The Council’s first compromise text of the Regulation, dated 17 July 2026, keeps welcome features of the Commission’s proposal, such as fast, low-cost digital incorporation. But it also leaves national law much more room to determine whether, and if so how, the arrangements agreed by a company’s founders and investors in its constitutional documents will be given effect IEP@BU does not express opinions of its own. The opinions expressed in this publication are those of the authors. Any errors or omissions are the responsibility of the authors

by Luca Enriques, Casimiro Nigro, and Tobias Tröger

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European startups can sell, hire and raise capital across the Single Market, but they must still incorporate and organise their financing under one of 27 national company-law regimes.

The Letta and Draghi reports identified this fragmentation as one of the obstacles preventing innovative European firms from growing to scale, as it generates costs and legal uncertainty each time a company raises capital, changes its governance structure or expands across borders.

The Commission responded on 18 March 2026 by proposing EU Inc., the company-law cornerstone of a broader “28th regime”. The expression captures the basic idea: an optional European framework that companies could choose alongside existing national company forms.

Under the Commission’s proposal, a company could be established or converted into an EU Inc., use a fully digital incorporation procedure within 48 hours and at a maximum cost of EUR 100 when relying on the EU templates, and benefit from common rules on shares, financing instruments, governance and employee equity.

The EU Inc. Regulation is therefore meant to give founders and investors a lean company-law vehicle they can use anywhere in the EU, instead of navigating 27 different national regimes. It matters most for innovative startups and scaleups, whose growth typically depends on raising venture capital, often across borders.

Venture-capital financing is built around a coordinated set of arrangements regarding the allocation of cash-flow, governance and exit rights between founders, venture capitalists and employees.

Founders and investors choose these arrangements to minimise the transaction costs of funding and managing highly innovative firms. Incorporation is a one-off event, while financing rounds, board decisions, option grants and exits recur throughout a company’s life.

Company law can either accommodate these arrangements, by deferring to what the parties negotiate, or undercut them, by imposing its own mandatory terms in their place. The practical value of EU Inc. consequently depends not only on whether a company can be incorporated quickly and inexpensively, but also on whether the financing and governance arrangements on which it relies will have the same legal effects throughout the Union.

The Council’s first compromise text of the Regulation, dated 17 July 2026, keeps welcome features of the Commission’s proposal, such as fast, low-cost digital incorporation. But it also leaves national law much more room to determine whether, and if so how, the arrangements agreed by a company’s founders and investors in its constitutional documents will be given effect.

In practice, this means that an EU Inc. could end up being governed by 27 different versions of national mandatory rules. Identical provisions could be valid and effective in one Member State but restricted, reinterpreted or uncertain in another. The compromise would thus risk reproducing, inside the very vehicle meant to solve it, the same fragmentation and legal uncertainty that innovative firms already face when incorporating under ordinary national company law.

A different risk compounds this one. European start-up finance is not static: term sheets, articles of association and side letters evolve to adapt to market changes, driven largely by internationally minded venture capital funds rather than by legislators. A Regulation that freezes today’s practice into a rigid template risks arresting that evolution.

This Policy Brief proposes six changes to the July compromise, all pursuing the same objective: giving startups more room to rely on the contractual arrangements that make venture-capital financing work and ensuring that those arrangements are enforced across the EU once agreed.

The recommendations do not seek to harmonise every aspect of company law or remove national safeguards for employees, creditors and the prevention of abuse.

They seek to establish a predictable European core in the areas that determine whether founders and investors can use EU Inc. to finance and grow an innovative company.

In short, the changes would fix the rule that allows national law to override the parties’ agreement; protect standard financing documents so they can be used without uncertainty as to their validity; make founders’ and investors’ negotiated rights over cash flows, control and exit effective as written; make directors’ liability and distribution rules compatible with startups’ risks and financial needs; make employee equity plans and insolvency rules workable and predictable; and guarantee that an EU Inc. can operate freely across the Union without being treated as a foreign company.

The legislative process still offers a window for action.

The July compromise is only the Council’s first working text, not the final Regulation. The proposed changes can still be incorporated into subsequent Council compromise texts or into the European Parliament’s committee report, before the two institutions adopt their negotiating mandates and enter interinstitutional negotiations.

Once the Regulation has been adopted, implementing acts may maintain and update templates and other technical requirements, but they will not be able to create substantive corporate rights on matters that the basic legislation has left to national law.

Without these changes, EU Inc. risks becoming a label rather than a genuine 28th regime: attractive on paper and useful for rapid incorporation, but of little practical value to the firms it was built for.

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For Readers New to the File The rest of this Brief argues about specific articles. This box is a short, self-contained guide to what the EU Inc. Proposal, in its 17 July 2026 compromise text, would actually do, for readers who do not follow the file day to day. It is a simplification, and it will need checking against later versions of the text before it is relied on for anything beyond orientation. An optional form. A new legal form, EU Inc., would become available to European businesses. It would exist alongside national company forms, not replace them. A limited scope for private ordering. EU Inc. would be governed by the Regulation, by its articles of association where expressly so provided by the Regulation, and, for matters not covered by it, by the national law of the Member State of registration and, again, articles of association, to the extent that the law of the relevant Member State permits it (Article 4). Fast digital formation. Formation would run fully online, in principle within 48 hours and for a maximum fee of EUR 100 when the company uses EU-approved templates; a non-standard charter moves to a slower, nationally priced procedure (Articles 7–18). Capital and shares. No minimum capital would be required. Shares would be dematerialised in a digital register, and the articles could create multiple share classes with different economic and voting rights (Articles 53–58, 61–63). Governance. Every EU Inc. would have a board of directors and could add a supervisory board. The general meeting would keep broad powers to appoint and remove directors. Directors’ duties and a business-judgment defence would be set at EU level, but liability would remain “further governed” by national law (Articles 42–45). Distributions and employee equity. Distributions would have to pass a balance-sheet and a solvency test (Article 72). An EU-wide employee stock option plan would be available to companies below given turnover and headcount thresholds, but exercise would currently have to be paid in cash (Article 78). Cross-border life. The Regulation would set common rules for branches and cross-border mobility, and a general non-discrimination rule for EU Inc. companies operating outside their State of registration, qualified, however, by an open-ended justification clause (Chapter IV, Article 103).

