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In 2025, Oliver Coste, tech entrepreneur and president of FESDI, and Yann Coatanlem, economist and entrepreneur, argued that employment protection makes failure too costly for disruptive innovation. Their IEP Bocconi and HEC Paris paper, Cost of Failure, Disruptive Innovation and Targeted Flexicurity, drew on about 250 restructuring plans to link high employee-related costs to weak European investment in tech and biotech. These findings prompted further research at IEP Bocconi, given the lack of reliable cross-country data on restructuring costs. The resulting September 2026 working paper, Restructuring Costs and Innovation, draws on a survey of 200 firms across four countries. Pietro Galeone, head of the Labor and Social Policy Unit at IEP Bocconi, Giorgio Presidente, head of its Enterprises, Technology and Growth Unit, and Luca Di Casola, an economics MRes/PhD candidate at Queen Mary University of London, designed the survey to measure the magnitude and composition of restructuring costs and collect direct evidence from firms on the obstacles to innovation. They find lower dismissal costs than earlier estimates. Firms’ responses indicate that restructuring costs, while an important constraint particularly for high-tech firms, are generally not perceived as the main barrier to innovation in the sample. Firms under stricter dismissal rules show no greater tendency to rank them as such. Coste has written a short note in response to the new working paper. We publish it below, together with the authors’ reply.

Restructuring Costs and Innovation: A Note on the IEP Bocconi Pilot Survey

by Oliver Coste

The IEP Bocconi pilot survey Restructuring Costs and Innovation (working paper, September 2026; commentary, 13 October 2026) concludes that dismissal costs are “an order of magnitude” lower than previously estimated, and that restructuring costs are not the main barrier to innovation. Neither conclusion follows from the data it presents, for three reasons.

1. The sample is not representative of the firms that do tech R&D. Tech R&D is primarily the work of large groups. In the United States, the 268 large tech companies of the EU Industrial R&D Scoreboard account for close to 90% of tech R&D and employ 22,000 people on average.

The key disruptive innovations of the last twenty years (the smartphone, the cloud, AI GPUs, autonomous vehicles) came from large groups.

The survey’s respondents are mostly small firms: half have fewer than 250 employees, and 92.5% fewer than 5,000. Investigating innovation in tech with this sample is like studying innovation in the car industry by interviewing dealerships and EV start-ups, and leaving out car manufacturers. It is not a relevant sample for assessing restructuring costs and their impact on innovation.

2. The gap with earlier estimates has another explanation. The paper suggests that the estimates of Coatanlem & Coste (2025) were inflated by non-employee costs (asset write-downs, facility closures) bundled into the restructuring charges disclosed in annual reports. They were not.

The 2025 study explicitly reported employee-related costs only (section 2.1), and discarded every case where that share could not be isolated. The gap between the two sets of figures is the logical consequence of the different sizes of the companies in the two samples, not of what was counted.

3. The question is put to firms that have already adapted. Firms operating in Germany and Italy are, by construction, those whose business model survives strict employment protection, even in tech. Asking them whether that protection is their main obstacle is like asking oil companies in the Gulf whether the lack of rain hurts their business. Their answer will be no, and it will be accurate for them. The relevant question is a different one, put to a relevant sample: how do large tech companies decide where to make their major investments, country by country?

The pilot is welcome as a first attempt at firm-level measurement of restructuring costs, and the authors are right that country-level indices are a crude proxy. But its methodology reflects a widespread European assumption: that tech is made of start-ups.

That was the world of the 1980s. In 2026, tech is made of large groups. They thrive outside Europe and are badly missed within it, for reasons that need to be rigorously investigated, with the firms concerned in the sample.

FESDI would welcome contributing to the design of that larger survey.

***

Rebuttal to Oliver Coste’s Comments

by Pietro Galeone and Giorgio presidente

We thank Oliver Coste for engaging with our paper.

We agree that restructuring costs are a barrier to innovation in Europe. The key question is how much of these costs can be attributed to dismissal regulation. On this point, the evidence remains insufficient to support the policy conclusions drawn by Coatanlem and Coste (2025).

