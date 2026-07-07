Europe has a strategic interest in making industrialization a more explicit pillar of its development and external economic policy. A manufacturing-first agenda would not replace existing objectives on sustainability, digitalization, or social inclusion; rather, it would make them more operational by linking EU support to measurable industrial upgrading, export potential, and private investment Guglielmo Maccario, and Giorgio Presidente IEP@BU does not express opinions of its own. The opinions expressed in this publication are those of the authors. Any errors or omissions are the responsibility of the author

Executive Summary

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Promoting industrialization in the Global South would create new markets for EU producers, help diversify supply chains, reduce migration pressures, and strengthen EU soft power.

The European Commission has allocated €80 billion to development aid, neighbourhood policy, and international cooperation - almost as much as to Horizon Europe, its flagship research and innovation program.

Yet only a small share of these resources is devoted to fostering industrial development. Existing instruments, such as the European Fund for Sustainable Development Plus, could be redirected to incentivize the adoption of productivity-enhancing industrial technologies.

We propose a simple methodology to identify concrete cooperation opportunities that would mutually benefit the EU and partner countries.

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Guglielmo Maccario

Researcher at IEP Bocconi

Giorgio Presidente

Head of Enterprises, Technology and Growth Unit

Giorgio Presidente is the Head of the Enterprises, Technology and Growth Unit at the Institute for European Policymaking at Bocconi University and a Research Associate at the Oxford Martin Programme on the Future of Work at the University of Oxford. His research focuses on policy, productivity, industrial organization, technology, and economic development.

He has previously held positions at the World Bank, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, the European Central Bank, and the United Nations. He holds a Ph.D. from the Paris School of Economics.

IEP Bocconi Publications

How Europe Can Lead Without Becoming a Superpower Daniel Gros · Jun 28 The combination of a large economy, strong trade performance and solid research capacity forms the basis of European soft power. But these assets must be leveraged through alliances with like-minded middle powers — such as Canada, Australia, Japan and, closer to home, the UK — that can help reduce Europe’s vulnerabilities Read full story

The Steel Scrap Paradox Ilaria Colombo · Jun 30 At a time when improving competitiveness and reducing regulatory burdens have become central objectives of EU industrial policy, the question is whether a framework originally designed for waste management is fully suited to govern what is increasingly being treated as a strategic secondary raw material Read full story

Why Slower Decarbonisation Would Not Fix Europe’s Steel Problems Pier Paolo Raimondi · Jun 29 The trade-off between competitiveness and decarbonisation is visible in the growing political pressure against the ETS to reduce energy prices and regain some competitiveness following the 2026 energy crisis. Yet, it covers a small share of production cost, and the sector has benefited from free allowances worth around €54.6 billion since 2005 undermini… Read full story

Founded by Bocconi University and Institute Javotte Bocconi, the Institute for European Policymaking @ Bocconi University combines the analytic rigor of a research institute, the policy impact of a think tank, and the facts-based effort of raising public opinion’s awareness about Europe through outreach activities. The Institute, fully interdisciplinary, intends to address the multi-fold obstacles that usually stand between the design of appropriate policies and their adoption, with particular attention to consensus building and effective enforcement.

The Institute’s mission is to conduct, debate, and disseminate high-quality research on the major policy issues facing Europe, and the EU in particular, its Member States and its citizens, in a rapidly changing world.

It is independent of any business or political influence.

The IEP Bocconi Management Council

Marta Cartabia

President

Sylvie Goulard

Vice-President

Paloma Lopez-Garcia

Director

Silvia Colombo

Deputy Director

Carlo Altomonte

Arnstein Aassve

Valentina Bosetti

Elena Carletti

Daniel Gros

Eleanor Spaventa

Nathalie Tocci