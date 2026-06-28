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MICHAEL'S CURIOUS WORLD's avatar
MICHAEL'S CURIOUS WORLD
Jun 28

Australia has the resources that the EU lacks, so it was good to see a recent EU-Australia trade deal.

Australia is already diversified, supplying China, Japan, South Korea, Canada, Indonesia, India and other countries.

Only 10% of Aussie exports go to the US - it is actually not that important to us.

The EU has the opportunity to open up a whole new trade relationship.

The EU should be investing in new Australian resource projects to secure future supplies for mutual benefit.

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