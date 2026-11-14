Ultimately, France will have to confront a “sustainability trilemma”: social, fiscal and political. Social sustainability, including a response to the legitimate demands of students, and fiscal sustainability, requiring a gradual reduction of debt, will mean challenging a form of political sustainability built on the privileges of vested interests sustained by public spending. Marco Buti IEP@BU does not express opinions of its own. The opinions expressed in this publication are those of the authors. Any errors or omissions are the responsibility of the author

IEP Bocconi Annual Event Marco Buti will speak at the IEP Bocconi Annual Event, “ At the Table or on the Menu? Europe, Middle Powers and International Order ”, on 18 November 2026 in Milan. He will join the panel on technology, industrial policy and digital sovereignty.

by Marco Buti

For decades, European economic and financial integration rested on an unwritten axiom: France and Germany were bound together. European partners and market participants took it for granted that Berlin would never let Paris fall.

That assumption can no longer be relied upon. Cyclical factors and the difficult personal chemistry between President Emmanuel Macron and Chancellor Friedrich Merz certainly play a part.

But, above all, there is a deep structural divergence between France and Germany that has widened progressively since the introduction of the euro, along three dimensions.

First, openness to trade. While Germany placed its bet on exports of medium-technology products, the French economy remained significantly more protected and suffered a steady erosion of market share. Second, labour market dynamics.

Structural reforms introduced by Germany in the early 2000s helped raise participation rates, albeit at the cost of stagnant wages. Rigidities in the French labour market, by contrast, produced persistent structural unemployment and held back productivity growth.

Third, public spending. While Germany progressively reduced its expenditure, France’s remained around 57 per cent of GDP, among the highest in the European Union and roughly seven percentage points above Germany’s.

Rather than use the low interest rates of recent years to consolidate its public finances, Paris used public debt to finance current government spending.

The crisis of the two growth models, Germany’s trapped in mature technologies and vulnerable to external threats, France’s turned in on itself, lies behind the nationalist impulses visible in both countries.

The Franco-German divergence has two consequences.

First, as the gap accumulated over time, it translated into different economic and social preferences. Diverging interests became diverging values that now undermine the Franco-German engine.

Second, the perception that the German umbrella is no longer there to protect France has led markets to reassess the risk of French public debt.

Rising yields on French government bonds, the Obligations assimilables du Trésor (OATs), now around 5 per cent, together with the fading drivers of French growth, above all demographics, and a structural inability to generate primary surpluses, risk putting public debt on an unsustainable path.

Perhaps most worrying is the complacency surrounding the European Central Bank’s safety net.

Analysts often present the ECB’s safeguards as a guaranteed shield against market contagion. Yet both the Transmission Protection Instrument (TPI) and Outright Monetary Transactions (OMT) appear difficult to use, given the eligibility criteria for the former and the conditionality attached to the latter. The informal backing Angela Merkel gave Mario Draghi in 2012 would be difficult to reproduce today.

The deterioration of social buffers is adding to this “sustainability trap”.

France’s deep institutional paralysis is accompanied by the weakness of intermediary bodies, including social partners, associations and local authorities, which traditionally act as shock absorbers in times of crisis.

In their absence, popular discontent, yesterday that of the Gilets Jaunes and today that of students protesting across the country, is not channelled through orderly processes. Instead, it erupts directly on the streets, challenging the authority of the state. In these conditions, the political cost of even modest fiscal consolidation becomes prohibitive.

This systemic rigidity reveals a dangerous cultural vulnerability: the French population has no experience of severe sovereign fiscal stress.

Unlike southern European countries, which endured painful adjustments during the eurozone debt crisis of 2010-12, France has never had to face such market pressure.

Take Italy. In the past, under severe stress, its political system developed an unprecedented ability to adopt emergency adjustments, benefiting from strong national solidarity.

One can only hope that this survival instinct endures after the experience of the past four years. France’s centralised, majoritarian political culture, combined with the absence of episodes of acute stress, offers no such flexibility. This is all the more true now that the election campaign is intensifying divisions and dramatically shortening the political horizon of the contenders.

Ultimately, France will have to confront a “sustainability trilemma”: social, fiscal and political. Social sustainability, including a response to the legitimate demands of students, and fiscal sustainability, requiring a gradual reduction of debt, will mean challenging a form of political sustainability built on the privileges of vested interests sustained by public spending.

The test for France, and for Europe, will be to create the conditions to reach that point without first going through a fiscal crisis. The electoral debate offers little reason for optimism.