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Luca Enriques

Iep Fellow

Luca Enriques is Professor of Business Law at Bocconi University. From 2014 to early 2025 he was the Professor of Corporate Law at the University of Oxford Faculty of Law. He is also a Research Fellow and Research Member at the European Corporate Governance Institute (where he is also a member of the board), a Fellow Academic Member of the European Banking Institute (where he also co-chairs the Fintech Working Group) and a Visiting Research Fellow at the Institute of European and Comparative Law at the University of Oxford. He has published widely in the fields of corporate law and financial regulation from a comparative and EU perspective.

He has held visiting positions, among others, at Cornell, Harvard, LUISS, IDC Herzliya, Cambridge, and Sydney Law School.

He is a IEP Bocconi fellow.

Casimiro A. Nigro

Casimiro Nigro is a Lecturer in Business Law at the University of Leeds, where he teaches courses in corporate finance, corporate law, and corporate governance, and leads the module on Corporate Finance and Securities Law.

Before joining Leeds, he was at the LawFin Center of Goethe University Frankfurt, where he taught Comparative Corporate Governance and Law, The Law & Finance of Start-up Financing and Governance, and The Law & Economics of Private Equity & Venture Capital Contracting.

Tobias Tröger

Tobias Tröger holds the SAFE Chair of Private Law, Trade and Business Law, Jurisprudence at Goethe University Frankfurt am Main. He is Director of the Law and Finance Cluster at the Leibniz Institute for Sustainable Architecture for Finance in Europe SAFE, Director of the Center for Advanced Studies on the Foundations of Law and Finance LawFin, and a research member of the ECGI.

His research interests include corporate law (particularly, comparative corporate governance and corporate finance), banking regulation and the economic analysis of law. Tobias Tröger aspires to connect the methods of quantitative analysis with an in-depth understanding of institutions and their evolution to achieve an innovative cross-pollination of law and finance.

What Is the European Idea of Power in an Age of Chaos?

How Europe can build alliances and defend its interests when the rules no longer hold

SDA Bocconi School of Management, ROMA

06/10/2026, 11:30 - 06/10/2026, 12:30

Register here

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What happens when powers no longer agree on the rules, or even on what international order should look like? In his new book, Surviving Chaos: Geopolitics When the Rules Fail, Mark Leonard calls this condition “Un-Order”. He distinguishes between “architects”, who seek to build a stable system, and “artisans”, who adapt to changing circumstances.

In his account, China has embraced the artisan’s approach, while Europe remains attached to the certainties of the architects.

Can Europe develop its own idea of power in an age of chaos? Mark Leonard and Nathalie Tocci will discuss what Europeans can learn from competing approaches to power, how they can navigate shifting alliances and economic interdependence, and which principles should guide their choices. Can the EU become more adaptable while preserving the rules and commitments on which its influence depends?

The discussion will also consider CORE, the Compact for Open and Resilient Economies, a proposal for closer cooperation among like-minded economies set out in an IEP Bocconi policy brief co-authored by Nathalie Tocci and Daniel Gros.

Speakers

Mark Leonard Co-founder and Director, European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR); author of Surviving Chaos: Geopolitics When the Rules Fail.

Nathalie Tocci Senior Fellow, IEP Bocconi; co-author, with Daniel Gros, of the policy brief Europe as Central Power, which sets out the CORE proposal.

Moderator

Stefano Feltri Communication Advisor, IEP Bocconi

IEP Bocconi Publications

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Europe’s Digital Autonomy Starts With Its Power Grid Ludovic Subran · Sep 17 A robust EU-wide framework on cost-sharing and energy use will determine whether Europe can catch this wave. Failure to do so risks reproducing the kind of backlash emerging in the US, and falling further behind it and China Read full story

Founded by Bocconi University and Institute Javotte Bocconi, the Institute for European Policymaking @ Bocconi University combines the analytic rigor of a research institute, the policy impact of a think tank, and the facts-based effort of raising public opinion’s awareness about Europe through outreach activities. The Institute, fully interdisciplinary, intends to address the multi-fold obstacles that usually stand between the design of appropriate policies and their adoption, with particular attention to consensus building and effective enforcement.

The Institute’s mission is to conduct, debate, and disseminate high-quality research on the major policy issues facing Europe, and the EU in particular, its Member States and its citizens, in a rapidly changing world.

It is independent of any business or political influence.

The IEP Bocconi Management Council

Marta Cartabia

President

Sylvie Goulard

Vice-President

Paloma Lopez-Garcia

Director

Silvia Colombo

Deputy Director

Carlo Altomonte

Arnstein Aassve

Valentina Bosetti

Elena Carletti

Daniel Gros

Eleanor Spaventa

Nathalie Tocci