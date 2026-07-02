IEP Bocconi

IEP Bocconi

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andrea Pressendo's avatar
Andrea Pressendo
4d

To be honest, I always follow these analyses with interest, even if I find some of them intentionally dense. That said, today’s piece prompted me to do some extra homework to really get a grip on the issue. What can I say? The authors are essentially arguing that EU institutions messed up, completely ignoring the fact that half the world is already running this playbook—starting with the US. While I agree that protectionism is rarely the ideal solution, standing our ground here is absolutely the right call. China essentially does whatever it wants, and the fragmented, piecemeal interventions the authors advocate for would only breed more market uncertainty.

That is exactly the raw realism driving EU policy right now. When you’re in a street fight, you don’t stand there reading the textbook rules of etiquette while the other guy is throwing hooks.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 IEP@BU · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture