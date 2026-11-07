At the congressional level, despite their electoral breakthrough, Democrats do not have the numbers in the Senate to pass laws regulating artificial intelligence (AI): it would normally take 60 of the 100 senators to overcome a filibuster Moreno Bertoldi and Marco Buti IEP@BU does not express opinions of its own. The opinions expressed in this publication are those of the authors. Any errors or omissions are the responsibility of the author

Marco Buti will speak at the IEP Bocconi Annual Event, “ At the Table or on the Menu? Europe, Middle Powers and International Order ”, on 18 November 2026 in Milan. He will join the panel on technology, industrial policy and digital sovereignty.

by Moreno Bertoldi and Marco Buti

“Guess my election-interfering space lasers didn’t work this time,” Elon Musk joked as he commented on the results of the US midterm elections.

More than his space lasers, it was the billions of dollars that he and the broligarchs of Big Tech, cryptocurrency and fossil fuels donated to support Republican candidates that failed to deliver. It must be said, however, that without that money, the GOP’s defeat would have been even more crushing.

The US midterms were a referendum not only on Donald Trump but also on the crony capitalism he has established since returning to the White House. It was a referendum he lost decisively.

It is too early to say what the deeper implications will be for Trump’s crony capitalism, or whether this marks the beginning of its downfall.

What is clear is that the political wind has shifted and voters have strongly rejected this form of capitalism and the corruption that comes with it.

With the new Congress, the Big Tech oligarchs will no longer have a free hand and will have to be much more careful in their dealings with the president and his administration.

Many Democratic lawmakers have made investigating potential cronyism and corruption involving corporate America over the past two years a priority.

At the congressional level, however, despite their electoral breakthrough, Democrats do not have the numbers in the Senate to pass laws regulating artificial intelligence (AI): it would normally take 60 of the 100 senators to overcome a filibuster.

Trump has also threatened to veto such legislation if it reaches his desk, raising the threshold to a two-thirds majority in both chambers to override him.

Trump needs the AI investment boom to continue if he is to avoid being left with “European” rates of growth. He must also prevent, or at least delay, the bursting of the speculative bubble in the sector, which would inevitably cause a recession and perhaps even a financial crisis.

Yet although Democrats’ room for manoeuvre in Congress is limited, the midterms have also produced a political realignment at state level.

Traditionally Republican states such as Texas, Ohio, Iowa and Georgia have elected Democratic governors.

These states have in common a high concentration of data centres and strong voter opposition to them, including among Republicans. Democratic candidates campaigned vigorously against the facilities, and their stance paid off.

As a result, in the coming months these governors are highly likely to follow their counterparts in states already led by Democrats, such as Virginia, California and New York, and introduce tighter regulation, if not moratoriums, on such investment.

Big Tech is unlikely to be able to relocate data centres on a massive scale to states that remain Republican. There are logistical reasons: although concentrated in rural areas, data centres cannot be built in the middle of nowhere.

There are also political reasons: the remaining Republican governors would risk losing re-election if they allowed a massive influx of data centres into their states.

Add to these developments the fact that AI value chains are already under strain from excessive borrowing by companies in the sector, the high interest rates they must pay and their difficulty in making existing investments profitable, and a slowdown in the recent frenzy of investment becomes likely.

This will probably slow US growth over the next two years and lead to a significant correction in Big Tech share prices.

On the positive side, a slowdown in the headlong AI race might allow the speculative bubble to deflate rather than burst, avoiding damage to the financial sector.

Slower growth in AI investment is, however, a necessary but not sufficient condition for that outcome.

The bursting of the AI bubble remains a sword of Damocles hanging over the world economy.

A previous version of this article was published in the Italian daily Il Sole 24 Ore

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Moreno Bertoldi

Moreno Bertoldi is Senior Associate Research Fellow at the Italian Institute for International Political Studies (ISPI).

Marco Buti

Since April 2023, Marco Buti has held the Tommaso Padoa-Schioppa Chair at the Robert Schuman Centre. Before joining the EUI, Buti was Chief of Staff of the Commissioner for the economy, Paolo Gentiloni. Between 2008 and 2019, he was Director-General for Economic and Financial Affairs at the European Commission. Moreover, he has been the Commission Finance Deputy at G7 and G20.

He is an IEP@BU fellow.

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IEP Bocconi Events

Artificial Intelligence is a Matter of Power

From 12 November, seven IEP Bocconi and EGEA conversations in Milan explore who shapes AI and what choices remain open to Europe

Whoever controls artificial intelligence can influence how we work, the information we receive and the decisions we make. The power of the companies developing AI models is increasingly intertwined with that of states, as they compete for the infrastructure and resources needed to run them.

To understand what choices remain open to European citizens and institutions, IEP Bocconi and EGEA are hosting a series of seven conversations in Milan. Economists, philosophers, journalists and technology experts will discuss the decisions shaping AI and their consequences.

All events will be held in Italian.

The series begins on 12 November 2026 and runs until 20 May 2027. All events take place on Thursdays from 6 to 7 p.m. at the EGEA bookshop’s reading room, Viale Bligny 22, Milan.

Attendance is free, subject to availability, and registration is required for each event. The event pages also offer a selection of books, research and IEP Bocconi publications for further reading.

Explore the complete programme Download the programme as a PDF

12 November 2026 · 6–7 p.m.

With Luca De Biase, Il Sole 24 Ore and Rai Radio3, and Alessia Amighini, University of Eastern Piedmont and ISPI.

Moderated by Stefano Feltri, IEP Bocconi.

Major Silicon Valley companies claim the power to shape the future of AI. What alternatives are available? The opening conversation compares the American and Chinese models and asks how their competition affects Europe’s room for manoeuvre.

