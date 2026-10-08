The empirical evidence shows that Housing First dominates Treatment First approaches to homelessness: it saves both lives and money. The EU should redirect funding away from transitional housing or Treatment First type programs towards ones that operate from a Housing First model Sidney Costantini IEP@BU does not express opinions of its own. The opinions expressed in this publication are those of the authors. Any errors or omissions are the responsibility of the author

Turning the EU’s Anti-Poverty Strategy into Action

IEP Bocconi and the European Commission bring together researchers, policymakers and civil society to discuss affordable housing, access to quality jobs and policies to tackle poverty.

Speakers include Giulia Giupponi, who will join the session on “Quality Jobs and Protection Against Poverty”.

9 October 2026, 10:00–17:00 | Bocconi University, Leonardo Del Vecchio Building, Room N01, Piazza Sraffa 13, Milan.

Register here .

by Sydney Costantini

Pb65 Housing First Or Treatment First 632KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Executive Summary

A national study of 289,932 Veterans uses variation in voucher and caseworker availability to compare the causal effects of the two most common homelessness interventions: Housing First and transitional housing.

The empirical evidence shows that Housing First dominates Treatment First approaches to homelessness: it saves both lives and money. The EU should redirect funding away from transitional housing or Treatment First type programs towards ones that operate from a Housing First model.

Housing First protects individuals from extreme circumstances generated by unsheltered homelessness: death from extreme weather and violence. It also protects an especially vulnerable group: homeless injection drug users, who are much more likely to die if they are living on the streets.

Despite the effectiveness of Housing First, policymakers still have a long way to go to solve the problems of this extremely disadvantaged population. In particular, Housing First is not enough to address the mental health needs of these individuals: it does not lead to an increase in mental health treatment nor improve the rate of appointment attendance.

In contrast, Treatment First models do improve adherence to mental health treatment in the short term, but effects are short-lasting and do not translate into large health gains. Thus, for the large population of unhoused, mentally ill individuals, additional interventions are necessary to improve long term engagement with mental health care.

Nevertheless, Housing First is the essential starting point, keeping individuals stably housed and shielded from the most severe consequences of homelessness.

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IEP Bocconi Events

Turning the EU’s Anti-Poverty Strategy Into Action

On 9 October, IEP Bocconi and the European Commission will bring together researchers, policymakers and civil society to discuss how to translate the EU’s Anti-Poverty Strategy into effective policies. The event will focus on housing affordability and the relationship between employment and poverty, including how to improve access to work and tackle in-work poverty.

Anti-Poverty Strategy: Policies for an Effective Implementation

9 October 2026 | 10:00–17:00

Bocconi University, Leonardo Del Vecchio Building, Room N01

Piazza Sraffa 13, Milan

Organised by IEP Bocconi and the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Employment, Social Affairs and Inclusion.

Register here

09:30–10:00 | Registration and Welcome Coffee

10:00–10:30 | Welcome Remarks

Sylvie Goulard , Vice President, IEP Bocconi

Mario Nava, Director-General for Employment, Social Affairs and Inclusion, European Commission

10:30–11:00 | Keynote Speech

Irene Tinagli, Chair of the Special Committee on the Housing Crisis, European Parliament

11:00–13:00 | The Housing Affordability Crisis

Moderated by Seyda Canepa, NTV correspondent.

Presentations

Matthew Baldwin , Deputy Director-General, DG ENER, European Commission, and Head of the Housing Task Force

Massimo Bricocoli , Politecnico di Milano and International Advisory Board for Vienna’s IBA Neues Soziales Wohnen 2016–2022

Marja Elsinga, Delft University of Technology and EU Housing Advisory Board

Roundtable Interventions

Alessandro Balducci , President, Fondazione Housing Sociale

Sydney Costantini , UC Berkeley and Bocconi University

Griselda Fernández , Director, Barcelona’s Public Housing Stock

Ulrike Neufang , Chair of the Social Protection Committee, EU EPSCO

People experiencing housing exclusion, sharing their stories and perspectives

13:00–14:10 | Buffet Lunch

14:10–14:30 | Spotlight: Social Spending in the Next Multiannual Financial Framework

Rosalba Famà, IEP Bocconi and BLEST

14:30–16:30 | Quality Jobs and Protection Against Poverty

Moderated by Seyda Canepa, NTV correspondent.

Data Presentations

Olivier Bontout , Deputy Head of Unit, Social Policies, Child Guarantee, SPC, DG EMPL D1, European Commission

Pietro Galeone , Head of the Labor and Social Policy Unit, IEP Bocconi

Giulia Giupponi, Professor, Bocconi University

Policy Roundtable

Davide Damiano , President, Confcooperative-Federsolidarietà Milano e dei Navigli

Romolo De Camillis , Director General for Social Development and Poverty Reduction Measures, Italian Ministry of Labour and Social Policy

Emese Olah-Grecoiu , Vice-Mayor of Cluj-Napoca, Eurocities partner city

People experiencing poverty, sharing their stories and perspectives

16:30–17:00 | Closing Remarks: Next Steps for Academia, Policy and Stakeholders

Katarina Ivanković Knežević , Director for Social Rights and Inclusion, DG EMPL D, European Commission

Paloma Lopez-Garcia, Director, IEP Bocconi

Download the full programme

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Sydney Costantini

Sydney Costantini is a postdoctoral fellow at IGIER, Bocconi University.

She received her PhD in Economics from the University of California, Berkeley, in 2026. Her research focuses on public, labor, and political economics, particularly access to healthcare, housing, and the social safety net.

She will join the University of British Columbia as an Assistant Professor of Economics in fall 2027.

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Founded by Bocconi University and Institute Javotte Bocconi, the Institute for European Policymaking @ Bocconi University combines the analytic rigor of a research institute, the policy impact of a think tank, and the facts-based effort of raising public opinion’s awareness about Europe through outreach activities. The Institute, fully interdisciplinary, intends to address the multi-fold obstacles that usually stand between the design of appropriate policies and their adoption, with particular attention to consensus building and effective enforcement.

The Institute’s mission is to conduct, debate, and disseminate high-quality research on the major policy issues facing Europe, and the EU in particular, its Member States and its citizens, in a rapidly changing world.

It is independent of any business or political influence.

The IEP Bocconi Management Council

Marta Cartabia

President

Sylvie Goulard

Vice-President

Paloma Lopez-Garcia

Director

Silvia Colombo

Deputy Director

Carlo Altomonte

Arnstein Aassve

Valentina Bosetti

Elena Carletti

Daniel Gros

Eleanor Spaventa

Nathalie Tocci