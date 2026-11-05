Dutch gas revenues flowed largely to the state and could temporarily be set aside. Today, the gains accrue to a small group of individuals in the form of capital gains on equity holdings that are not yet publicly listed. The sovereign wealth fund route is unavailable. IEP@BU does not express opinions of its own. The opinions expressed in this publication are those of the authors. Any errors or omissions are the responsibility of the author

As the stock market prepares for Anthropic’s blockbuster flotation, with $2 trillion in value created in just over five years and a potential market estimated at $40 trillion, artificial intelligence continues to inspire a mixture of enthusiasm, fear and doubt. Recently, fear and doubt have gained ground over enthusiasm.

Progress will not stop, that much is clear, and AI is outstripping all existing computing technologies. But attention is increasingly turning to its possible downsides and ways to address them across a wide range of fields: employment, security, culture, education, scientific research and beyond.

One aspect has received relatively little attention: the effects on the rest of the economy.

A sectoral boom does not remain confined to the sector itself. Once it reaches a certain scale, it sets in motion direct and indirect mechanisms that reverberate throughout the economy and engage macroeconomic policy, whether fiscal, monetary, trade-related or otherwise.

Beyond a certain point, one sector’s success can put others under strain, undermining a structural balance that depends partly on economic diversification. Industrial policy, normally distinct from macroeconomic policy in both its objectives and its instruments, ends up intersecting with it.

For those old enough to remember, all this recalls “Dutch disease”, a subject that has largely faded from economic debate but was a dominant concern in the 1960s and 1970s. The reference to the Netherlands is not entirely justified, since the phenomenon extends far beyond the country, but the label has stuck.

In 1959, natural gas deposits were discovered in the plains around Groningen, in the north-east of the Netherlands. State revenues surged, while households and businesses benefited from abundant, cheap energy. The windfall was not an unqualified blessing.

The Dutch guilder, before the euro existed, appreciated, eroding manufacturers’ competitiveness in an economy highly open to trade.

The external accounts remained healthy thanks to the energy sector, but the domestic economy was in dire straits: high costs, unemployment, a rising cost of living, industrial decline and the resulting erosion of physical capital and know-how.

When Britain discovered oil in the North Sea a few years later, the problem spread across the Channel. The Economist identified the problem and coined the term. As the Netherlands began to recover, Britain entered a period of economic distress that, together with Margaret Thatcher’s free-market policies, plagued the country until the mid-1980s.

Before drawing a partial parallel with developments today, it is useful to recall the remedies economists proposed and some governments adopted at the time.

The first was to insulate the energy sector from the rest of the economy by saving its revenues to reduce their expansionary impact. This is an appropriate response if the shock is considered temporary and it therefore makes sense to build up reserves. Some energy-producing countries, including Norway and Saudi Arabia, have followed this path.

The second strategy involved defending non-energy sectors through subsidies and other measures. The Netherlands itself pursued this approach, as did Britain before Thatcher.

The US, today’s main centre of AI development, and its Californian microcosm, itself hardly small, are experiencing developments that in some respects resemble those triggered by Dutch gas, although the mechanisms differ.

The variable transmitting these effects to the wider economy is not the exchange rate: over the past two years, the dollar has depreciated rather than appreciated, and for different reasons.

It is interest rates, especially at longer maturities, which have been driven up by the mountain of borrowing generated by the high-tech sector. Outside technology, high rates discourage investment and growth.

Data published by Oxford Economics document a sharp divergence in US investment: robust in information technology, to finance data centres and other AI infrastructure, but stagnant or falling elsewhere.

The boom’s impact on the wider economy is limited by the information technology sector’s very low demand for labour. Investment returns are astronomical but concentrated in very few hands, and therefore do not generate aggregate demand.

The slowdown in investment, growth and innovation in other sectors remains, and its effects are substantial. The economy becomes polarised and less diversified.

The process is still in its early stages. Where will it lead? Its direction is relatively clear; its scale and eventual outcome are much less so.

Traditional remedies seem ill-suited to what is happening today. Dutch gas revenues flowed largely to the state and could temporarily be set aside. Today, the gains accrue to a small group of individuals in the form of capital gains on equity holdings that are not yet publicly listed. The sovereign wealth fund route is unavailable.