A previous version of this article was published by Il Sole 24 Ore

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Marco Buti

Since April 2023, Marco Buti has held the Tommaso Padoa-Schioppa Chair at the Robert Schuman Centre. Before joining the EUI, Buti was Chief of Staff of the Commissioner for the economy, Paolo Gentiloni. Between 2008 and 2019, he was Director-General for Economic and Financial Affairs at the European Commission. Moreover, he has been the Commission Finance Deputy at G7 and G20.

He is an IEP@BU fellow.

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At the Table or on the Menu? The IEP Bocconi Annual Event Programme Europe, Middle Powers and International Order 18 November 2026 | 8:30 am to 5:30 pm SDA Bocconi School of Management

Auditorium Grande, Via Sarfatti 10, Milan Register Here Registration is required Programme 8:30 am | Registration 9:00 am | Institutional Greetings Francesco Billari, Rector, Bocconi University Marta Cartabia, President, IEP Bocconi 9:15 am | Opening Remarks: Europe’s Choices, the Institute’s Contribution Paloma Lopez-Garcia, Director, IEP Bocconi 9:30 am | After the Rupture: Can Europe Shape a New Order? Sylvie Goulard, Vice President, IEP Bocconi Federica Mogherini, Former High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Mario Monti, Honorary President, IEP Bocconi Moderator: Stefano Feltri, Communication Advisor, IEP Bocconi 10:30 am | Trade and Economic Coercion: Europe’s Market Power in a Weaponised World Carlo Altomonte, Professor of Economics, Bocconi University Cecilia Malmström, Nonresident Senior Fellow, Peterson Institute for International Economics (PIIE) Robert Staiger, Chief Economist, World Trade Organization Moderator: Italo Colantone, Professor of Economics, Bocconi University 11:30 am | Coffee Break 11:50 am | Europe and the World: Lessons from Diplomacy, Choices for the Future Javier Solana, President, EsadeGeo; Former EU High Representative for Common Foreign and Security Policy; Former Secretary General of NATO Interviewed by Nathalie Tocci, Senior Fellow, IEP Bocconi 12:20 pm | Defence and Security: Towards a European Strategic Autonomy Andrea Gilli, Non-Resident Fellow, IEP Bocconi François-Marie Gougeon, Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Defence Policy and Planning, NATO Marina Henke, Director of the Hertie Centre for International Security Moderator: Bill Browder, Non-Resident Fellow, IEP Bocconi 1:20 pm | Lunch Break 2:30 pm | Technology and Industrial Policy: The Race for Digital Sovereignty Marco Buti, Tommaso Padoa-Schioppa Chair, European University Institute (EUI) Luca De Angelis, Chief Executive Officer, Tech Europe Foundation Reinhilde Veugelers, Professor of Economics, KU Leuven; Senior Fellow, Bruegel Moderator: Alberto Alemanno, Jean Monnet Professor of European Union Law, HEC Paris 3:30 pm | Energy, Climate and the Green Transition: Building Security from the Inside Out Sophia Kalantzakos, Global Distinguished Professor of Environmental Studies and Public Policy, New York University Abu Dhabi Clara Poletti, Senior Advisor, Centre on Regulation in Europe (CERRE) Giorgio Tomassetti, CEO, Octopus Energy Italia Moderator: Valentina Bosetti, Professor of Environmental and Climate Change Economics, Bocconi University 4:30 pm | Coffee Break 4:50 pm | The AI Transformation: Implications for Europe’s Future of Work Chris Pissarides, Regius Professor of Economics, London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE); Nobel Laureate in Economics Interviewed by Paloma Lopez-Garcia, Director, IEP Bocconi 5:20 pm | Concluding Remarks Paloma Lopez-Garcia, Director, IEP Bocconi Register for the Annual Event Registration closes on Monday 16 November at 5:00 pm CET. For information: iep@unibocconi.it

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Founded by Bocconi University and Institute Javotte Bocconi, the Institute for European Policymaking @ Bocconi University combines the analytic rigor of a research institute, the policy impact of a think tank, and the facts-based effort of raising public opinion’s awareness about Europe through outreach activities. The Institute, fully interdisciplinary, intends to address the multi-fold obstacles that usually stand between the design of appropriate policies and their adoption, with particular attention to consensus building and effective enforcement.

The Institute’s mission is to conduct, debate, and disseminate high-quality research on the major policy issues facing Europe, and the EU in particular, its Member States and its citizens, in a rapidly changing world.

It is independent of any business or political influence.

The IEP Bocconi Management Council

Marta Cartabia

President

Sylvie Goulard

Vice-President

Paloma Lopez-Garcia

Director

Silvia Colombo

Deputy Director

Carlo Altomonte

Arnstein Aassve

Valentina Bosetti

Elena Carletti

Daniel Gros

Eleanor Spaventa

Nathalie Tocci