What worries me is that strategic autonomy becomes a way to talk about what Europe might be able to do in ten years while avoiding what it could do today. Confiscating Russian assets does not require a European army. Neither does sanctioning eight oil buyers. Neither does sending Ukraine weapons that are already sitting in our warehouses Bill Browder IEP@BU does not express opinions of its own. The opinions expressed in this publication are those of the authors. Any errors or omissions are the responsibility of the author

IEP Bocconi Annual Event On 18 November in Milan, Bill Browder, Non-Resident Fellow at IEP Bocconi, will moderate the panel “Defence and Security: Towards a European Strategic Autonomy” at the IEP Bocconi Annual Event . He will be joined by Andrea Gilli, Non-Resident Fellow at IEP Bocconi; François-Marie Gougeon, Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Defence Policy and Planning at NATO; and Marina Henke, Director of the Hertie Centre for International Security. In this commentary, Browder argues that Europe can strengthen its security now by supporting Ukraine, confiscating Russian state assets and tightening sanctions on Moscow’s oil buyers.

by Sir William Browder KCMG

Every time European leaders talk about defence, the conversation turns to money. How much should we spend? How many more shells should we produce? How do we stop relying on America?

These are fair questions. Europe does need to spend more. But I have been fighting Vladimir Putin for twenty-six years, and I have learnt something about him. He does not fear budgets. He fears resolve. Europe’s biggest weakness is not a shortage of weapons. It is a reluctance to confront him.

Putin has been testing the West for years. He makes a threat. He watches how we react. Then he adjusts.

Since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, we have seen this pattern again and again. He warned of terrible consequences if the West sent tanks. Then fighter jets. Then long-range missiles. In the end, every one of those weapons was delivered. Nothing happened. His threats were bluster.

But the bluster worked. While European capitals debated whether helping Ukraine might provoke him, Ukrainian soldiers were dying and Russian forces were digging in. Putin learnt that the threat of escalation could not stop the West. It could only slow it down. For him, that was enough.

I fear the same thing is about to happen with the debate over European strategic autonomy. We could spend years designing new defence structures while failing to make the decisions that would make Europe safer today.

Ukraine is the obvious place to start. Its soldiers are holding back the Russian army at an enormous price. Every Russian tank destroyed in Ukraine is a tank that will never roll towards Warsaw or Vilnius. Every month Ukraine holds out is another month for Europe to rebuild its own defences. There is no cheaper or more effective way for Europe to protect itself than to make sure Ukraine can keep fighting.

That means sending weapons on the scale Ukraine actually needs. It means giving Ukraine the ability to hit the airfields, depots and refineries Russia uses to wage this war. It means getting air defence to Ukrainian cities before the next wave of missiles, not after the funerals.

Every one of these decisions should be judged by a single test. Does it help Ukraine win? What Putin might think should not come into it.

There is another part of this argument that I know particularly well. Europe has enormous financial power over Russia. It has been painfully slow to use it.

Around €210 billion of Russian central bank money is frozen in the European Union. Most of it sits in Belgium. I have argued for years that this money should be confiscated and used to pay for Ukraine’s defence and reconstruction. The logic is simple. Russia invaded its neighbour. Russia caused the damage. Russia should pay for it.

Instead, Europe’s leaders chose to borrow €90 billion to keep Ukraine going through 2026 and 2027, and left Russia’s money untouched. That is not a solution. It is a postponement. Ukraine is already reporting a $27 billion hole in this year’s defence budget.

If the war runs into 2028, Europe will face exactly the same question again. How do we pay for Ukraine’s defence? And hundreds of billions in Russian money will still be sitting in European vaults. How many times will European governments ask their own taxpayers to foot the bill before they make Russia pay? The money is right there. Every year Europe refuses to touch it is another year Putin gets to wage war at a discount.

The same timidity runs through sanctions policy.

My campaign began with a personal tragedy. My lawyer, Sergei Magnitsky, uncovered a $230 million fraud committed by Russian officials. He was arrested, tortured and killed in a Russian prison in 2009. I made it my mission to make sure the people responsible could not hide their money or travel freely in the West. That fight taught me a simple lesson. Sanctions only matter if they bite.

