Young people are unable to securely transition into independent adult life.

Parental wealth splits a generation. Meanwhile there is important heterogeneity among the young. Buying a house or starting a family is aided by family wealth. Strained public services and fiscal constraints crucially decide how much public institutions offer everyone else.

Discontent takes different forms. Education and family resources determine whether frustration turns into protest, emigration, protest voting or withdrawal.

Policy should break the link between parental wealth and opportunity. We propose six measures, each drawn from existing European practice: affordable housing, taxing wealth transfers, guaranteed training, pension credits for insecure early careers, political representation and citizenship.

Policy recommendations

The goal for European policy makers should be to make the transition to independent adulthood possible and not only available to those who have family wealth. We suggest six specific measures. Most measures fall under national competence, but the EU should set common standards and co-finance delivery.

The key to our proposal is housing. It is where parental wealth so far makes the biggest difference, and EU funding is already within reach.

1. Expand limited-profit rental housing open to young adults.

Back municipal and limited-profit providers that charge below-market rents and serve a broad range of incomes.

Vienna is the established model with around half of its residents living in municipal or limited-profit housing.

Denmark’s non-profit sector accounts for about one fifth of its housing stock, while social housing remains much smaller in much of Southern Europe. Use EU cohesion funding and InvestEU support, where eligible, to expand supply, and reserve a share of new homes for households under 35.

2. Tax gifts and inheritances on a lifetime, recipient basis.

Tax the total wealth each person receives through gifts and inheritances, with an allowance that protects smaller transfers. Ireland leads the way.

Each child in Ireland has a lifetime tax-free allowance for everything received from their parents, and amounts above it are taxed at 33 per cent.

Splitting transfers into instalments does not renew the allowance, although small annual gifts remain exempt.

This approach, supported by the OECD, curbs avoidance through repeated gifts and encourages wealth to be shared among more beneficiaries. Italy, by contrast, generally taxes inheritances to children at just 4 per cent above €1 million per child. Use the revenue to fund a universal capital endowment for young people, reducing their dependence on parental wealth.

The UK’s Child Trust Fund, launched in 2005 and closed to new eligible cohorts in 2011, is a practical precedent, and a reminder that such schemes need sustained funding and political backing.

3. Guarantee a route from school to work.

Ensure that every young person has a path into employment or further training. Austria combines compulsory education or training until 18 with a training guarantee up to 25, while funding training places publicly when firms offer too few apprenticeships.

The EU’s Reinforced Youth Guarantee sets the common standard, namely a good-quality offer of employment, continued education, an apprenticeship or a traineeship for under-30s within four months of becoming unemployed or leaving education. Finland’s one-stop youth guidance centres, Ohjaamo, show how to connect young people with these opportunities. Shield education and training budgets from across-the-board cuts during fiscal consolidation.

4. Credit pension rights for fragmented early careers.

Guarantee a minimum level of pension credits for periods of unemployment and low-paid temporary work before age 35.

Sweden shows the way. In Sweden, subject to eligibility conditions, the public pension system credits time spent caring for young children, studying with student aid, and unemployment benefits count towards pension entitlements.

A similar approach would cut the risk that insecure early careers end in poverty in retirement.

5. Institutionalize the interests of the young and future generations.

Make assessments of how budgets affect different age groups and the climate standard practice. Wales’s Future Generations Commissioner and Finland’s parliamentary Committee for the Future show how to bring long-term interests into policymaking. East Belgium’s permanent Citizens’ Council lets citizens shape the agenda and obliges parliament to respond to their recommendations. Lower the voting age to 16 as Austria did in 2007. Belgium and Germany applied it to the 2024 European elections.

6. Open the political community to young people of migrant backgrounds.

Create clear routes to citizenship at birth or on completing school, so that young people can vote once they reach voting age. Germany’s 2024 reform sets the precedent. It cut the standard residence requirement for naturalisation from eight to five years and extended citizenship at birth to children whose parent has five years of lawful residence and a qualifying permanent residence right.

In Italy, the 2025 referendum on shortening the residence requirement failed to reach the turnout quorum. Children born in Italy who remain foreign nationals still generally wait until 18 for the route based on birth and continuous legal residence.

About the authors

Professor of Demography at Bocconi University and an IEP Fellow, he leads the Horizon Europe FutuRes project. His research spans demography, social cohesion, trust, and economic and political discontent.

A quantitative sociologist and demographer, she is a postdoctoral researcher at Bocconi’s Dondena Centre. She studies family dynamics and social inequalities and works on the Horizon Europe FutuRes project.

Professor of Demography at Bocconi University and a Fellow of IEP and the Dondena Centre. Her research examines fertility, transitions to adulthood and family formation, and their links with well-being and welfare policies.

Vice Dean and Professor of Political Science at IE University, she was President of IEP Bocconi until December 2025. She studies European politics, political fragmentation, populism, migration and corruption.

IEP@BU does not express opinions of its own. The opinions expressed in this publication are those of the authors. Any errors or omissions are the responsibility of the authors.

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