Register for 12 November

Event details and recommended reading

At the Table or on the Menu? The IEP Bocconi Annual Event Programme Europe, Middle Powers and International Order 18 November 2026 | 8:30 am to 5:30 pm SDA Bocconi School of Management

Auditorium Grande, Via Sarfatti 10, Milan Register Here Registration is required Programme 8:30 am | Registration 9:00 am | Institutional Greetings Francesco Billari, Rector, Bocconi University Marta Cartabia, President, IEP Bocconi 9:15 am | Opening Remarks: Europe’s Choices, the Institute’s Contribution Paloma Lopez-Garcia, Director, IEP Bocconi 9:30 am | After the Rupture: Can Europe Shape a New Order? Sylvie Goulard, Vice President, IEP Bocconi Federica Mogherini, Former High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Mario Monti, Honorary President, IEP Bocconi Moderator: Stefano Feltri, Communication Advisor, IEP Bocconi 10:30 am | Trade and Economic Coercion: Europe’s Market Power in a Weaponised World Carlo Altomonte, Professor of Economics, Bocconi University Cecilia Malmström, Nonresident Senior Fellow, Peterson Institute for International Economics (PIIE) Robert Staiger, Chief Economist, World Trade Organization Moderator: Italo Colantone, Professor of Economics, Bocconi University 11:30 am | Coffee Break 11:50 am | Europe and the World: Lessons from Diplomacy, Choices for the Future Javier Solana, President, EsadeGeo; Former EU High Representative for Common Foreign and Security Policy; Former Secretary General of NATO Interviewed by Nathalie Tocci, Senior Fellow, IEP Bocconi 12:20 pm | Defence and Security: Towards a European Strategic Autonomy Andrea Gilli, Non-Resident Fellow, IEP Bocconi François-Marie Gougeon, Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Defence Policy and Planning, NATO Marina Henke, Director of the Hertie Centre for International Security Moderator: Bill Browder, Non-Resident Fellow, IEP Bocconi 1:20 pm | Lunch Break 2:30 pm | Technology and Industrial Policy: The Race for Digital Sovereignty Marco Buti, Tommaso Padoa-Schioppa Chair, European University Institute (EUI) Luca De Angelis, Chief Executive Officer, Tech Europe Foundation Reinhilde Veugelers, Professor of Economics, KU Leuven; Senior Fellow, Bruegel Moderator: Alberto Alemanno, Jean Monnet Professor of European Union Law, HEC Paris 3:30 pm | Energy, Climate and the Green Transition: Building Security from the Inside Out Sophia Kalantzakos, Global Distinguished Professor of Environmental Studies and Public Policy, New York University Abu Dhabi Clara Poletti, Senior Advisor, Centre on Regulation in Europe (CERRE) Giorgio Tomassetti, CEO, Octopus Energy Italia Moderator: Valentina Bosetti, Professor of Environmental and Climate Change Economics, Bocconi University 4:30 pm | Coffee Break 4:50 pm | The AI Transformation: Implications for Europe’s Future of Work Chris Pissarides, Regius Professor of Economics, London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE); Nobel Laureate in Economics Interviewed by Paloma Lopez-Garcia, Director, IEP Bocconi 5:20 pm | Concluding Remarks Paloma Lopez-Garcia, Director, IEP Bocconi Register for the Annual Event Registration closes on Monday 16 November at 5:00 pm CET. For information: iep@unibocconi.it

IEP Bocconi Podcast

IEP Bocconi Publications

Report - The Nature of Sovereign Bonds as Central Bank Collateral Nov 5 Since June 2026, the ECB has taken a significant step by applying a “climate factor” to assets issued by non-financial corporations eligible as collateral. In practice, the ECB complements its existing risk control measures by applying an additional haircut to the eligible assets, based on their issuers’ exposure to climate-related transition risks and … Read full story

Report - The Nature of Sovereign Bonds as Central Bank Collateral Nov 5 Since June 2026, the ECB has taken a significant step by applying a “climate factor” to assets issued by non-financial corporations eligible as collateral. In practice, the ECB complements its existing risk control measures by applying an additional haircut to the eligible assets, based on their issuers’ exposure to climate-related transition risks and … Read full story

The Unequal Price of Europe’s Transport Transition Oct 24 Transport poverty thus takes two forms: households that cannot afford the car they need, and households that must keep running one whatever fuel costs. Residents of rural and peripheral areas and young people on low incomes face both risks, and small road hauliers, for whom fuel is about 30% of costs and margins are often 2 to 3%, have little room to ab… Read full story

How the AI Boom Could Trigger a New Dutch Disease Ignazio Angeloni · Nov 5 Dutch gas revenues flowed largely to the state and could temporarily be set aside. Today, the gains accrue to a small group of individuals in the form of capital gains on equity holdings that are not yet publicly listed. The sovereign wealth fund route is unavailable. Read full story

Founded by Bocconi University and Institute Javotte Bocconi, the Institute for European Policymaking @ Bocconi University combines the analytic rigor of a research institute, the policy impact of a think tank, and the facts-based effort of raising public opinion’s awareness about Europe through outreach activities. The Institute, fully interdisciplinary, intends to address the multi-fold obstacles that usually stand between the design of appropriate policies and their adoption, with particular attention to consensus building and effective enforcement.

The Institute’s mission is to conduct, debate, and disseminate high-quality research on the major policy issues facing Europe, and the EU in particular, its Member States and its citizens, in a rapidly changing world.

It is independent of any business or political influence.

The IEP Bocconi Management Council

Marta Cartabia

President

Sylvie Goulard

Vice-President

Paloma Lopez-Garcia

Director

Silvia Colombo

Deputy Director

Carlo Altomonte

Arnstein Aassve

Valentina Bosetti

Elena Carletti

Daniel Gros

Eleanor Spaventa

Nathalie Tocci