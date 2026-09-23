Martin Sandbu argues that middle-power alliances cannot substitute for Europe pooling sovereignty and committing the resources needed to become a great power capable of protecting the international order IEP@BU does not express opinions of its own. The opinions expressed in this publication are those of the authors. Any errors or omissions are the responsibility of the author

Martin Sandbu, the Financial Times’ European economics commentator and one of its most influential opinion writers, discusses Daniel Gros and Nathalie Tocci’s IEP Bocconi policy brief in his column of 22 September. He argues that middle-power alliances cannot substitute for Europe pooling sovereignty and committing the resources needed to become a great power capable of protecting the international order.

The brief, Europe as Central Power: Leading the Like-Minded, Building Partnerships Worldwide, proposes a Compact for Open and Resilient Economies (CORE): a framework for coordinating trade and industrial policies, extending economic preferences across participating countries and providing mutual assistance against economic coercion.

Beyond Canada: a broader multilateral approach

CORE’s ambition extends well beyond EU–Canada relations. Gros and Tocci envisage cooperation among a wider group of like-minded economies, including the UK, Norway, Switzerland, Japan, South Korea and Australia, alongside Canada.

The objective is to move beyond separate bilateral agreements towards a multilateral framework in which partners help shape policies before decisions are taken. Closer ties with Ottawa could contribute to this project, but its scope is much broader.

The authors’ different conclusion rests on how Europe can most effectively exercise its power. They support deeper European integration in finance, energy and defence.

At the same time, they argue that Europe’s influence depends on its ability to organise cooperation, exercise restraint and give partners a meaningful voice. Policies that protect European industries at allies’ expense risk weakening the economic relationships and political support on which European resilience depends.

CORE gives this approach practical substance. Partners would be consulted on consequential trade and industrial policy measures, while final EU decisions would remain governed by EU procedures. A “made with Europe” approach would recognise inputs from participating economies, widening the industrial base available to strengthen resilience. Cooperation could begin without a new treaty, alongside the longer process of European integration.

European security: turning coalitions into lasting cooperation

Two further ideas developed in IEP Bocconi publications feature in Ursula von der Leyen’s 2026 State of the Union address: a European Security Council and joint stockpiling of critical raw materials.

In her March policy brief, Towards a European Security Council, Nathalie Tocci argues for a permanent framework to sustain strategic coordination beyond individual crises and summits. Ad hoc coalitions can mobilise quickly, but their momentum often fades as political attention shifts. Regular cooperation, supported by a secretariat and a shared assessment of threats, would help turn that mobilisation into lasting strategic capacity.

Von der Leyen’s commitment to develop a European Security Council involving partners such as the UK, Norway, Ukraine and Canada echoes this approach. Tocci’s proposal would complement EU defence integration and strengthen cooperation with European countries outside the Union.

Critical minerals: buying time through strategic reserves

Von der Leyen also announced a European Corporation on Critical Raw Materials to support procurement and stockpiling. This reflects the approach advocated by Daniel Gros and Agathe Demarais in The Case for Setting Up an EU Critical Minerals Stockpile.

Their argument is that Europe needs a faster and more affordable response to supply disruptions than relying primarily on new domestic mines or attempting to rebuild entire production chains within its borders. Mining projects take years to develop, and securing access to raw minerals does not eliminate dependence on Chinese processing.

Strategic reserves offer a practical alternative in the near term. Buying when supplies are abundant and releasing stocks during shortages would protect manufacturers and reduce the leverage of export restrictions. Stockpiling would also buy time for longer-term investment and diversification: a means of strengthening economic security while preserving the benefits of international trade.

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What Is the European Idea of Power in an Age of Chaos?

How Europe can build alliances and defend its interests when the rules no longer hold

SDA Bocconi School of Management, ROMA

06/10/2026, 11:30 - 06/10/2026, 12:30

Register here

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What happens when powers no longer agree on the rules, or even on what international order should look like? In his new book, Surviving Chaos: Geopolitics When the Rules Fail, Mark Leonard calls this condition “Un-Order”. He distinguishes between “architects”, who seek to build a stable system, and “artisans”, who adapt to changing circumstances.

In his account, China has embraced the artisan’s approach, while Europe remains attached to the certainties of the architects.

Can Europe develop its own idea of power in an age of chaos? Mark Leonard and Nathalie Tocci will discuss what Europeans can learn from competing approaches to power, how they can navigate shifting alliances and economic interdependence, and which principles should guide their choices. Can the EU become more adaptable while preserving the rules and commitments on which its influence depends?

The discussion will also consider CORE, the Compact for Open and Resilient Economies, a proposal for closer cooperation among like-minded economies set out in an IEP Bocconi policy brief co-authored by Nathalie Tocci and Daniel Gros.

Speakers

Mark Leonard Co-founder and Director, European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR); author of Surviving Chaos: Geopolitics When the Rules Fail.

Nathalie Tocci Senior Fellow, IEP Bocconi; co-author, with Daniel Gros, of the policy brief Europe as Central Power, which sets out the CORE proposal.

Moderator

Stefano Feltri Communication Advisor, IEP Bocconi

IEP Bocconi Publications

Iceland’s No Could Be Europe’s Gain Lorenzo Bini Smaghi · Sep 21 Admitting more countries at a time when the aim is to deepen integration and overcome national resistance to building European sovereignty risks being a serious mistake. Iceland’s No vote should therefore be welcomed. Europe should have discouraged a Yes Read full story

Putin’s Red Lines Are Written in Disappearing Ink Bill Browder · Aug 20 We should give Ukraine everything it needs. That means offensive weapons to strike the military machine Putin uses to wage this war. It also means air defences to protect Ukrainian civilians from the daily terror of Russian missiles and drones, and to shield the power stations, water plants and hospitals that Putin targets on purpose. Half measures do n… Read full story

Europe is Paying for Putin’s War Bill Browder · Jul 17 We are approving tens of billions of pounds in military and financial aid so that Ukraine can fight off the Russian army. At the very same time we are sending Russia billions of pounds that it uses to fund that same army. We arm the victim with one hand and pay the aggressor with the other. It is not a policy. It is a farce Read full story

Making EU Inc. Fit for Venture Capital Luca Enriques · Jul 17 The proposed amendments share a single guiding rationale: that innovative startups (as well as scaleups) need, and should be granted, materially greater contractual freedom than the Proposal currently envisages. The reason is grounded in how high-growth firms are financed Read full story

Europe Between Empire and Rules Nathalie Tocci · May 27 There are two ways to avoid double standards. One is the Trump way: remove the standards. Trump is not hypocritical because he has no standards. The other is to try to live up to one’s standards and narrow the gap between norms and power Read full story

Founded by Bocconi University and Institute Javotte Bocconi, the Institute for European Policymaking @ Bocconi University combines the analytic rigor of a research institute, the policy impact of a think tank, and the facts-based effort of raising public opinion’s awareness about Europe through outreach activities. The Institute, fully interdisciplinary, intends to address the multi-fold obstacles that usually stand between the design of appropriate policies and their adoption, with particular attention to consensus building and effective enforcement.

The Institute’s mission is to conduct, debate, and disseminate high-quality research on the major policy issues facing Europe, and the EU in particular, its Member States and its citizens, in a rapidly changing world.

It is independent of any business or political influence.

The IEP Bocconi Management Council

Marta Cartabia

President

Sylvie Goulard

Vice-President

Paloma Lopez-Garcia

Director

Silvia Colombo

Deputy Director

Carlo Altomonte

Arnstein Aassve

Valentina Bosetti

Elena Carletti

Daniel Gros

Eleanor Spaventa

Nathalie Tocci