Europe’s sanctions on Russia are not biting hard enough. Package after package has been announced, yet Moscow keeps selling its oil. Western governments have spent years chasing shadow fleet tankers around the world. Every time one is sanctioned, another takes its place. It is a game of whack-a-mole, and Putin is winning it.

There is a much simpler approach. Around 80 per cent of Russia’s oil is bought by just eight companies in China, India and Turkey. These are big businesses. They have banks, trading partners and customers in the West. They need access to our financial system far more than they need discounted Russian crude.

Europe should sanction all eight. Make them choose between Russian oil and the Western economy. I have no doubt which they would choose. Cut off those buyers and the money paying for the missiles falling on Kyiv dries up. Another sanctions package means very little if the money keeps flowing.

None of this means Europe can do without real military strength. It needs to make far more ammunition. It needs better air defence. Its armies need to be able to fight together. NATO remains essential. But European governments must be ready to act on their own when American support is uncertain. That will take serious industrial investment and some politically painful choices.

What worries me is that strategic autonomy becomes a way to talk about what Europe might be able to do in ten years while avoiding what it could do today. Confiscating Russian assets does not require a European army. Neither does sanctioning eight oil buyers. Neither does sending Ukraine weapons that are already sitting in our warehouses.

Putin understands one thing above all else. Weakness. He feeds on division and hesitation. As long as they keep working for him, he has no reason to stop.

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William Browder

IEP Bocconi Non-Resident Fellow

Sir William Browder, KCMG is a financier and political activist. He is the CEO and co-founder of Hermitage Capital Management, the investment adviser to the Hermitage Fund, formerly the largest foreign portfolio investor in Russia until he was declared “a threat to national security” in 2005 for exposing corruption in Russian state-owned companies.

He graduated in Economics from the University of Chicago and earned an MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business and received an honorary doctorate from Colgate University. He is also a Visiting Fellow at the Oxford Saïd School of Business (University of Oxford).

Browder began his career in the Eastern European practice of the Boston Consulting Group in London, then worked for Robert Maxwell’s Maxwell Communication Corporation, and subsequently managed the Russian proprietary investments desk at Salomon Brothers.

Browder and Edmond Safra (1932–1999) founded Hermitage Capital Management in 1996, investing an initial seed capital of $25 million in Russia during the mass privatization period following the fall of the Soviet Union.

In 2008, Browder’s lawyer, Sergei Magnitsky, uncovered a massive fraud committed by Russian government officials involving the theft of $230 million in state taxes. Magnitsky was subsequently arrested, imprisoned without trial, and systematically tortured.

Sergei Magnitsky died in prison on November 16, 2009. Ever since, Sir William has led the Global Magnitsky Campaign for governments around the world to impose targeted visa bans and asset freezes on human rights abusers and highly corrupt officials, introducing the passage of the Sergei Magnitsky Accountability Act in 2012 and the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act in 2016. This legislation has since been adopted by 35 countries, including the USA, the UK, the EU, Canada and Australia.

For his exceptional service to the UK abroad and internationally, in recognition of his significant and sustained contribution to human rights and anti-corruption, he was appointed a Knight Commander of the Order of St Michael and St George (KCMG) by King Charles III in the 2024 Birthday Honours List.

At the Table or on the Menu? The IEP Bocconi Annual Event Programme Europe, Middle Powers and International Order 18 November 2026 | 8:30 am to 5:30 pm SDA Bocconi School of Management

