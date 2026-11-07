At the congressional level, despite their electoral breakthrough, Democrats do not have the numbers in the Senate to pass laws regulating artificial intelligence (AI): it would normally take 60 of the 100 senators to overcome a filibuster
Moreno Bertoldi and Marco Buti
IEP@BU does not express opinions of its own. The opinions expressed in this publication are those of the authors. Any errors or omissions are the responsibility of the author
Marco Buti will speak at the IEP Bocconi Annual Event, “At the Table or on the Menu? Europe, Middle Powers and International Order”, on 18 November 2026 in Milan. He will join the panel on technology, industrial policy and digital sovereignty.
by Moreno Bertoldi and Marco Buti
“Guess my election-interfering space lasers didn’t work this time,” Elon Musk joked as he commented on the results of the US midterm elections.
More than his space lasers, it was the billions of dollars that he and the broligarchs of Big Tech, cryptocurrency and fossil fuels donated to support Republican candidates that failed to deliver. It must be said, however, that without that money, the GOP’s defeat would have been even more crushing.
The US midterms were a referendum not only on Donald Trump but also on the crony capitalism he has established since returning to the White House. It was a referendum he lost decisively.
It is too early to say what the deeper implications will be for Trump’s crony capitalism, or whether this marks the beginning of its downfall.
What is clear is that the political wind has shifted and voters have strongly rejected this form of capitalism and the corruption that comes with it.
With the new Congress, the Big Tech oligarchs will no longer have a free hand and will have to be much more careful in their dealings with the president and his administration.
Many Democratic lawmakers have made investigating potential cronyism and corruption involving corporate America over the past two years a priority.
At the congressional level, however, despite their electoral breakthrough, Democrats do not have the numbers in the Senate to pass laws regulating artificial intelligence (AI): it would normally take 60 of the 100 senators to overcome a filibuster.
Trump has also threatened to veto such legislation if it reaches his desk, raising the threshold to a two-thirds majority in both chambers to override him.
Trump needs the AI investment boom to continue if he is to avoid being left with “European” rates of growth. He must also prevent, or at least delay, the bursting of the speculative bubble in the sector, which would inevitably cause a recession and perhaps even a financial crisis.
Yet although Democrats’ room for manoeuvre in Congress is limited, the midterms have also produced a political realignment at state level.
Traditionally Republican states such as Texas, Ohio, Iowa and Georgia have elected Democratic governors.
These states have in common a high concentration of data centres and strong voter opposition to them, including among Republicans. Democratic candidates campaigned vigorously against the facilities, and their stance paid off.
As a result, in the coming months these governors are highly likely to follow their counterparts in states already led by Democrats, such as Virginia, California and New York, and introduce tighter regulation, if not moratoriums, on such investment.
Big Tech is unlikely to be able to relocate data centres on a massive scale to states that remain Republican. There are logistical reasons: although concentrated in rural areas, data centres cannot be built in the middle of nowhere.
There are also political reasons: the remaining Republican governors would risk losing re-election if they allowed a massive influx of data centres into their states.
Add to these developments the fact that AI value chains are already under strain from excessive borrowing by companies in the sector, the high interest rates they must pay and their difficulty in making existing investments profitable, and a slowdown in the recent frenzy of investment becomes likely.
This will probably slow US growth over the next two years and lead to a significant correction in Big Tech share prices.
On the positive side, a slowdown in the headlong AI race might allow the speculative bubble to deflate rather than burst, avoiding damage to the financial sector.
Slower growth in AI investment is, however, a necessary but not sufficient condition for that outcome.
The bursting of the AI bubble remains a sword of Damocles hanging over the world economy.
A previous version of this article was published in the Italian daily Il Sole 24 Ore
Moreno Bertoldi
Moreno Bertoldi is Senior Associate Research Fellow at the Italian Institute for International Political Studies (ISPI).
Marco Buti
Since April 2023, Marco Buti has held the Tommaso Padoa-Schioppa Chair at the Robert Schuman Centre. Before joining the EUI, Buti was Chief of Staff of the Commissioner for the economy, Paolo Gentiloni. Between 2008 and 2019, he was Director-General for Economic and Financial Affairs at the European Commission. Moreover, he has been the Commission Finance Deputy at G7 and G20.
He is an IEP@BU fellow.
IEP Bocconi Events
Artificial Intelligence is a Matter of Power
From 12 November, seven IEP Bocconi and EGEA conversations in Milan explore who shapes AI and what choices remain open to Europe
Whoever controls artificial intelligence can influence how we work, the information we receive and the decisions we make. The power of the companies developing AI models is increasingly intertwined with that of states, as they compete for the infrastructure and resources needed to run them.
To understand what choices remain open to European citizens and institutions, IEP Bocconi and EGEA are hosting a series of seven conversations in Milan. Economists, philosophers, journalists and technology experts will discuss the decisions shaping AI and their consequences.
All events will be held in Italian.
The series begins on 12 November 2026 and runs until 20 May 2027. All events take place on Thursdays from 6 to 7 p.m. at the EGEA bookshop’s reading room, Viale Bligny 22, Milan.