Protecting manufacturing, exposed to competition and hurt by financial conditions, remains possible and is probably desirable. Might Trump’s tariffs and the dollar’s depreciation, encouraged in various ways by his administration, therefore have an economic rationale?

Unfortunately, this ex post justification does not stand up to scrutiny. In their sectoral and geographical distribution, as well as their scale, the tariffs announced on the so-called “Liberation Day” bear little relation to a rational strategy of containment and rebalancing.

By contrast, the rise in borrowing costs that is choking much of the economy has a great deal to do with this administration’s unpredictable policies.

A previous version of this article was published in the Italian daily Il Foglio

Ignazio Angeloni

Non-Resident Fellow

Ignazio Angeloni is Senior Policy Fellow at the Leibniz Institute for Financial Research SAFE in Frankfurt e Non Resident Fellow at IEP.

In 2019-2022 he was Senior Research fellow in the Harvard Kennedy School’s Mossavar-Rahmani Center for Business and Government. From 2014 to 2019 he was a member of the ECB Supervisory Board.

In 2012-2013, Ignazio was Director General for Financial Stability at the ECB; in that capacity he coordinated the establishment of the new banking supervision at the ECB. Earlier he was Director for International Financial Relations at Italy’s Ministry of Finance, Deputy Director General Research at the ECB, and Director of monetary research at the Bank of Italy.

Ignazio holds a degree from Bocconi University and a Ph.D. in Economics from the University of Pennsylvania and has published books and articles in leading academic journals.

IEP Bocconi Events

Artificial Intelligence is a Matter of Power

From 12 November, seven IEP Bocconi and EGEA conversations in Milan explore who shapes AI and what choices remain open to Europe

Whoever controls artificial intelligence can influence how we work, the information we receive and the decisions we make. The power of the companies developing AI models is increasingly intertwined with that of states, as they compete for the infrastructure and resources needed to run them.

To understand what choices remain open to European citizens and institutions, IEP Bocconi and EGEA are hosting a series of seven conversations in Milan. Economists, philosophers, journalists and technology experts will discuss the decisions shaping AI and their consequences.

All events will be held in Italian.

Artificial intelligence

and the new power of technology

The series begins on 12 November 2026 and runs until 20 May 2027. All events take place on Thursdays from 6 to 7 p.m. at the EGEA bookshop’s reading room, Viale Bligny 22, Milan.

Attendance is free, subject to availability, and registration is required for each event. The event pages also offer a selection of books, research and IEP Bocconi publications for further reading.

Explore the complete programme Download the programme as a PDF

12 November 2026 · 6–7 p.m.

With Luca De Biase, Il Sole 24 Ore and Rai Radio3, and Alessia Amighini, University of Eastern Piedmont and ISPI.

Moderated by Stefano Feltri, IEP Bocconi.

Major Silicon Valley companies claim the power to shape the future of AI. What alternatives are available? The opening conversation compares the American and Chinese models and asks how their competition affects Europe’s room for manoeuvre.

Register for 12 November

Event details and recommended reading

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At the Table or on the Menu? The IEP Bocconi Annual Event Programme Europe, Middle Powers and International Order 18 November 2026 | 8:30 am to 5:30 pm SDA Bocconi School of Management