Below, we provide a point-by-point response to his note.

The sample is not representative of the firms that do tech R&D

Correct, the sample was designed to measure restructuring costs across different types of firms, not among top R&D spenders. Our sample deliberately covers firms of different sizes and across sectors.

By contrast, the sample used by Coatanlem and Coste (2025)—hereafter CC—disproportionately represents banks, insurers, telecommunications companies, and unionized former public utilities. These firms typically employ workers with long tenure and are themselves unlikely to undertake risky innovation projects given the sector they are in. Moreover, given their political salience, they are also more likely to offer generous pension and early-retirement packages, which can substantially inflate voluntary dismissal costs – which CC does not distinguish from mandatory dismissal costs.

More broadly, the note (and CC) assumes that breakthrough innovation must come from large firms. But that is a hypothesis to be tested, not a sampling rule.

Although our paper is not about the issue of who innovates more, we observe that there are many examples of small firms disrupting their own industry, including in Europe.

BioNTech and Mistral are cases in point. Less anecdotally, a long-standing literature examines the relative contributions of young (which happen to be small) firms and large incumbents to innovation (e.g. Acs and Audretsch, 1988; Akcigit and Kerr, 2018).

Large incumbents account for a substantial share of aggregate R&D expenditure and patenting, but this mostly reflects their greater size.

The relevant distinction is between the volume of innovative activity and its intensity (e.g. in relation to sales), productivity, and impact.

Young firms (which happen to be small) may contribute disproportionately to radical innovations relative to their economic weight. OECD microdata show that, among firms performing R&D, small firms—particularly young ones—invest a larger share of sales in research than established firms (Appelt et al., 2022).

Evidence from US firms also indicates that innovation productivity, measured by patent citations per dollar of R&D, declines with firm size and age (Plehn-Dujowich, 2013).

More recent evidence based on linked US inventor and firm data suggests that, although large incumbents generate more patents, their inventions tend to be less impactful: patents produced by inventors at established large firms receive approximately 35% fewer citations than those produced at young firms (Goldschlag, 2026).

Taken together, these findings suggest that young firms might play a disproportionate role in generating breakthrough innovation, even though large incumbents dominate aggregate R&D expenditure and patenting. So, it is not clear at all that one should discard a priori small firms from the sample.

The gap with earlier estimates has another explanation

Unlike stated in the note, we do not claim that the estimates in CC include non-employee costs. Our paper explicitly states that these costs are excluded.

Our point concerns our own data: survey-based estimates expressed in monthly-salary equivalents fall within the range reported by CC only when we focus on the largest restructuring plans and include all cost categories.

The note correctly points out that EPL exempts some small firms and start-ups. However, the employment thresholds at which dismissal regulations become binding are well below 250 employees. Half of the firms in our sample exceed that threshold. Firm size alone therefore cannot explain the gap between CC’s estimates and our survey-based measures.

Sample composition, however, can (see previous point).

The question is put to firms that have already adapted

Survivor bias is the note’s best criticism. The pattern in our data — restructuring costs cited as a barrier more by US than EU firms, and more by small than large firms — is what selection predicts.1

On that margin the cost of EPL is risk not taken i.e. projects that firms choose not to pursue. Such forgone opportunities cannot be observed in filings-based estimates.

Surveys can ask firms about projects they decided against, but establishing whether EPL caused those decisions remains difficult. Both CC’s estimates and ours capture restructuring costs among firms that chose to incur them, rather than the projects that never materialized.

Yet on the margin we do observe, the data neither single out dismissal regulation nor support the magnitude of CC’s estimates — on which the urgency of their proposed EPL reforms largely rests.

Among high-tech firms — those for which adaptation is costliest — the share ranking restructuring costs as their main barrier differs little by regime (figure below).

Moreover, if dismissal rules were the main reason restructuring costs more in Italy than in the United States, the gap should be widest in mandatory costs and close to nil in non-employee costs — write-offs, machinery, building works — which EPL does not regulate.

Instead, the Italy/US ratio is 2.9 for mandatory, 2.8 for voluntary and 3.4 for non-employee costs. Whatever makes restructuring expensive in Italy scales every component alike; a cost working mainly through dismissal law would not.

