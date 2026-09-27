Anyone who hoped that leaving the excessive deficit procedure would open the door to an expansionary budget was living in a dream world. IEP@BU does not express opinions of its own. The opinions expressed in this publication are those of the authors. Any errors or omissions are the responsibility of the author

Italy failed to bring its budget deficit below 3 per cent of gross domestic product in 2025. It therefore cannot exit the excessive deficit procedure, as had been hoped.

Europe is the first to be blamed, statisticians second. That, in essence, is the political debate that has followed the news in recent days.

There is nothing surprising about this. A scapegoat is always convenient. And Europe remains a favourite among many politicians and commentators.

Europe stands accused on several counts.

The first is excessive rigidity. Italy’s deficit in 2025 was 3.08 per cent of GDP, rounded to 3.1 per cent. Since the target was missed by so little, the argument goes, the EU could, indeed should, have turned a blind eye.

Yet European fiscal rules have been applied consistently to all countries for 30 years: a deficit is considered “excessive” if it exceeds 3 per cent.

Everyone who has held responsibility in government, starting with German finance minister Theo Waigel, who had to put together a last-minute fiscal package at the end of 1996, knows perfectly well that “what matters is having a two before the decimal point”.

Flexibility does exist in European fiscal rules and has been used in the past. It concerns the exclusion of certain spending items from the deficit calculation, rather than the 3 per cent threshold itself. But such flexibility must be agreed in advance, not applied retrospectively once the target has been missed.

Europe is also blamed for failing to suspend the Stability and Growth Pact in the current crisis. Here, too, suspending European rules is possible and has happened before, for example during the pandemic. Suspension is, however, subject to specific conditions, particularly concerning the macroeconomic environment, to prevent manipulation.

Despite geopolitical tensions and rising energy prices, Europe’s economy continues to grow. Italy’s economy is currently growing faster than expected, and unemployment is at a record low. In these circumstances, calling for the pact to be suspended means sacrificing political credibility.

The third charge against Europe is that it prevents Italy from pursuing fiscal stimulus until it exits the excessive deficit procedure.

Once again, this reflects a failure to understand European procedures.

To begin with, a country is neither expected to halt fiscal consolidation once its budget deficit falls below 3 per cent, nor would it be desirable for it to do so, especially if debt remains high.

The multi-year path Italy negotiated with the European Commission and the Council of the European Union requires net expenditure to continue falling as a share of GDP, until it ensures a reduction in the public debt ratio of at least one percentage point a year.

This means that the primary budget balance, which excludes interest payments on the debt, must continue to improve in the coming years, as envisaged in the economic and financial policy document the government presented last year.

Countries with deficits below 3 per cent can increase certain spending without it being counted for the purposes of the excessive deficit procedure. But these are targeted outlays, particularly on defence and energy investment, which must ultimately still be financed by issuing government bonds on financial markets.

From the markets’ perspective, what matters is not just the European procedure but, above all, the trajectory of Italy’s public debt, the highest in Europe. Experience shows that when the deficit falls, as it has in recent years, the spread between Italian and German government bonds narrows.

When the deficit is expected to rise, as it was in 2018 under Giuseppe Conte’s first government, a coalition of the Five Star Movement and the League, the spread widens.

In these circumstances, reversing the efforts of recent years and allowing borrowing to rise again in 2027 would cause serious concern, as illustrated by the spread’s rise towards 100 basis points in recent days.

In short, anyone who hoped that leaving the excessive deficit procedure would open the door to an expansionary budget was living in a dream world.

The other scapegoat for Italy’s failure to exit the procedure is Istat, the national statistics institute. Its offence was to revise upwards its GDP estimates for the past decade following a methodological change adopted at European level.

If a similar revision were to take place in a few years’ time, some have argued, we might discover with hindsight that the budget deficit, measured against the revised GDP figure for 2025, had been below 3 per cent, and that Italy should have exited the excessive deficit procedure earlier than it did.

