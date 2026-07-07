Policy Brief - Manufacturing First
Why Europe should do more to promote industrialization in developing countries
Europe has a strategic interest in making industrialization a more explicit pillar of its development and external economic policy. A manufacturing-first agenda would not replace existing objectives on sustainability, digitalization, or social inclusion; rather, it would make them more operational by linking EU support to measurable industrial upgrading, export potential, and private investment
Guglielmo Maccario, and Giorgio Presidente
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Executive Summary
Promoting industrialization in the Global South would create new markets for EU producers, help diversify supply chains, reduce migration pressures, and strengthen EU soft power.
The European Commission has allocated €80 billion to development aid, neighbourhood policy, and international cooperation - almost as much as to Horizon Europe, its flagship research and innovation program.
Yet only a small share of these resources is devoted to fostering industrial development. Existing instruments, such as the European Fund for Sustainable Development Plus, could be redirected to incentivize the adoption of productivity-enhancing industrial technologies.
We propose a simple methodology to identify concrete cooperation opportunities that would mutually benefit the EU and partner countries.
Guglielmo Maccario
Researcher at IEP Bocconi
Giorgio Presidente
Head of Enterprises, Technology and Growth Unit
Giorgio Presidente is the Head of the Enterprises, Technology and Growth Unit at the Institute for European Policymaking at Bocconi University and a Research Associate at the Oxford Martin Programme on the Future of Work at the University of Oxford. His research focuses on policy, productivity, industrial organization, technology, and economic development.
He has previously held positions at the World Bank, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, the European Central Bank, and the United Nations. He holds a Ph.D. from the Paris School of Economics.
IEP Bocconi Publications
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Founded by Bocconi University and Institute Javotte Bocconi, the Institute for European Policymaking @ Bocconi University combines the analytic rigor of a research institute, the policy impact of a think tank, and the facts-based effort of raising public opinion’s awareness about Europe through outreach activities. The Institute, fully interdisciplinary, intends to address the multi-fold obstacles that usually stand between the design of appropriate policies and their adoption, with particular attention to consensus building and effective enforcement.
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The IEP Bocconi Management Council
Marta Cartabia
President
Sylvie Goulard
Vice-President
Paloma Lopez-Garcia
Director
Silvia Colombo
Deputy Director
Carlo Altomonte
Arnstein Aassve
Valentina Bosetti
Elena Carletti
Daniel Gros
Eleanor Spaventa
Nathalie Tocci