This reinforces the main message of our paper: restructuring costs are a real barrier to innovation in Europe, particularly for high-tech firms, but they can have many drivers.

The existing evidence does not establish that dismissal regulation is the main one.

Better measurement of the different components of restructuring costs and their underlying determinants is therefore needed before drawing policy conclusions.

References

Acs, Z. J., and Audretsch, D. B. (1988). Innovation in Large and Small Firms: An Empirical Analysis. American Economic Review, 78(4), 678–690.

Akcigit, U., and Kerr, W. R. (2018). Growth through Heterogeneous Innovations. Journal of Political Economy, 126(4), 1374–1443.

Appelt, S., Bajgar, M., Criscuolo, C., and Galindo-Rueda, F. (2022). Micro-data Based Insights on Trends in Business R&D Performance and Funding: Findings from the OECD microBeRD+ Project. OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers, No. 2022/04. OECD Publishing, Paris.

Bartelsman, E. J., Gautier, P. A., and De Wind, J. (2016). Employment Protection, Technology Choice, and Worker Allocation. International Economic Review, 57(3), 787–825.

Coatanlem, Y., and Coste, O. (2025). Cost of Failure, Disruptive Innovation and Targeted Flexicurity: More Evidence Supporting Targeted Reforms. IEP@BU Working Paper Series, Bocconi University.

Goldschlag, N. (2026). Older and Large Firms Produce More Patents but Startups’ Inventions Are More Impactful. America Counts, U.S. Census Bureau, January 22.

Klenow, P. J., and Li, H. (2021). Innovative Growth Accounting. NBER Macroeconomics Annual, 35, 245–295.

Kortum, S., and Lerner, J. (2000). Assessing the Contribution of Venture Capital to Innovation. RAND Journal of Economics, 31(4), 674–692.

Plehn-Dujowich, J. (2013). Product Innovations by Young and Small Firms. U.S. Small Business Administration, Office of Advocacy, Research Report No. 408.

Saint-Paul, G. (2002). Employment Protection, International Specialization, and Innovation. European Economic Review, 46(2), 375–395.

Samaniego, R. M. (2006). Employment Protection and High-Tech Aversion. Review of Economic Dynamics, 9(2), 224–241.

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Oliver Coste

Oliver Coste is an entrepreneur and a corporate executive of the tech industry. He currently provides consulting services for companies active in Artificial Intelligence.

After working at the European Commission (DG Competition, then Cabinet of Commissioner de Silguy), he joined the office of the French Prime Minister Lionel Jospin, where he worked namely on the transformation of Airbus into an integrated company.

He worked for Alcatel-Lucent where he managed several activities with European or worldwide presence and created a mobile television business which got traction in Europe, the USA and India.

Pietro Galeone

Head of Labor and social policy Unit

Pietro Galeone is a researcher at IEP Bocconi and lecturer at Bocconi University. His research currently focuses on education and labor economics, youth policies and social inclusion. He obtained his BA in Social Studies from Harvard University, focusing on the relevance of economics for euroscepticism, with a secondary degree in Astrophysics. He then completed his PhD in Economics at Bocconi University.

He was also EU Youth Guarantee coordinator for Italy and Italian representative in the Minimum Income Network (MINET) of the European Commission.

Giorgio Presidente

Head of Enterprises, Technology and Growth Unit

Giorgio Presidente is the Head of the Enterprises, Technology and Growth Unit at the Institute for European Policymaking at Bocconi University and a Research Associate at the Oxford Martin Programme on the Future of Work at the University of Oxford. His research focuses on policy, productivity, industrial organization, technology, and economic development.

He has previously held positions at the World Bank, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, the European Central Bank, and the United Nations. He holds a Ph.D. from the Paris School of Economics.

