Martin Sandbu argues that middle-power alliances cannot substitute for Europe pooling sovereignty and committing the resources needed to become a great power capable of protecting the international order
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Martin Sandbu, the Financial Times’ European economics commentator and one of its most influential opinion writers, discusses Daniel Gros and Nathalie Tocci’s IEP Bocconi policy brief in his column of 22 September. He argues that middle-power alliances cannot substitute for Europe pooling sovereignty and committing the resources needed to become a great power capable of protecting the international order.
The brief, Europe as Central Power: Leading the Like-Minded, Building Partnerships Worldwide, proposes a Compact for Open and Resilient Economies (CORE): a framework for coordinating trade and industrial policies, extending economic preferences across participating countries and providing mutual assistance against economic coercion.
Beyond Canada: a broader multilateral approach
CORE’s ambition extends well beyond EU–Canada relations. Gros and Tocci envisage cooperation among a wider group of like-minded economies, including the UK, Norway, Switzerland, Japan, South Korea and Australia, alongside Canada.
The objective is to move beyond separate bilateral agreements towards a multilateral framework in which partners help shape policies before decisions are taken. Closer ties with Ottawa could contribute to this project, but its scope is much broader.
The authors’ different conclusion rests on how Europe can most effectively exercise its power. They support deeper European integration in finance, energy and defence.
At the same time, they argue that Europe’s influence depends on its ability to organise cooperation, exercise restraint and give partners a meaningful voice. Policies that protect European industries at allies’ expense risk weakening the economic relationships and political support on which European resilience depends.
CORE gives this approach practical substance. Partners would be consulted on consequential trade and industrial policy measures, while final EU decisions would remain governed by EU procedures. A “made with Europe” approach would recognise inputs from participating economies, widening the industrial base available to strengthen resilience. Cooperation could begin without a new treaty, alongside the longer process of European integration.
European security: turning coalitions into lasting cooperation
Two further ideas developed in IEP Bocconi publications feature in Ursula von der Leyen’s 2026 State of the Union address: a European Security Council and joint stockpiling of critical raw materials.
In her March policy brief, Towards a European Security Council, Nathalie Tocci argues for a permanent framework to sustain strategic coordination beyond individual crises and summits. Ad hoc coalitions can mobilise quickly, but their momentum often fades as political attention shifts. Regular cooperation, supported by a secretariat and a shared assessment of threats, would help turn that mobilisation into lasting strategic capacity.
Von der Leyen’s commitment to develop a European Security Council involving partners such as the UK, Norway, Ukraine and Canada echoes this approach. Tocci’s proposal would complement EU defence integration and strengthen cooperation with European countries outside the Union.
Critical minerals: buying time through strategic reserves
Von der Leyen also announced a European Corporation on Critical Raw Materials to support procurement and stockpiling. This reflects the approach advocated by Daniel Gros and Agathe Demarais in The Case for Setting Up an EU Critical Minerals Stockpile.
Their argument is that Europe needs a faster and more affordable response to supply disruptions than relying primarily on new domestic mines or attempting to rebuild entire production chains within its borders. Mining projects take years to develop, and securing access to raw minerals does not eliminate dependence on Chinese processing.
Strategic reserves offer a practical alternative in the near term. Buying when supplies are abundant and releasing stocks during shortages would protect manufacturers and reduce the leverage of export restrictions. Stockpiling would also buy time for longer-term investment and diversification: a means of strengthening economic security while preserving the benefits of international trade.
What Is the European Idea of Power in an Age of Chaos?
How Europe can build alliances and defend its interests when the rules no longer hold
SDA Bocconi School of Management, ROMA
06/10/2026, 11:30 - 06/10/2026, 12:30
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What happens when powers no longer agree on the rules, or even on what international order should look like? In his new book, Surviving Chaos: Geopolitics When the Rules Fail, Mark Leonard calls this condition “Un-Order”. He distinguishes between “architects”, who seek to build a stable system, and “artisans”, who adapt to changing circumstances.
In his account, China has embraced the artisan’s approach, while Europe remains attached to the certainties of the architects.
Can Europe develop its own idea of power in an age of chaos? Mark Leonard and Nathalie Tocci will discuss what Europeans can learn from competing approaches to power, how they can navigate shifting alliances and economic interdependence, and which principles should guide their choices. Can the EU become more adaptable while preserving the rules and commitments on which its influence depends?
The discussion will also consider CORE, the Compact for Open and Resilient Economies, a proposal for closer cooperation among like-minded economies set out in an IEP Bocconi policy brief co-authored by Nathalie Tocci and Daniel Gros.
Speakers
Mark Leonard Co-founder and Director, European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR); author of Surviving Chaos: Geopolitics When the Rules Fail.
Nathalie Tocci Senior Fellow, IEP Bocconi; co-author, with Daniel Gros, of the policy brief Europe as Central Power, which sets out the CORE proposal.
Moderator
Stefano Feltri Communication Advisor, IEP Bocconi
IEP Bocconi Publications
The IEP@BU Mission
Founded by Bocconi University and Institute Javotte Bocconi, the Institute for European Policymaking @ Bocconi University combines the analytic rigor of a research institute, the policy impact of a think tank, and the facts-based effort of raising public opinion’s awareness about Europe through outreach activities. The Institute, fully interdisciplinary, intends to address the multi-fold obstacles that usually stand between the design of appropriate policies and their adoption, with particular attention to consensus building and effective enforcement.
The Institute’s mission is to conduct, debate, and disseminate high-quality research on the major policy issues facing Europe, and the EU in particular, its Member States and its citizens, in a rapidly changing world.
It is independent of any business or political influence.
The IEP Bocconi Management Council
Marta Cartabia
President
Sylvie Goulard
Vice-President
Paloma Lopez-Garcia
Director
Silvia Colombo
Deputy Director
Carlo Altomonte
Arnstein Aassve
Valentina Bosetti
Elena Carletti
Daniel Gros
Eleanor Spaventa
Nathalie Tocci