If the EU wants to remain credible as a defender of open trade, it should treat the long-standing problems of the European steel as a case for adjustment measures and targeted trade defence, not as an excuse for permanent protection Daniel Gros, and Philipp Reinhold IEP@BU does not express opinions of its own. The opinions expressed in this publication are those of the authors. Any errors or omissions are the responsibility of the author

by Daniel Gros and Philipp Reinhold

As of July 1, 2026 the EU has introduced a new regime for steel imports that marks a significant turn in European trade policy. It is not simply another trade defence instrument aimed at correcting unfair pricing or subsidisation in specific product categories. Nor is it a temporary safeguard designed to respond to a sudden import surge.

It is a move towards permanent managed trade in a sector where protection has long been politically attractive.

The Commission published the necessary Implementing Regulation with thousands of bilateral product and country-specific quotas only on June 30th, giving importers no time to adjust.

Steel has always occupied a special place in European industrial policy. The sector is energy-and capital-intensive, politically visible, and associated with strategic autonomy. It is also a sector with a long history of overcapacity and low profitability.

The EU already has extensive protection in place: dozens of anti-dumping and countervailing-duty measures apply to steel products. These measures may not be ideal, but at least they are targeted and based on investigations into specific practices.

The broader shift began in 2018, when the first Trump administration imposed tariffs on steel imports into the United States. The EU responded with safeguard measures to prevent trade diversion.

These safeguards took the form of tariff-rate quotas: imports could enter duty-free up to a given quota, while quantities above the quota faced a 25% tariff.

However, these measures were temporary, as WTO safeguards must be. They were also relatively moderate. The quotas were set close to recent import levels and allowed to grow over time. Their protective effect was therefore limited.

A permanent protection

The new steel import regime is very different. The new regime is a Regulation which creates a permanent mechanism to manage trade based with the justification that this is needed to deal with global excess capacity in the sector.

The new system sets a tariff-free quota at about 18 million tons, roughly half the level under the expiring safeguards and only around 13% of EU apparent consumption. Imports above this quota face a tariff of 50%. This is close to prohibitive.

The result would be a much more restrictive system than the current safeguards, but without the temporary character or narrow legal justification of traditional trade defence under WTO rules.

The choice of the benchmark is crucial. The new quota is based on the import penetration ratio in 2013, officially justified as the period before the recent wave of global steel overcapacity. But 2013 was not a neutral reference year.

Steel trade fluctuates substantially from year to year, and 2013 was one of the years with the lowest import penetration in decades. A multi-year average around that period would have produced a higher quota.

Choosing 2013 therefore has the appearance of a technical decision, but in practice it determines the level of protection. It is a political choice embedded in a formula.

The security argument is also weak. Steel is an important industrial input, but the EU is not remotely dependent on foreign suppliers in a way that would justify such severe import restrictions.

A tariff-free quota equal to 13% of apparent consumption is far below any plausible threshold of strategic vulnerability. China is not even the EU’s largest steel supplier; Turkey, South Korea and India are more important. Nor is the defence argument compelling.

The defence industry absorbs only a very small fraction of European steel output. Protecting the entire sector at high cost cannot be justified by reference to military needs.

The economic rationale is no stronger. It is true that global excess capacity in steel is large and persistent, and that Chinese subsidies have contributed to distortions in world markets. But this does not justify an across-the-board tariff of 50% above a low quota. OECD work shows that subsidies to Chinese steel firms are much higher than in OECD countries, but in absolute terms they are far below the level implied by a 50% tariff.

Moreover, the new quota system would come on top of the many anti-dumping and countervailing measures already in force. The EU is not moving from free trade to moderate protection. It is adding a broad restrictive mechanism to an already dense structure of trade defence.

The cost will not fall only on foreign exporters. Steel is an input into machinery, construction, transport equipment and many other sectors. The combination of a low quota and high tariffs will lead to higher steel prices in the EU.

This will raise costs for downstream European firms, including exporters. If European steel prices increase by only 20 % (less than one half of the out of quota tariffs) to total cost for the steel using sector could increase by around € 24 billion per annum.

In the past, downstream industries often acted as a counterweight to excessive protection for steel producers. That counterweight now appears weaker, partly because many sectors are themselves asking for protection. But cascading protection does not solve the competitiveness problem. It merely pushes higher costs further along the value chain.

The more protection extends from raw steel to steel-using products, the more European exporters face a cost structure inflated by policy.

The international implications are also serious. The new regime would apply not only to China, but to all suppliers. 80 % of steel imports come from with which the EU has free trade agreements.

Even if, as promised, these free-trade partners are treated somewhat better than others, they will still be surprised to see their access to the EU market being curtailed without warning. This measure will therefore damage the EU’s credibility as a defender of rules-based trade. Lengthy tariff renegotiations with parters under Article XXVIII of the WTO are unavoidable as is retaliation.

The larger danger is precedent. If global excess capacity becomes sufficient justification for permanent quotas and prohibitive tariffs, the same logic can be applied to batteries, solar panels, electric vehicles and other sectors where China is expanding rapidly.

That would mark a profound change in EU trade policy: from defending rules-based trade against specific unfair practices to managing imports sector by sector. Steel may therefore be the canary in the coal mine.

If the EU wants to remain credible as a defender of open trade, it should treat the long-standing problems of the European steel as a case for adjustment measures and targeted trade defence, not as an excuse for permanent protection.

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Daniel Gros

Daniel Gros is a Senior Fellow at the Institute for European Policymaking at Bocconi University, where he served as founding Director from 2023 to 2026.

Between 2020 and 2022 he was Distinguished Fellow and Member of the Board of the Centre for European Policy Studies (CEPS). Before that, was the director of CEPS from 2000.

In 2020, he held a Fulbright fellowship and was a visiting professor at the University of California, Berkeley. In March-June, 2022 he was visiting Research Fellow at the Robert Schuman Centre of the European University Institute, Florence.

Philipp Reinhold

Dr. Philipp Reinhold is a Senior Research Assistant (Akademischer Rat a.Z.) at the Europa-Institut of Saarland University.

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