Auditorium Grande, Via Sarfatti 10, Milan Register Here Registration is required Programme 8:30 am | Registration 9:00 am | Institutional Greetings Francesco Billari, Rector, Bocconi University Marta Cartabia, President, IEP Bocconi 9:15 am | Opening Remarks: Europe’s Choices, the Institute’s Contribution Paloma Lopez-Garcia, Director, IEP Bocconi 9:30 am | After the Rupture: Can Europe Shape a New Order? Sylvie Goulard, Vice President, IEP Bocconi Federica Mogherini, Former High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Mario Monti, Honorary President, IEP Bocconi Moderator: Stefano Feltri, Communication Advisor, IEP Bocconi 10:30 am | Trade and Economic Coercion: Europe’s Market Power in a Weaponised World Carlo Altomonte, Professor of Economics, Bocconi University Cecilia Malmström, Nonresident Senior Fellow, Peterson Institute for International Economics (PIIE) Robert Staiger, Chief Economist, World Trade Organization Moderator: Italo Colantone, Professor of Economics, Bocconi University 11:30 am | Coffee Break 11:50 am | Europe and the World: Lessons from Diplomacy, Choices for the Future Javier Solana, President, EsadeGeo; Former EU High Representative for Common Foreign and Security Policy; Former Secretary General of NATO Interviewed by Nathalie Tocci, Senior Fellow, IEP Bocconi 12:20 pm | Defence and Security: Towards a European Strategic Autonomy Andrea Gilli, Non-Resident Fellow, IEP Bocconi François-Marie Gougeon, Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Defence Policy and Planning, NATO Marina Henke, Director of the Hertie Centre for International Security Moderator: Bill Browder, Non-Resident Fellow, IEP Bocconi 1:20 pm | Lunch Break 2:30 pm | Technology and Industrial Policy: The Race for Digital Sovereignty Marco Buti, Tommaso Padoa-Schioppa Chair, European University Institute (EUI) Luca De Angelis, Chief Executive Officer, Tech Europe Foundation Reinhilde Veugelers, Professor of Economics, KU Leuven; Senior Fellow, Bruegel Moderator: Alberto Alemanno, Jean Monnet Professor of European Union Law, HEC Paris 3:30 pm | Energy, Climate and the Green Transition: Building Security from the Inside Out Sophia Kalantzakos, Global Distinguished Professor of Environmental Studies and Public Policy, New York University Abu Dhabi Clara Poletti, Senior Advisor, Centre on Regulation in Europe (CERRE) Giorgio Tomassetti, CEO, Octopus Energy Italia Moderator: Valentina Bosetti, Professor of Environmental and Climate Change Economics, Bocconi University 4:30 pm | Coffee Break 4:50 pm | The AI Transformation: Implications for Europe’s Future of Work Chris Pissarides, Regius Professor of Economics, London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE); Nobel Laureate in Economics Interviewed by Paloma Lopez-Garcia, Director, IEP Bocconi 5:20 pm | Concluding Remarks Paloma Lopez-Garcia, Director, IEP Bocconi Register for the Annual Event Registration closes on Monday 16 November at 5:00 pm CET. For information: iep@unibocconi.it

IEP Bocconi Publications

Europe’s Budget Deadlock Threatens Its Sovereignty Marco Buti · Nov 3 The ultimate goal should be to create a “European budgetary system” that combines EU and national budgets in pursuit of shared priorities. This would demonstrate that such vertical coordination would be both more effective and more efficient, allowing savings in national spending, above all on defence, through economies of scale and scope Read full story

The World Economy’s Resilience Rests on Borrowed Money Lorenzo Bini Smaghi · Nov 2 Overall, the resilience of the global economy looks fragile. It is due mainly to expansionary fiscal and monetary policies in the US and China, which cannot be sustained indefinitely and are producing growing imbalances in international payments. The US current account deficit is expected to rise to 4 per cent of GDP this year, alongside a Chinese surpl… Read full story

Founded by Bocconi University and Institute Javotte Bocconi, the Institute for European Policymaking @ Bocconi University combines the analytic rigor of a research institute, the policy impact of a think tank, and the facts-based effort of raising public opinion’s awareness about Europe through outreach activities. The Institute, fully interdisciplinary, intends to address the multi-fold obstacles that usually stand between the design of appropriate policies and their adoption, with particular attention to consensus building and effective enforcement.

The Institute’s mission is to conduct, debate, and disseminate high-quality research on the major policy issues facing Europe, and the EU in particular, its Member States and its citizens, in a rapidly changing world.

It is independent of any business or political influence.

The IEP Bocconi Management Council

Marta Cartabia

President

Sylvie Goulard

Vice-President

Paloma Lopez-Garcia

Director

Silvia Colombo

Deputy Director

Carlo Altomonte

Arnstein Aassve

Valentina Bosetti

Elena Carletti

Daniel Gros

Eleanor Spaventa

Nathalie Tocci