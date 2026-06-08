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Romanos Partheniotis-Calcea's avatar
Romanos Partheniotis-Calcea
Jun 9

Nathalie Tocci’s blueprint for an ESC highlights the clear need for deeper security coordination, but its institutional design warrants caution.

A primary concern is that a new large-scale forum will exacerbate institutional redundancy, accelerating the decline of existing global security structures into insignificance. Experience shows that continuous, macro-level initiatives frequently become expensive public relations platforms. They can easily be exploited by national leaders looking to project international influence to their domestic electorates, masking a lack of genuine commitment to tangible defense outcomes.

Ultimately, attempting to expand defense frameworks that already struggle with efficacy is counterproductive. The more effective path forward is the creation of localized, highly integrated regional initiatives. By focusing on close alignment at the local level, these groups can deliver real security, engaging with larger frameworks like the EU only when searching for solutions that exceed their regional scope.

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