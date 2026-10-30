Distribution is shaped well before social transfers enter the picture: by differences in access to education, employment and services, and by the institutions governing labour markets and wage formation IEP@BU does not express opinions of its own. The opinions expressed in this publication are those of the authors. Any errors or omissions are the responsibility of the author

This keynote address was delivered at “Anti-Poverty Strategy: Policies for an Effective Implementation”, a conference organised by IEP Bocconi and the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Employment, Social Affairs and Inclusion (DG EMPL) in Milan on 9 October 2026.

by Irene Tinagli

Poverty is one of the most pressing challenges of all time, so I am really happy that the European Commission and Bocconi University are joining forces to keep this debate and discussion going.

Usually, when we talk about poverty, we begin by talking about the outcomes: insufficient income, material deprivation, exclusion from essential goods, numbers and statistics about these outcomes.

But I knew that these numbers would be mentioned and illustrated, even better than I could ever do, by Mario and by those who spoke before me.

So I will not start from there.

I think the real question we have to ask, and the one I want to address in my speech, is another one: how do we get there? How does it happen?

How is disadvantage produced, how does it accumulate over time, and why do some temporary shocks become persistent differences in people’s opportunities and economic security?

This is the question we need to ask, because poverty is rarely the result of a single event. It is more often the outcome of several constraints that interact over time.

Just to give an example, a temporary loss of employment can become more persistent when a household has limited savings, high housing costs or insufficient access to childcare. A period outside the labour market can affect future earnings and pension entitlements.

Poor housing can affect health, educational outcomes and the ability to access employment (try to go to a job interview when you don’t even have a shower and clean clothes).

Limited access to early education can affect both children’s development and their parents’ ability to participate in the labour market. Each of these things interacts with the others, sometimes reinforcing the effects of an initial disadvantage.

The important point here is that economic disadvantage can become cumulative, and this is the problem. Once disadvantages accumulate, they can affect not only the present income of a household, but its future capacity to participate, to accumulate further assets and to protect itself against risks. This requires us to look at distribution in a much broader way.

Distribution is shaped well before social transfers enter the picture: by differences in access to education, employment and services, and by the institutions governing labour markets and wage formation.

All these factors influence primary incomes and the opportunities to accumulate human and financial capital. So they need to be included in any reasoning on fighting poverty – along, of course, with the necessary traditional tools of social protection and redistribution.

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Irene Tinagli

Irene Tinagli is a Member of the European Parliament and Chair of its Special Committee on the Housing Crisis in the European Union. She also serves on the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs.

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At the Table or on the Menu? The IEP Bocconi Annual Event Programme Europe, Middle Powers and International Order 18 November 2026 | 8:30 am to 5:30 pm SDA Bocconi School of Management

Auditorium Grande, Via Sarfatti 10, Milan Register Here Registration is required Programme 8:30 am | Registration 9:00 am | Institutional Greetings Francesco Billari, Rector, Bocconi University Marta Cartabia, President, IEP Bocconi 9:15 am | Opening Remarks: Europe’s Choices, the Institute’s Contribution Paloma Lopez-Garcia, Director, IEP Bocconi 9:30 am | After the Rupture: Can Europe Shape a New Order? Sylvie Goulard, Vice President, IEP Bocconi Federica Mogherini, Former High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Mario Monti, Honorary President, IEP Bocconi Moderator: Stefano Feltri, Communication Advisor, IEP Bocconi 10:30 am | Trade and Economic Coercion: Europe’s Market Power in a Weaponised World Carlo Altomonte, Professor of Economics, Bocconi University Cecilia Malmström, Nonresident Senior Fellow, Peterson Institute for International Economics (PIIE) Robert Staiger, Chief Economist, World Trade Organization Moderator: Italo Colantone, Professor of Economics, Bocconi University 11:30 am | Coffee Break 11:50 am | Europe and the World: Lessons from Diplomacy, Choices for the Future Javier Solana, President, EsadeGeo; Former EU High Representative for Common Foreign and Security Policy; Former Secretary General of NATO Interviewed by Nathalie Tocci, Senior Fellow, IEP Bocconi 12:20 pm | Defence and Security: Towards a European Strategic Autonomy Andrea Gilli, Non-Resident Fellow, IEP Bocconi François-Marie Gougeon, Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Defence Policy and Planning, NATO Marina Henke, Director of the Hertie Centre for International Security Moderator: Bill Browder, Non-Resident Fellow, IEP Bocconi 1:20 pm | Lunch Break 2:30 pm | Technology and Industrial Policy: The Race for Digital Sovereignty Marco Buti, Tommaso Padoa-Schioppa Chair, European University Institute (EUI) Luca De Angelis, Chief Executive Officer, Tech Europe Foundation Reinhilde Veugelers, Professor of Economics, KU Leuven; Senior Fellow, Bruegel Moderator: Alberto Alemanno, Jean Monnet Professor of European Union Law, HEC Paris 3:30 pm | Energy, Climate and the Green Transition: Building Security from the Inside Out Sophia Kalantzakos, Global Distinguished Professor of Environmental Studies and Public Policy, New York University Abu Dhabi Clara Poletti, Senior Advisor, Centre on Regulation in Europe (CERRE) Giorgio Tomassetti, CEO, Octopus Energy Italia Moderator: Valentina Bosetti, Professor of Environmental and Climate Change Economics, Bocconi University 4:30 pm | Coffee Break 4:50 pm | The AI Transformation: Implications for Europe’s Future of Work Chris Pissarides, Regius Professor of Economics, London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE); Nobel Laureate in Economics Interviewed by Paloma Lopez-Garcia, Director, IEP Bocconi 5:20 pm | Concluding Remarks Paloma Lopez-Garcia, Director, IEP Bocconi Register for the Annual Event Registration closes on Monday 16 November at 5:00 pm CET. For information: iep@unibocconi.it

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Founded by Bocconi University and Institute Javotte Bocconi, the Institute for European Policymaking @ Bocconi University combines the analytic rigor of a research institute, the policy impact of a think tank, and the facts-based effort of raising public opinion’s awareness about Europe through outreach activities. The Institute, fully interdisciplinary, intends to address the multi-fold obstacles that usually stand between the design of appropriate policies and their adoption, with particular attention to consensus building and effective enforcement.

The Institute’s mission is to conduct, debate, and disseminate high-quality research on the major policy issues facing Europe, and the EU in particular, its Member States and its citizens, in a rapidly changing world.

It is independent of any business or political influence.

The IEP Bocconi Management Council

Marta Cartabia

President

Sylvie Goulard

Vice-President

Paloma Lopez-Garcia

Director

Silvia Colombo

Deputy Director

Carlo Altomonte

Arnstein Aassve

Valentina Bosetti

Elena Carletti

Daniel Gros

Eleanor Spaventa

Nathalie Tocci