For the European Union, fulfilling the promise of being united in diversity means not only building common purpose among societies that remain different, but, above all, making the most of those differences, even when doing so means taking on the hilly bits Francesco Billari IEP@BU does not express opinions of its own. The opinions expressed in this publication are those of the authors. Any errors or omissions are the responsibility of the author

Francesco Billari, Rector of Bocconi University, delivered these welcome remarks at the opening of the third IEP Bocconi Annual Event, titled “At the Table or on the Menu?”

by Francesco Billari

“At the Table or on the Menu?” is a deliberately challenging title. It also asks whether Europe can draw on its experience of harnessing its internal differences to help shape a new international order.

I would like to approach this question from a perspective that connects several of today’s discussions: Europe as the home of diversity, or, more precisely, the European Union as a community united in diversity, to quote its motto.

Europeans have come together, in the form of the EU, to work for peace and prosperity, while at the same time being enriched by the continent’s many different cultures, traditions and languages.

This diversity extends beyond culture. The Union brings together countries with different histories, political traditions and economic structures, as well as persistently differing views of their place in the world.

Security looks different depending on geography. The resources available to each country shape the affordability of its energy transition. Technological change creates different opportunities across regions and generations, challenging education and welfare systems alike.

These differences also evolve over time.

We should look at the European project as an ongoing effort to govern them, while giving its members the means to pursue common objectives.

Diversity can lead to disagreement, delay and paralysis. It can also widen our understanding and generate better solutions, as the history of the European Union itself demonstrates.

Our opening discussion, on Europe’s role after the rupture in the international order, will consider what its experience of building cooperation across differences can offer in this new context, particularly in engaging with the multifaceted group of the Middle Powers.

Trade and economic coercion provide a concrete test. Through its common trade policy, Europe gives different economies a collective voice. Yet Member States differ in their exposure to external markets and dependencies. When the costs of responding to coercion fall unevenly, agreement on a common position becomes harder.

In technology and industrial policy, diversity can offer scope for experimentation, especially in the age of AI. Universities, firms and research communities can explore different approaches to regulation or to accessing a broader pool of talent. Connecting their strengths and building critical mass can give promising ideas the opportunity to grow.

The effects of AI will vary across occupations and skill levels. Europe’s response must address how people can acquire new capabilities, how firms can put innovation to productive use, and how those facing disruption can find new opportunities.

As experience with the green transition has shown, public support for change will depend largely on whether people can see a place for themselves in the future it creates.

Responding to these transformations also requires us to rethink the institutions and norms that shape our societies.

We must recognize that many of them were designed for societies that no longer exist, as they predate the profound transformations in longevity, education, gender relations and migration that have made ours an age of multiplied diversity, or, better, hyper-diversity.

Our discussions, and IEP Bocconi’s work more broadly, can contribute to this debate by bringing empirical evidence, exchanging ideas and exploring innovative solutions. As a university specialising in the social sciences, Bocconi is particularly well placed to connect disciplines and perspectives that policy debates too often consider separately.

Let me conclude by quoting the former Leader of a Middle Power country, Jacinda Ardern, from the farewell speech she delivered when she stepped down as New Zealand’s Prime Minister: “The path we travel as a nation will not be linear and it won’t always be easy. But for the part of the trail that I had the privilege of leading, I’m glad we took on the hilly bits.”

For the European Union, fulfilling the promise of being united in diversity means not only building common purpose among societies that remain different, but, above all, making the most of those differences, even when doing so means taking on the hilly bits.

Leave a comment

Francesco Billari

Francesco Billari is Professor of Demography at Bocconi University in Milan. He became Rector in November 2022 after having held the role of Dean of the Faculty. He worked at the University of Oxford (Department of Sociology, where he also served as Head of Department) and Nuffield College (where he was a Professorial Fellow), and at the Max Planck Institute for Demographic Research (Head of the Independent Research Group on the Demography of Early Adulthood).

At the Table or on the Menu? The IEP Bocconi Annual Event Programme Europe, Middle Powers and International Order 18 November 2026 | 8:30 am to 5:30 pm SDA Bocconi School of Management