Attendance is free, subject to availability, and registration is required for each event. The event pages also offer a selection of books, research and IEP Bocconi publications for further reading.
Explore the complete programmeDownload the programme as a PDF
12 November 2026 · 6–7 p.m.
Who decides the future of artificial intelligence?
With Luca De Biase, Il Sole 24 Ore and Rai Radio3, and Alessia Amighini, University of Eastern Piedmont and ISPI.
Moderated by Stefano Feltri, IEP Bocconi.
Major Silicon Valley companies claim the power to shape the future of AI. What alternatives are available? The opening conversation compares the American and Chinese models and asks how their competition affects Europe’s room for manoeuvre.
Register for 12 November
Event details and recommended reading
At the Table or on the Menu?
The IEP Bocconi Annual Event Programme
Europe, Middle Powers and International Order
18 November 2026 | 8:30 am to 5:30 pm
SDA Bocconi School of Management
Auditorium Grande, Via Sarfatti 10, Milan
Registration is required
Programme
8:30 am | Registration
9:00 am | Institutional Greetings
Francesco Billari, Rector, Bocconi University
Marta Cartabia, President, IEP Bocconi
9:15 am | Opening Remarks: Europe’s Choices, the Institute’s Contribution
Paloma Lopez-Garcia, Director, IEP Bocconi
9:30 am | After the Rupture: Can Europe Shape a New Order?
Sylvie Goulard, Vice President, IEP Bocconi
Federica Mogherini, Former High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy
Mario Monti, Honorary President, IEP Bocconi
Moderator: Stefano Feltri, Communication Advisor, IEP Bocconi
10:30 am | Trade and Economic Coercion: Europe’s Market Power in a Weaponised World
Carlo Altomonte, Professor of Economics, Bocconi University
Cecilia Malmström, Nonresident Senior Fellow, Peterson Institute for International Economics (PIIE)
Robert Staiger, Chief Economist, World Trade Organization
Moderator: Italo Colantone, Professor of Economics, Bocconi University
11:30 am | Coffee Break
11:50 am | Europe and the World: Lessons from Diplomacy, Choices for the Future
Javier Solana, President, EsadeGeo; Former EU High Representative for Common Foreign and Security Policy; Former Secretary General of NATO
Interviewed by Nathalie Tocci, Senior Fellow, IEP Bocconi
12:20 pm | Defence and Security: Towards a European Strategic Autonomy
Andrea Gilli, Non-Resident Fellow, IEP Bocconi
François-Marie Gougeon, Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Defence Policy and Planning, NATO
Marina Henke, Director of the Hertie Centre for International Security
Moderator: Bill Browder, Non-Resident Fellow, IEP Bocconi
1:20 pm | Lunch Break
2:30 pm | Technology and Industrial Policy: The Race for Digital Sovereignty
Marco Buti, Tommaso Padoa-Schioppa Chair, European University Institute (EUI)
Luca De Angelis, Chief Executive Officer, Tech Europe Foundation
Reinhilde Veugelers, Professor of Economics, KU Leuven; Senior Fellow, Bruegel
Moderator: Alberto Alemanno, Jean Monnet Professor of European Union Law, HEC Paris
3:30 pm | Energy, Climate and the Green Transition: Building Security from the Inside Out
Sophia Kalantzakos, Global Distinguished Professor of Environmental Studies and Public Policy, New York University Abu Dhabi
Clara Poletti, Senior Advisor, Centre on Regulation in Europe (CERRE)
Giorgio Tomassetti, CEO, Octopus Energy Italia
Moderator: Valentina Bosetti, Professor of Environmental and Climate Change Economics, Bocconi University
4:30 pm | Coffee Break
4:50 pm | The AI Transformation: Implications for Europe’s Future of Work
Chris Pissarides, Regius Professor of Economics, London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE); Nobel Laureate in Economics
Interviewed by Paloma Lopez-Garcia, Director, IEP Bocconi
5:20 pm | Concluding Remarks
Paloma Lopez-Garcia, Director, IEP Bocconi
Registration closes on Monday 16 November at 5:00 pm CET.
For information: iep@unibocconi.it
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The IEP@BU Mission
Founded by Bocconi University and Institute Javotte Bocconi, the Institute for European Policymaking @ Bocconi University combines the analytic rigor of a research institute, the policy impact of a think tank, and the facts-based effort of raising public opinion’s awareness about Europe through outreach activities. The Institute, fully interdisciplinary, intends to address the multi-fold obstacles that usually stand between the design of appropriate policies and their adoption, with particular attention to consensus building and effective enforcement.
The Institute’s mission is to conduct, debate, and disseminate high-quality research on the major policy issues facing Europe, and the EU in particular, its Member States and its citizens, in a rapidly changing world.
It is independent of any business or political influence.
The IEP Bocconi Management Council
Marta Cartabia
President
Sylvie Goulard
Vice-President
Paloma Lopez-Garcia
Director
Silvia Colombo
Deputy Director
Carlo Altomonte
Arnstein Aassve
Valentina Bosetti
Elena Carletti
Daniel Gros
Eleanor Spaventa
Nathalie Tocci