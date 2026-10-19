Mark Leonard: What European Leadership Can Learn from China

If we go back ten or fifteen years, Europeans thought we were the climate superpower. Climate change was a European issue: we supplied much of the discourse, and Europeans were pushing for many of the institutions. We also had many of the technologies. In solar technology, for example, Europeans were the main providers. If you look at the situation now, climate change is a Chinese story Mark Leonard

What if the world is not moving towards a new order, but learning to live without one?

That is the starting point of Surviving Chaos, by Mark Leonard, co-founder and director of the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR). Leonard calls this condition “un-order”: a world without a shared rulebook, where alliances shift and economic connections create both power and vulnerability. Europe, he argues, must learn to navigate this uncertainty.

On 6 October, I moderated an event in Rome organised by IEP Bocconi with ECFR, where Leonard joined Nathalie Tocci, senior fellow at IEP Bocconi. This is an edited transcript of the interview we recorded with Mark Leonard for the IEP Bocconi podcast Policy Insight.

Mark Leonard, in your book, you say that China has something to teach Europe about how to navigate this world without order. What is the most important lesson European leaders should learn from the Chinese approach?

I think the most important thing is that Europeans have been very focused on preserving order. They expected a situation of order to continue. The Chinese leader’s favourite phrase, by contrast, is “great changes unseen in a century”.

By that, he means that the next few decades will be marked by chaos and waves of quite substantial, disruptive transformations, whether economic, demographic, technological, or related to climate and energy. The goal for China is therefore to work out how to survive the chaos and maintain agency in a world without order, rather than trying to preserve an order that is already crumbling.

There are different elements of how to go about doing that which the Chinese have understood and which we could learn from. One is this expectation of change rather than continuity. Another is to imagine a world that is much more fragmented and plural, where there are many different ways of governing what is going on, rather than a single rulebook.

The third is to think about connectivity differently. Rather than seeing interdependence as something purely good, which creates friendship between countries, you also see it as a vulnerability. The Chinese are very careful about managing their interdependencies, making other people more dependent on them and ensuring that they have the right kinds of dependency.

The fourth is about adaptation. Rather than thinking you can control things, you try to understand how to adapt to forces that are already at work.

This is quite counterintuitive, because we usually think of China as having a very controlling approach to politics. The government wants to control everything. It does not like surprises, and it does not want to lose out in bargaining and negotiations with Europeans. You are saying that, at a more philosophical level, the Chinese are much more open to change than we are.

But what happens when these two approaches collide? As you argue in your book, we Europeans tend to think that we need to establish rules for everybody and decide how the world should be, while China tries to make the most of the world as it actually is. Where do you see the greatest potential for cooperation with China, or for competition that produces useful results for both sides?

It is definitely true that China is a one-party state and that its leaders are not very interested in internal dissent. But the Chinese development model, from Deng Xiaoping onwards, has been about “crossing the river by feeling for stones”. It is a much more improvisational approach, where you try different things out. It is like a laboratory of different approaches, and then you choose the ones that work.

That also goes along with ancient Chinese philosophy. If you go back to Confucius and other traditions, the approach is different from thinking about the world in terms of means and ends: defining a perfect end and then trying to work out how to bring it about. That is the ancient Greek or Roman, classical Western approach.

Chinese culture is more about trying to understand the “propensity of things”, the way the world is already moving. You try to work out where the world is going and then put yourself in a position where you will benefit from that. It is a longstanding approach that has modern expressions.

In practical terms, when it comes to how we deal with China, another advantage the Chinese have is that they try to think quite hard about what they need and what they want. They start with that, then work out how to build useful relationships with others that give them more of what they want and protect them from the bad things. I think we need to be more instrumental in our approach to China.

There are many great things we have gained from China. Our inflation has been very low because we have been able to import cheap Chinese products in different areas.

But we are now seeing the second China shock. China is posing a major existential challenge to our model of political economy because it is colonising entire industrial value chains. It has a vast, closed market, a lot of domestic subsidies, and a model of political economy that has led to a great deal of excess production. That production needs to find an outlet somewhere.

The American market has been closed to them. So we have a wall of very cheap, subsidised Chinese industrial products coming towards Europe, which European companies cannot compete with. The worry is that our industrial base and the good-quality jobs of the future will be destroyed as a result.

Once European companies have gone and there is no alternative to Chinese products, prices will go up. We will be in a situation where we depend on monopoly suppliers from a market that is closed to us.

I think that means we need to rebalance the relationship and think carefully about it. The Chinese will not even bother talking or listening to us if they think they can keep getting access to the single market without making adjustments to what they are doing.

Ultimately, we want to benefit from products that we do not make ourselves, or cannot make ourselves at a good price. And if we are going to have economic relations with China, we want them to be of good quality.

