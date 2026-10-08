IEP Bocconi

IEP Bocconi

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Unfolders
Oct 11

The finding that Housing First improves survival without increasing mental-health attendance is a useful warning against letting one outcome stand in for another. Stable housing creates the platform, but it does not by itself repair the path into care. Policy evaluation needs to keep those two mechanisms visible.

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