At the Table or on the Menu? The IEP Bocconi Annual Event Programme Europe, Middle Powers and International Order 18 November 2026 | 8:30 am to 5:30 pm SDA Bocconi School of Management

Auditorium Grande, Via Sarfatti 10, Milan Register Here Registration is required and closes on Monday 16 November at 5:00 pm CET . Programme 8:30 am | Registration 9:00 am | Institutional Greetings Francesco Billari, Rector, Bocconi University Marta Cartabia, President, IEP Bocconi 9:15 am | Opening Remarks: Europe’s Choices, the Institute’s Contribution Paloma Lopez-Garcia, Director, IEP Bocconi 9:30 am | After the Rupture: Can Europe Shape a New Order? Sylvie Goulard, Vice President, IEP Bocconi Federica Mogherini, Former High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Mario Monti, Honorary President, IEP Bocconi Moderator: Stefano Feltri, Communication Advisor, IEP Bocconi 10:30 am | Trade and Economic Coercion: Europe’s Market Power in a Weaponised World Carlo Altomonte, Professor of Economics, Bocconi University Cecilia Malmström, Nonresident Senior Fellow, Peterson Institute for International Economics (PIIE) Robert Staiger, Chief Economist, World Trade Organization Moderator: Italo Colantone, Professor of Economics, Bocconi University 11:30 am | Coffee Break 11:50 am | Europe and the World: Lessons from Diplomacy, Choices for the Future Javier Solana, President, EsadeGeo; Former EU High Representative for Common Foreign and Security Policy; Former Secretary General of NATO Interviewed by Nathalie Tocci, Senior Fellow, IEP Bocconi 12:20 pm | Defence and Security: Towards a European Strategic Autonomy Andrea Gilli, Non-Resident Fellow, IEP Bocconi François-Marie Gougeon, Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Defence Policy and Planning, NATO Marina Henke, Director of the Hertie Centre for International Security Moderator: Bill Browder, Non-Resident Fellow, IEP Bocconi 1:20 pm | Lunch Break 2:30 pm | Technology and Industrial Policy: The Race for Digital Sovereignty Marco Buti, Tommaso Padoa-Schioppa Chair, European University Institute (EUI) Luca De Angelis, Chief Executive Officer, Tech Europe Foundation Reinhilde Veugelers, Professor of Economics, KU Leuven; Senior Fellow, Bruegel Moderator: Alberto Alemanno, Jean Monnet Professor of European Union Law, HEC Paris 3:30 pm | Energy, Climate and the Green Transition: Building Security from the Inside Out Sophia Kalantzakos, Global Distinguished Professor of Environmental Studies and Public Policy, New York University Abu Dhabi Clara Poletti, Senior Advisor, Centre on Regulation in Europe (CERRE) Giorgio Tomassetti, CEO, Octopus Energy Italia Moderator: Valentina Bosetti, Professor of Environmental and Climate Change Economics, Bocconi University 4:30 pm | Coffee Break 4:50 pm | The AI Transformation: Implications for Europe’s Future of Work Chris Pissarides, Regius Professor of Economics, London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE); Nobel Laureate in Economics Interviewed by Paloma Lopez-Garcia, Director, IEP Bocconi 5:20 pm | Concluding Remarks Paloma Lopez-Garcia, Director, IEP Bocconi Register for the Annual Event Registration closes on Monday 16 November at 5:00 pm CET. For information: iep@unibocconi.it

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Founded by Bocconi University and Institute Javotte Bocconi, the Institute for European Policymaking @ Bocconi University combines the analytic rigor of a research institute, the policy impact of a think tank, and the facts-based effort of raising public opinion’s awareness about Europe through outreach activities. The Institute, fully interdisciplinary, intends to address the multi-fold obstacles that usually stand between the design of appropriate policies and their adoption, with particular attention to consensus building and effective enforcement.

The Institute’s mission is to conduct, debate, and disseminate high-quality research on the major policy issues facing Europe, and the EU in particular, its Member States and its citizens, in a rapidly changing world.

It is independent of any business or political influence.

The IEP Bocconi Management Council

Marta Cartabia

President

Sylvie Goulard

Vice-President

Paloma Lopez-Garcia

Director

Silvia Colombo

Deputy Director

Carlo Altomonte

Arnstein Aassve

Valentina Bosetti

Elena Carletti

Daniel Gros

Eleanor Spaventa

Nathalie Tocci