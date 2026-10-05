Employment opportunities that reach only a few, are intermittent or leave people in poverty do not provide a basis for independence or bring young people into lasting employment. Job quality is not a luxury that can be separated from the number of jobs available. It is an integral part of the response to demographic and labour market challenges. IEP@BU does not express opinions of its own. The opinions expressed in this publication are those of the authors. Any errors or omissions are the responsibility of the author

These are busy weeks at Italy’s labour ministry and regional labour departments. As the country moves beyond the recovery funding that supported GOL, its national active labour market programme, work is under way to design the next generation of employment measures.

This process should give greater weight to a priority too often taken for granted: youth employment, which is crucial at a time of demographic decline.

Fewer births today mean fewer workers in 20 years, and a narrower contribution base to support pensions, healthcare and care services for a growing elderly population.

What matters is not just how many young people we have, but how many we enable to find stable employment, how productive they are and what technologies they have at their disposal. Wage levels and job quality also matter if staying in Italy is to be an attractive option.

Yet Italy continues to squander an increasingly scarce resource: its young people. High levels of inactivity coexist with low tertiary educational attainment and worrying levels of youth emigration.

Young people, however, are not all alike. The acronym NEET describes those not in employment, education or training, a category in which Italy has long had one of the EU’s highest shares.

In recent years, the share of NEETs has fallen as labour market conditions have improved. But the challenge remains substantial.

In Italy, the NEET label has too often conjured up the image of a young person lounging on a sofa. Yet the category includes both unemployed people briefly between jobs and young people with disabilities who struggle to find work; both recent graduates taking time to travel or volunteer abroad and young mothers who leave employment to care for their children because childcare services are unavailable.

These groups have very different circumstances. Each needs policies that address the specific reasons keeping its members out of work.

The problem is that youth policies in Italy have largely relied on subsidised internships or hiring incentives, without distinguishing adequately between different groups or offering tailored support to overcome the obstacles they face.

This is the central finding of research I conducted with Tito Boeri and Edoardo Cattaneo, drawing on several sources of data.

Active NEETs, who are available for work and actively looking for it, follow very different trajectories from inactive NEETs. Between 2014 and 2019, 25–29 per cent of the former moved into employment each year, compared with just 16–19 per cent of the latter. Inactive young women were substantially less likely to enter employment than inactive young men.

These figures are not a story of youthful laziness. They reflect obstacles that conventional employment policies often fail to recognise. Young people in work who experience poor mental health, for example, are more likely to become NEETs the following year.

In the survey used in our study, around a third of under-30s report psychological distress, rising to 42 per cent among NEETs. Employment services cannot afford to ignore this.

Another barrier is unpaid care. The birth of a child increases a young woman’s probability of becoming an inactive NEET by almost 10 percentage points; for men, no statistically significant effect emerges. This is the employment consequence of inadequate childcare provision, high costs and an unequal distribution of family responsibilities between women and men.

It is not an obstacle that a training course or an internship offer can remove.

The Youth Guarantee, Italy’s main active labour market programme for young people between 2014 and 2020, worked when registration was followed by a concrete offer. In more than half of cases, that offer was an internship. But what use is an internship to a mother who has no one to look after her child?

The most vulnerable are therefore less likely to receive public support. The probability of receiving an offer was about 4 percentage points lower for those with young children. A higher estimated risk of psychological distress was also associated with a lower probability of receiving an offer.

A policy intended to support vulnerable young people thus ends up reaching those who face fewer barriers more easily, while failing to reach those who need it most.

The lessons of the Youth Guarantee are therefore valuable for the policies now being designed. We must avoid replicating youth programmes whose performance is measured by the number of people registered for support, training courses delivered or internships arranged. Age alone does not define a homogeneous group: different barriers require different solutions.

What is needed is personalised support and new tools to remove obstacles to work. Success should be measured by actual entry into employment, not simply enrolment in a programme, as well as by contract quality and sustained employment over time.

For those experiencing psychological difficulties, one option is to create integrated teams bringing together public employment services, health services and voluntary-sector organisations. Mothers need accessible childcare, support with caring responsibilities and equal parental leave entitlements. Underserved areas need transport, local services and proactive outreach to potential beneficiaries.

This is also the direction set out in the EU’s first Anti-Poverty Strategy, adopted in May.

The European Commission highlights the difficulties vulnerable young people face in entering employment. It calls for stronger outreach and individualised support linked to services, and identifies quality employment as the best protection against poverty.

Employment opportunities that reach only a few, are intermittent or leave people in poverty do not provide a basis for independence or bring young people into lasting employment. Job quality is not a luxury that can be separated from the number of jobs available. It is an integral part of the response to demographic and labour market challenges.

A previous version of this article as published in the Italian newspaper Affari e Finanza - La Repubblica

IEP Bocconi Events

Turning the EU’s Anti-Poverty Strategy Into Action

On 9 October, IEP Bocconi and the European Commission will bring together researchers, policymakers and civil society to discuss how to translate the EU’s Anti-Poverty Strategy into effective policies. The event will focus on housing affordability and the relationship between employment and poverty, including how to improve access to work and tackle in-work poverty.

Anti-Poverty Strategy: Policies for an Effective Implementation

9 October 2026 | 10:00–17:00

Bocconi University, Leonardo Del Vecchio Building, Room N01

Piazza Sraffa 13, Milan

Organised by IEP Bocconi and the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Employment, Social Affairs and Inclusion.

Register here

09:30–10:00 | Registration and Welcome Coffee

10:00–10:30 | Welcome Remarks

Sylvie Goulard , Vice President, IEP Bocconi

Mario Nava, Director-General for Employment, Social Affairs and Inclusion, European Commission

10:30–11:00 | Keynote Speech

Irene Tinagli, Chair of the Special Committee on the Housing Crisis, European Parliament

11:00–13:00 | The Housing Affordability Crisis

Moderated by Seyda Canepa, NTV correspondent.