Yet this argument appears to contradict the laws of mathematics, particularly the way the value of a fraction, such as the deficit-to-GDP ratio, changes when its numerator and denominator change.

As Luciano Capone clearly explained in a recent article in Il Foglio, bringing the deficit-to-GDP ratio below 3 per cent would require an upward revision of around 6 per cent to GDP in 2025. That is hardly a realistic prospect.

The reduction in Italy’s deficit is good news, even if it is not yet enough to allow the country to exit the excessive deficit procedure. It should encourage greater progress next year, without looking for shortcuts or blaming others..

A previous version of this article was published in the Italian daily Il Foglio

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Lorenzo Bini Smaghi

Lorenzo Bini Smaghi holds a degree in Economic Sciences from the Université Catholique de Louvain (Belgium) and a Ph.D in Economic Sciences from the University of Chicago. He has been Chairman of the Board of Directors of Société Générale since 2015. He is an IEP@BU non-resident fellow

What Is the European Idea of Power in an Age of Chaos?

How Europe can build alliances and defend its interests when the rules no longer hold

SDA Bocconi School of Management, ROMA

06/10/2026, 11:30 - 06/10/2026, 12:30

Register here

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What happens when powers no longer agree on the rules, or even on what international order should look like? In his new book, Surviving Chaos: Geopolitics When the Rules Fail, Mark Leonard calls this condition “Un-Order”. He distinguishes between “architects”, who seek to build a stable system, and “artisans”, who adapt to changing circumstances.

In his account, China has embraced the artisan’s approach, while Europe remains attached to the certainties of the architects.

Can Europe develop its own idea of power in an age of chaos? Mark Leonard and Nathalie Tocci will discuss what Europeans can learn from competing approaches to power, how they can navigate shifting alliances and economic interdependence, and which principles should guide their choices. Can the EU become more adaptable while preserving the rules and commitments on which its influence depends?

The discussion will also consider CORE, the Compact for Open and Resilient Economies, a proposal for closer cooperation among like-minded economies set out in an IEP Bocconi policy brief co-authored by Nathalie Tocci and Daniel Gros.

Speakers

Mark Leonard Co-founder and Director, European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR); author of Surviving Chaos: Geopolitics When the Rules Fail.

Nathalie Tocci Senior Fellow, IEP Bocconi; co-author, with Daniel Gros, of the policy brief Europe as Central Power, which sets out the CORE proposal.

Moderator

Stefano Feltri Communication Advisor, IEP Bocconi

IEP Bocconi Publications

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Making EU Inc. Fit for Venture Capital Luca Enriques · Jul 17 The proposed amendments share a single guiding rationale: that innovative startups (as well as scaleups) need, and should be granted, materially greater contractual freedom than the Proposal currently envisages. The reason is grounded in how high-growth firms are financed Read full story

Europe Between Empire and Rules Nathalie Tocci · May 27 There are two ways to avoid double standards. One is the Trump way: remove the standards. Trump is not hypocritical because he has no standards. The other is to try to live up to one’s standards and narrow the gap between norms and power Read full story

Founded by Bocconi University and Institute Javotte Bocconi, the Institute for European Policymaking @ Bocconi University combines the analytic rigor of a research institute, the policy impact of a think tank, and the facts-based effort of raising public opinion’s awareness about Europe through outreach activities. The Institute, fully interdisciplinary, intends to address the multi-fold obstacles that usually stand between the design of appropriate policies and their adoption, with particular attention to consensus building and effective enforcement.

The Institute’s mission is to conduct, debate, and disseminate high-quality research on the major policy issues facing Europe, and the EU in particular, its Member States and its citizens, in a rapidly changing world.

It is independent of any business or political influence.

The IEP Bocconi Management Council

Marta Cartabia

President

Sylvie Goulard

Vice-President

Paloma Lopez-Garcia

Director

Silvia Colombo

Deputy Director

Carlo Altomonte

Arnstein Aassve

Valentina Bosetti

Elena Carletti

Daniel Gros

Eleanor Spaventa

Nathalie Tocci