IEP Bocconi

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FX DETECTIVE FORWARD's avatar
FX DETECTIVE FORWARD
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Mr Buti's sustainability trilemma has a market expression that is easy to overlook from inside the fiscal debate: the OAT-Bund spread is now the euro area's most honest poll. As long as French debt loses the implicit German backstop you describe, every basis point of spread widening is a small tax on the euro itself, because it reminds holders that the currency union's risk-sharing is conditional. What strikes me this week is the timing: the euro is already on the defensive from the Fed-ECB policy divergence, so a re-widening of French spreads would hit a currency with no support from rate differentials either. The ECB's position is genuinely uncomfortable - it cannot ease French fiscal pain without moral hazard (as Stefan Gerlach noted here recently), and it cannot ignore it without risking the fragmentation it was built to prevent.

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