Presentations

Matthew Baldwin , Deputy Director-General, DG ENER, European Commission, and Head of the Housing Task Force

Massimo Bricocoli , Politecnico di Milano and International Advisory Board for Vienna’s IBA Neues Soziales Wohnen 2016–2022

Marja Elsinga, Delft University of Technology and EU Housing Advisory Board

Roundtable Interventions

Alessandro Balducci , President, Fondazione Housing Sociale

Sidney Costantini , UC Berkeley and Bocconi University

Griselda Fernández , Director, Barcelona’s Public Housing Stock

Ulrike Neufang , Chair of the Social Protection Committee, EU EPSCO

People experiencing housing exclusion, sharing their stories and perspectives

13:00–14:10 | Buffet Lunch

14:10–14:30 | Spotlight: Social Spending in the Next Multiannual Financial Framework

Rosalba Famà, IEP Bocconi and BLEST

14:30–16:30 | Quality Jobs and Protection Against Poverty

Moderated by Seyda Canepa, NTV correspondent.

Data Presentations

Olivier Bontout , Deputy Head of Unit, Social Policies, Child Guarantee, SPC, DG EMPL D1, European Commission

Pietro Galeone , Head of the Labor and Social Policy Unit, IEP Bocconi

Giulia Giupponi, Professor, Bocconi University

Policy Roundtable

Davide Damiano , President, Confcooperative-Federsolidarietà Milano e dei Navigli

Romolo De Camillis , Director General for Social Development and Poverty Reduction Measures, Italian Ministry of Labour and Social Policy

Emese Olah-Grecoiu , Vice-Mayor of Cluj-Napoca, Eurocities partner city

People experiencing poverty, sharing their stories and perspectives

16:30–17:00 | Closing Remarks: Next Steps for Academia, Policy and Stakeholders

Katarina Ivanković Knežević , Director for Social Rights and Inclusion, DG EMPL D, European Commission

Paloma Lopez-Garcia, Director, IEP Bocconi

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Pietro Galeone

Head of Labor and social policy Unit

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Pietro Galeone is a researcher at IEP@BU and lecturer at Bocconi University. His research currently focuses on education and labor economics, youth policies and social inclusion.

He obtained his BA in Social Studies from Harvard University, focusing on the relevance of economics for euroscepticism, with a secondary degree in Astrophysics.

He then completed his PhD in Economics at Bocconi University, focusing on migration and school-to-work transitions. In 2021-2022, he served as economic advisor to the Italian Minister for Labor and Social Policies, representing Italy in the Council of the EU’s employment committee (EMCO) and in the G20 Employment working group.

He was also EU Youth Guarantee coordinator for Italy and Italian representative in the Minimum Income Network (MINET) of the European Commission.

What Is the European Idea of Power in an Age of Chaos?

How Europe can build alliances and defend its interests when the rules no longer hold

SDA Bocconi School of Management, ROMA

06/10/2026, 11:30 - 06/10/2026, 12:30

Register here

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What happens when powers no longer agree on the rules, or even on what international order should look like? In his new book, Surviving Chaos: Geopolitics When the Rules Fail, Mark Leonard calls this condition “Un-Order”. He distinguishes between “architects”, who seek to build a stable system, and “artisans”, who adapt to changing circumstances.

In his account, China has embraced the artisan’s approach, while Europe remains attached to the certainties of the architects.

Can Europe develop its own idea of power in an age of chaos? Mark Leonard and Nathalie Tocci will discuss what Europeans can learn from competing approaches to power, how they can navigate shifting alliances and economic interdependence, and which principles should guide their choices. Can the EU become more adaptable while preserving the rules and commitments on which its influence depends?

The discussion will also consider CORE, the Compact for Open and Resilient Economies, a proposal for closer cooperation among like-minded economies set out in an IEP Bocconi policy brief co-authored by Nathalie Tocci and Daniel Gros.

Speakers

Mark Leonard Co-founder and Director, European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR); author of Surviving Chaos: Geopolitics When the Rules Fail.

Nathalie Tocci Senior Fellow, IEP Bocconi; co-author, with Daniel Gros, of the policy brief Europe as Central Power, which sets out the CORE proposal.

Moderator

Stefano Feltri Communication Advisor, IEP Bocconi

IEP Bocconi Publications

Financial Times Discusses IEP Bocconi’s CORE Proposal Sep 23 Martin Sandbu argues that middle-power alliances cannot substitute for Europe pooling sovereignty and committing the resources needed to become a great power capable of protecting the international order Read full story

Founded by Bocconi University and Institute Javotte Bocconi, the Institute for European Policymaking @ Bocconi University combines the analytic rigor of a research institute, the policy impact of a think tank, and the facts-based effort of raising public opinion’s awareness about Europe through outreach activities. The Institute, fully interdisciplinary, intends to address the multi-fold obstacles that usually stand between the design of appropriate policies and their adoption, with particular attention to consensus building and effective enforcement.

The Institute’s mission is to conduct, debate, and disseminate high-quality research on the major policy issues facing Europe, and the EU in particular, its Member States and its citizens, in a rapidly changing world.

It is independent of any business or political influence.

The IEP Bocconi Management Council

Marta Cartabia

President

Sylvie Goulard

Vice-President

Paloma Lopez-Garcia

Director

Silvia Colombo

Deputy Director

Carlo Altomonte

Arnstein Aassve

Valentina Bosetti

Elena Carletti

Daniel Gros

Eleanor Spaventa

Nathalie Tocci