The empirical evidence shows that Housing First dominates Treatment First approaches to homelessness: it saves both lives and money. The EU should redirect funding away from transitional housing or Treatment First type programs towards ones that operate from a Housing First model
Sidney Costantini
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Turning the EU’s Anti-Poverty Strategy into Action
IEP Bocconi and the European Commission bring together researchers, policymakers and civil society to discuss affordable housing, access to quality jobs and policies to tackle poverty.
Speakers include Giulia Giupponi, who will join the session on “Quality Jobs and Protection Against Poverty”.
9 October 2026, 10:00–17:00 | Bocconi University, Leonardo Del Vecchio Building, Room N01, Piazza Sraffa 13, Milan.
by Sydney Costantini
Executive Summary
A national study of 289,932 Veterans uses variation in voucher and caseworker availability to compare the causal effects of the two most common homelessness interventions: Housing First and transitional housing.
The empirical evidence shows that Housing First dominates Treatment First approaches to homelessness: it saves both lives and money. The EU should redirect funding away from transitional housing or Treatment First type programs towards ones that operate from a Housing First model.
Housing First protects individuals from extreme circumstances generated by unsheltered homelessness: death from extreme weather and violence. It also protects an especially vulnerable group: homeless injection drug users, who are much more likely to die if they are living on the streets.
Despite the effectiveness of Housing First, policymakers still have a long way to go to solve the problems of this extremely disadvantaged population. In particular, Housing First is not enough to address the mental health needs of these individuals: it does not lead to an increase in mental health treatment nor improve the rate of appointment attendance.
In contrast, Treatment First models do improve adherence to mental health treatment in the short term, but effects are short-lasting and do not translate into large health gains. Thus, for the large population of unhoused, mentally ill individuals, additional interventions are necessary to improve long term engagement with mental health care.
Nevertheless, Housing First is the essential starting point, keeping individuals stably housed and shielded from the most severe consequences of homelessness.
IEP Bocconi Events
Turning the EU’s Anti-Poverty Strategy Into Action
On 9 October, IEP Bocconi and the European Commission will bring together researchers, policymakers and civil society to discuss how to translate the EU’s Anti-Poverty Strategy into effective policies. The event will focus on housing affordability and the relationship between employment and poverty, including how to improve access to work and tackle in-work poverty.
Anti-Poverty Strategy: Policies for an Effective Implementation
9 October 2026 | 10:00–17:00
Bocconi University, Leonardo Del Vecchio Building, Room N01
Piazza Sraffa 13, Milan
Organised by IEP Bocconi and the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Employment, Social Affairs and Inclusion.
09:30–10:00 | Registration and Welcome Coffee
10:00–10:30 | Welcome Remarks
Sylvie Goulard, Vice President, IEP Bocconi
Mario Nava, Director-General for Employment, Social Affairs and Inclusion, European Commission
10:30–11:00 | Keynote Speech
Irene Tinagli, Chair of the Special Committee on the Housing Crisis, European Parliament
11:00–13:00 | The Housing Affordability Crisis
Moderated by Seyda Canepa, NTV correspondent.
Presentations
Matthew Baldwin, Deputy Director-General, DG ENER, European Commission, and Head of the Housing Task Force
Massimo Bricocoli, Politecnico di Milano and International Advisory Board for Vienna’s IBA Neues Soziales Wohnen 2016–2022
Marja Elsinga, Delft University of Technology and EU Housing Advisory Board
Roundtable Interventions
Alessandro Balducci, President, Fondazione Housing Sociale
Sydney Costantini, UC Berkeley and Bocconi University
Griselda Fernández, Director, Barcelona’s Public Housing Stock
Ulrike Neufang, Chair of the Social Protection Committee, EU EPSCO
People experiencing housing exclusion, sharing their stories and perspectives
13:00–14:10 | Buffet Lunch
14:10–14:30 | Spotlight: Social Spending in the Next Multiannual Financial Framework
Rosalba Famà, IEP Bocconi and BLEST
14:30–16:30 | Quality Jobs and Protection Against Poverty
Moderated by Seyda Canepa, NTV correspondent.
Data Presentations
Olivier Bontout, Deputy Head of Unit, Social Policies, Child Guarantee, SPC, DG EMPL D1, European Commission
Pietro Galeone, Head of the Labor and Social Policy Unit, IEP Bocconi
Giulia Giupponi, Professor, Bocconi University
Policy Roundtable
Davide Damiano, President, Confcooperative-Federsolidarietà Milano e dei Navigli
Romolo De Camillis, Director General for Social Development and Poverty Reduction Measures, Italian Ministry of Labour and Social Policy
Emese Olah-Grecoiu, Vice-Mayor of Cluj-Napoca, Eurocities partner city
People experiencing poverty, sharing their stories and perspectives
16:30–17:00 | Closing Remarks: Next Steps for Academia, Policy and Stakeholders
Katarina Ivanković Knežević, Director for Social Rights and Inclusion, DG EMPL D, European Commission
Paloma Lopez-Garcia, Director, IEP Bocconi
Sydney Costantini
Sydney Costantini is a postdoctoral fellow at IGIER, Bocconi University.
She received her PhD in Economics from the University of California, Berkeley, in 2026. Her research focuses on public, labor, and political economics, particularly access to healthcare, housing, and the social safety net.
She will join the University of British Columbia as an Assistant Professor of Economics in fall 2027.
IEP Bocconi Publications
The IEP@BU Mission
Founded by Bocconi University and Institute Javotte Bocconi, the Institute for European Policymaking @ Bocconi University combines the analytic rigor of a research institute, the policy impact of a think tank, and the facts-based effort of raising public opinion’s awareness about Europe through outreach activities. The Institute, fully interdisciplinary, intends to address the multi-fold obstacles that usually stand between the design of appropriate policies and their adoption, with particular attention to consensus building and effective enforcement.
The Institute’s mission is to conduct, debate, and disseminate high-quality research on the major policy issues facing Europe, and the EU in particular, its Member States and its citizens, in a rapidly changing world.
It is independent of any business or political influence.
The IEP Bocconi Management Council
Marta Cartabia
President
Sylvie Goulard
Vice-President
Paloma Lopez-Garcia
Director
Silvia Colombo
Deputy Director
Carlo Altomonte
Arnstein Aassve
Valentina Bosetti
Elena Carletti
Daniel Gros
Eleanor Spaventa
Nathalie Tocci
The finding that Housing First improves survival without increasing mental-health attendance is a useful warning against letting one outcome stand in for another. Stable housing creates the platform, but it does not by itself repair the path into care. Policy evaluation needs to keep those two mechanisms visible.