Auditorium Grande, Via Sarfatti 10, Milan Register Here Registration is required and closes on Monday 16 November at 5:00 pm CET . Programme 8:30 am | Registration 9:00 am | Institutional Greetings Francesco Billari, Rector, Bocconi University Marta Cartabia, President, IEP Bocconi 9:15 am | Opening Remarks: Europe’s Choices, the Institute’s Contribution Paloma Lopez-Garcia, Director, IEP Bocconi 9:30 am | After the Rupture: Can Europe Shape a New Order? Sylvie Goulard, Vice President, IEP Bocconi Federica Mogherini, Former High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Mario Monti, Honorary President, IEP Bocconi Moderator: Stefano Feltri, Communication Advisor, IEP Bocconi 10:30 am | Trade and Economic Coercion: Europe’s Market Power in a Weaponised World Carlo Altomonte, Professor of Economics, Bocconi University Cecilia Malmström, Nonresident Senior Fellow, Peterson Institute for International Economics (PIIE) Robert Staiger, Chief Economist, World Trade Organization Moderator: Italo Colantone, Professor of Economics, Bocconi University 11:30 am | Coffee Break 11:50 am | Europe and the World: Lessons from Diplomacy, Choices for the Future Javier Solana, President, EsadeGeo; Former EU High Representative for Common Foreign and Security Policy; Former Secretary General of NATO Interviewed by Nathalie Tocci, Senior Fellow, IEP Bocconi 12:20 pm | Defence and Security: Towards a European Strategic Autonomy Andrea Gilli, Non-Resident Fellow, IEP Bocconi François-Marie Gougeon, Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Defence Policy and Planning, NATO Marina Henke, Director of the Hertie Centre for International Security Moderator: Bill Browder, Non-Resident Fellow, IEP Bocconi 1:20 pm | Lunch Break 2:30 pm | Technology and Industrial Policy: The Race for Digital Sovereignty Marco Buti, Tommaso Padoa-Schioppa Chair, European University Institute (EUI) Luca De Angelis, Chief Executive Officer, Tech Europe Foundation Reinhilde Veugelers, Professor of Economics, KU Leuven; Senior Fellow, Bruegel Moderator: Alberto Alemanno, Jean Monnet Professor of European Union Law, HEC Paris 3:30 pm | Energy, Climate and the Green Transition: Building Security from the Inside Out Sophia Kalantzakos, Global Distinguished Professor of Environmental Studies and Public Policy, New York University Abu Dhabi Clara Poletti, Senior Advisor, Centre on Regulation in Europe (CERRE) Giorgio Tomassetti, CEO, Octopus Energy Italia Moderator: Valentina Bosetti, Professor of Environmental and Climate Change Economics, Bocconi University 4:30 pm | Coffee Break 4:50 pm | The AI Transformation: Implications for Europe’s Future of Work Chris Pissarides, Regius Professor of Economics, London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE); Nobel Laureate in Economics Interviewed by Paloma Lopez-Garcia, Director, IEP Bocconi 5:20 pm | Concluding Remarks Paloma Lopez-Garcia, Director, IEP Bocconi Register for the Annual Event Registration closes on Monday 16 November at 5:00 pm CET. For information: iep@unibocconi.it

IEP Bocconi Publications

Europe’s Innovation Gap and the Cost of Failure Oct 23 IEP@BU does not express opinions of its own. The opinions expressed in this publication are those of the authors. Any errors or omissions are the responsibility of the author Read full story

Policy Brief - Housing First or Treatment First? Sydney Costantini · Oct 8 The empirical evidence shows that Housing First dominates Treatment First approaches to homelessness: it saves both lives and money. The EU should redirect funding away from transitional housing or Treatment First type programs towards ones that operate from a Housing First model Read full story

Europe’s Digital Autonomy Starts With Its Power Grid Ludovic Subran · Sep 17 A robust EU-wide framework on cost-sharing and energy use will determine whether Europe can catch this wave. Failure to do so risks reproducing the kind of backlash emerging in the US, and falling further behind it and China Read full story

Three Lessons from Jackson Hole for Governments and Central Banks Ignazio Angeloni · Sep 4 If yields remain structurally higher across all maturities, it is difficult to see how the equilibrium interest rate, the natural rate known as “r-star” at which monetary policy is considered neutral, can remain unchanged. The ECB recently reaffirmed that the natural rate in the euro area is zero in real terms, but those estimates are likely to rise alo… Read full story

Putin’s Red Lines Are Written in Disappearing Ink Bill Browder · Aug 20 We should give Ukraine everything it needs. That means offensive weapons to strike the military machine Putin uses to wage this war. It also means air defences to protect Ukrainian civilians from the daily terror of Russian missiles and drones, and to shield the power stations, water plants and hospitals that Putin targets on purpose. Half measures do n… Read full story

Europe is Paying for Putin’s War Bill Browder · Jul 17 We are approving tens of billions of pounds in military and financial aid so that Ukraine can fight off the Russian army. At the very same time we are sending Russia billions of pounds that it uses to fund that same army. We arm the victim with one hand and pay the aggressor with the other. It is not a policy. It is a farce Read full story

Making EU Inc. Fit for Venture Capital Luca Enriques · Jul 17 The proposed amendments share a single guiding rationale: that innovative startups (as well as scaleups) need, and should be granted, materially greater contractual freedom than the Proposal currently envisages. The reason is grounded in how high-growth firms are financed Read full story

Europe Between Empire and Rules Nathalie Tocci · May 27 There are two ways to avoid double standards. One is the Trump way: remove the standards. Trump is not hypocritical because he has no standards. The other is to try to live up to one’s standards and narrow the gap between norms and power Read full story

Founded by Bocconi University and Institute Javotte Bocconi, the Institute for European Policymaking @ Bocconi University combines the analytic rigor of a research institute, the policy impact of a think tank, and the facts-based effort of raising public opinion’s awareness about Europe through outreach activities. The Institute, fully interdisciplinary, intends to address the multi-fold obstacles that usually stand between the design of appropriate policies and their adoption, with particular attention to consensus building and effective enforcement.

The Institute’s mission is to conduct, debate, and disseminate high-quality research on the major policy issues facing Europe, and the EU in particular, its Member States and its citizens, in a rapidly changing world.

It is independent of any business or political influence.

The IEP Bocconi Management Council

Marta Cartabia

President

Sylvie Goulard

Vice-President

Paloma Lopez-Garcia

Director

Silvia Colombo

Deputy Director

Carlo Altomonte

Arnstein Aassve

Valentina Bosetti

Elena Carletti

Daniel Gros

Eleanor Spaventa

Nathalie Tocci