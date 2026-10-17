Once we recognise that nation states are condemned to impotence without common institutions and shared decisions, it follows that the EU’s sovereignist governments are structurally incapable of meeting their voters’ political demand for protection IEP@BU does not express opinions of its own. The opinions expressed in this publication are those of the authors. Any errors or omissions are the responsibility of the author

by Marco Buti and Marcello Messori

The rise of nationalist parties in opinion polls across many European countries has revived the debate about the relationship between national sovereignism and European sovereignty.

Some political scientists argue that calls for “more Europe” run up against political constraints that cannot be removed in the short to medium term. The result is an apparently intractable predicament.

On the one hand, international pressures and the marginal standing of individual nations within today’s European Union mean that initiatives by individual member states are doomed to impotence.

On the other, sovereignism dominates most EU countries, making it unrealistic to demand “more Europe” without addressing the question of political feasibility.

One proposed way out of this impasse is to recognise nation states as the sole locus of democratic legitimacy, on the grounds that they hold a monopoly on politics.

National governments — whether sovereignist or not — would therefore be the only actors entitled to reconcile individual countries’ interests with the preservation of European ties.

We believe this appeal to nation states and confederal solutions suffers from several weaknesses. The first concerns the minimum scale needed to carry weight in a world governed by might rather than rules.

At best, sovereignist governments can identify issues around which to build heterogeneous coalitions of countries that reduce the national interest to zero-sum games, in which each country’s gains come from shifting greater costs on to others.

Four examples, all relevant to Italy too, illustrate the point.

First, many countries oppose stronger EU spending on innovation, social protection and security in order to preserve transfers that benefit their established electoral constituencies.

In doing so, they lend legitimacy to the position of states that favour shrinking the European budget to prevent waste. The risk is that funding for competitiveness and solidarity will be cut.

Second, reducing European industrial policy to a relaxation of state aid rules, as suggested by the Italian-German agreement last spring, maximises differences between national rules and thus fragments the single market.

The outcome is the greatest possible divergence between European countries.

Third, policies to turn migrants away are gaining ground at the expense of a common approach to migration management consistent with the need to reverse demographic trends that constrain the EU’s future economic development.

If sovereignists imagine they can seal national borders, the inevitable result will be to send migrants back to countries of first arrival.

Fourth, defending the unanimity rule harms rather than protects the national interest, because it leads to decision-making paralysis that hits countries with institutional weaknesses particularly hard.

These examples expose the incompatibility between sovereignist “solutions” and the protection of national interests. National escape routes would condemn individual states to irrelevance on the international stage.

Embracing the sovereignist logic of might makes right damages both the common interest and the national interest.

Sovereignist arrangements of variable geometry produce an EU à la carte, fostering coalitions that lack critical mass.

By contrast, where European institutions enjoy exclusive competence — as in international trade — and do not bow to bullies under pressure from national governments, they can reach ambitious agreements with other economic regions in the interests of all member states.

The supposed democratic advantage of national institutions is reinforced by those who accept the terms set by sovereignists in the name of realism. Yet nation states hold no monopoly on democratic legitimacy.

Citizens seek protection from the political institutions they perceive as closest to them. At the same time, however, opinion polls show that they want the stronger Europe that their elected representatives reject.

Once we recognise that nation states are condemned to impotence without common institutions and shared decisions, it follows that the EU’s sovereignist governments are structurally incapable of meeting their voters’ political demand for protection.

There is, instead, room for pro-European forces to advance a democratic — and electoral — agenda.

A version of this article appeared in Italian in Il Sole 24 Ore.

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Marco Buti

Since April 2023, Marco Buti has held the Tommaso Padoa Schioppa chair at the Robert Schuman Centre. Before joining the EUI, Buti was Chief of Staff of the Commissioner for the economy, Paolo Gentiloni. Between 2008 and 2019, he was Director-General for Economic and Financial Affairs at the European Commission. Moreover, he has been the Commission Finance Deputy at G7 and G20.

Marcello Messori

Marcello Messori is a part-time professor at the Schuman Centre, European University Institute (EUI), and a member of the EMU-Lab at the same Centre. He is a non-resident Fellow at the Institute for European Policy Making (IEP), Bocconi University. He is co-coordinator of the ‘Gruppo Europa’ at Astrid Foundation.

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IEP Bocconi Events

The promise of the middle powers and the future of international order

SDA Bocconi School of Management, ROMA

21/10/2026, 18:00 - 21/10/2026, 19:00

Registration link

https://forms.unibocconi.it/index.php?rif_quest=4201

What role can middle powers play in shaping the future of international order? Can their diplomatic influence, partnerships and commitment to multilateral cooperation help address the tensions between great-power competition and collective action?

This conversation will explore the potential and limits of middle-power leadership, with particular attention to Canada and Europe. It will consider how coalition-building and cooperation on shared priorities can help uphold international rules, strengthen global institutions and respond to common challenges.

At its core is a question: can middle powers translate their ambitions into a more stable, inclusive and resilient international order?

Speakers



Elissa Golberg Ambassador of Canada to Italy, Ambassador of Canada to Albania and San Marino, High Commissioner to Malta, and Permanent Representative of Canada to the UN Agencies in Rome

Nathalie Tocci Senior Fellow IEP

Moderator

Stefano Feltri Communication Advisor IEP

The IEP Bocconi Management Council

Marta Cartabia

President

Sylvie Goulard

Vice-President

Paloma Lopez-Garcia

Director

Silvia Colombo

Deputy Director

Carlo Altomonte

Arnstein Aassve

Valentina Bosetti

Elena Carletti

Daniel Gros

Eleanor Spaventa

Nathalie Tocci