We want China to invest in European countries. We want jobs to be created here. We want technology to be shared with us. And I think we need to make sure that access to our market depends on those things.

If we turn to climate change, it offers a very concrete example of these two different approaches. As you note in the book, the European approach is that we need to reduce emissions globally. We therefore need partners to address the problem at the highest possible level.

The Chinese approach is that climate change can be an opportunity: a niche, albeit a very large one, in which China can leapfrog Western companies and competitors. How do you assess this interaction? From a European perspective, China is both part of the problem, because it is one of the biggest polluters, and part of the solution, because it has the most competitive technologies. Yet European producers of those same technologies are disappearing from the market. If you look at solar panels, and now perhaps electric vehicles too, we cannot compete with them. How do you see this?

As you say, if we go back ten or fifteen years, Europeans thought we were the climate superpower. Climate change was a European issue: we supplied much of the discourse, and Europeans were pushing for many of the institutions. We also had many of the technologies. In solar technology, for example, Europeans were the main providers.

If you look at the situation now, climate change is a Chinese story. That is true on the emissions side, because China is emitting more than any other country in the world, but also in terms of solutions, because almost all the new green technologies are being developed in China.

China has not seen this as a cooperative space, but as a competitive one. It has linked climate change to its development model and invested in colonising these different areas.

From a European perspective, one reason we have such low emissions is that we have exported much of our production to other parts of the world, including China.

We have outsourced pollution to other countries.

So Europeans do not have such a vast amount of emissions, and we are now in a different position.

There are still areas of green technology where Europeans have a lot to offer. Wind power is a very good example. Part of what we should be doing is making sure we protect those areas of European intellectual property and industry from what happened to European solar production.

China basically bought up many of the companies and technologies, then wiped out European suppliers by flooding the European market with much cheaper products.

But I also think we need to make a mental adjustment. We need to realise that many of the major advances on climate change will come from tapping into competition, rather than hoping that we can build these grand cooperative frameworks.

Ultimately, I think that is more likely to save us from the catastrophic effects of global warming.

Competition between different approaches to the same global issue, too?

Between different approaches, but also between different technologies. The great hope for the world, I think, is that we will be able to produce electricity at scale without massive carbon emissions.

The reason for that is the industrial competition between China and the United States. It has driven advances that would have been unthinkable just ten or fifteen years ago.

In many different areas, competition between countries to develop the technologies and industries of the future could end up saving us, rather than grand treaties signed at COP summits or other conferences, such as the Paris conference.

A final question. Do you think Europe’s current leaders can adopt this new approach to a world without order? Or do we need a different generation of leaders, people who have grown up in this disorder and have a different mentality, just as those who emerged from the Second World War had a completely different approach to what Europe should become?

I think we have to work with what we have. We have the leaders we have, and necessity is often the mother of invention.

Many of the major advances we have made have not happened because people had great ideas. They have happened because events forced themselves upon us.

We Europeans went from being very dependent on Russian oil and gas to finding alternatives because Putin decided to launch his full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which had an enormous impact on our industrial base.

Donald Trump has had an enormous impact on our thinking about defence policy. Europeans are not only spending much more money; they are also reorganising themselves and rethinking their identity.

We can change our minds when the world around us changes profoundly.

So I think we need to rely more on global events than on the hope of new messiahs emerging from different generations.

IEP Bocconi Events

The promise of the middle powers and the future of international order

SDA Bocconi School of Management, ROMA

21/10/2026, 18:00 - 21/10/2026, 19:00

Registration link

https://forms.unibocconi.it/index.php?rif_quest=4201

What role can middle powers play in shaping the future of international order? Can their diplomatic influence, partnerships and commitment to multilateral cooperation help address the tensions between great-power competition and collective action?

This conversation will explore the potential and limits of middle-power leadership, with particular attention to Canada and Europe. It will consider how coalition-building and cooperation on shared priorities can help uphold international rules, strengthen global institutions and respond to common challenges.

At its core is a question: can middle powers translate their ambitions into a more stable, inclusive and resilient international order?

Speakers

Elissa Golberg Ambassador of Canada to Italy, Ambassador of Canada to Albania and San Marino, High Commissioner to Malta, and Permanent Representative of Canada to the UN Agencies in Rome

Nathalie Tocci Senior Fellow IEP

Moderator

Stefano Feltri Communication Advisor IEP

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Europe Should learn from Ukraine’s Diminishing Reliance on America Nathalie Tocci · Oct 13 Had all the effort Europeans have devoted in vain to keeping the US committed to Europe and Ukraine instead gone towards making Europe more autonomous in the face of the war Putin has unleashed against our continent, we would now be less surprised and stronger. On this, too, Ukraine has much to teach us Read full story

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The Institute’s mission is to conduct, debate, and disseminate high-quality research on the major policy issues facing Europe, and the EU in particular, its Member States and its citizens, in a rapidly changing world.

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