Auditorium Grande, Via Sarfatti 10, Milan Register Here Registration is required and closes on Monday 16 November at 5:00 pm CET . Programme 8:30 am | Registration 9:00 am | Institutional Greetings Francesco Billari, Rector, Bocconi University Marta Cartabia, President, IEP Bocconi 9:15 am | Opening Remarks: Europe’s Choices, the Institute’s Contribution Paloma Lopez-Garcia, Director, IEP Bocconi 9:30 am | After the Rupture: Can Europe Shape a New Order? Sylvie Goulard, Vice President, IEP Bocconi Federica Mogherini, Former High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Mario Monti, Honorary President, IEP Bocconi Moderator: Stefano Feltri, Communication Advisor, IEP Bocconi 10:30 am | Trade and Economic Coercion: Europe’s Market Power in a Weaponised World Carlo Altomonte, Professor of Economics, Bocconi University Cecilia Malmström, Nonresident Senior Fellow, Peterson Institute for International Economics (PIIE) Robert Staiger, Chief Economist, World Trade Organization Moderator: Italo Colantone, Professor of Economics, Bocconi University 11:30 am | Coffee Break 11:50 am | Europe and the World: Lessons from Diplomacy, Choices for the Future Javier Solana, President, EsadeGeo; Former EU High Representative for Common Foreign and Security Policy; Former Secretary General of NATO Interviewed by Nathalie Tocci, Senior Fellow, IEP Bocconi 12:20 pm | Defence and Security: Towards a European Strategic Autonomy Andrea Gilli, Non-Resident Fellow, IEP Bocconi François-Marie Gougeon, Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Defence Policy and Planning, NATO Marina Henke, Director of the Hertie Centre for International Security Moderator: Bill Browder, Non-Resident Fellow, IEP Bocconi 1:20 pm | Lunch Break 2:30 pm | Technology and Industrial Policy: The Race for Digital Sovereignty Marco Buti, Tommaso Padoa-Schioppa Chair, European University Institute (EUI) Luca De Angelis, Chief Executive Officer, Tech Europe Foundation Reinhilde Veugelers, Professor of Economics, KU Leuven; Senior Fellow, Bruegel Moderator: Alberto Alemanno, Jean Monnet Professor of European Union Law, HEC Paris 3:30 pm | Energy, Climate and the Green Transition: Building Security from the Inside Out Sophia Kalantzakos, Global Distinguished Professor of Environmental Studies and Public Policy, New York University Abu Dhabi Clara Poletti, Senior Advisor, Centre on Regulation in Europe (CERRE) Giorgio Tomassetti, CEO, Octopus Energy Italia Moderator: Valentina Bosetti, Professor of Environmental and Climate Change Economics, Bocconi University 4:30 pm | Coffee Break 4:50 pm | The AI Transformation: Implications for Europe’s Future of Work Chris Pissarides, Regius Professor of Economics, London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE); Nobel Laureate in Economics Interviewed by Paloma Lopez-Garcia, Director, IEP Bocconi 5:20 pm | Concluding Remarks Paloma Lopez-Garcia, Director, IEP Bocconi Register for the Annual Event Registration closes on Monday 16 November at 5:00 pm CET. For information: iep@unibocconi.it

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Europe’s Innovation Gap and the Cost of Failure Oct 23 IEP@BU does not express opinions of its own. The opinions expressed in this publication are those of the authors. Any errors or omissions are the responsibility of the author Read full story

Founded by Bocconi University and Institute Javotte Bocconi, the Institute for European Policymaking @ Bocconi University combines the analytic rigor of a research institute, the policy impact of a think tank, and the facts-based effort of raising public opinion’s awareness about Europe through outreach activities. The Institute, fully interdisciplinary, intends to address the multi-fold obstacles that usually stand between the design of appropriate policies and their adoption, with particular attention to consensus building and effective enforcement.

The Institute’s mission is to conduct, debate, and disseminate high-quality research on the major policy issues facing Europe, and the EU in particular, its Member States and its citizens, in a rapidly changing world.

It is independent of any business or political influence.

The IEP Bocconi Management Council

Marta Cartabia

President

Sylvie Goulard

Vice-President

Paloma Lopez-Garcia

Director

Silvia Colombo

Deputy Director

Carlo Altomonte

Arnstein Aassve

Valentina Bosetti

Elena Carletti

Daniel Gros

Eleanor Spaventa

Nathalie Tocci