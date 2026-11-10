Europe does not need to produce everything it consumes to exercise meaningful control over its energy future. Nor would withdrawing from international exchange necessarily make it more resilient. The relevant question is which dependencies are manageable, which create unacceptable vulnerabilities, and which forms of cooperation expand Europe’s options IEP@BU does not express opinions of its own. The opinions expressed in this publication are those of the authors. Any errors or omissions are the responsibility of the author

IEP Bocconi Annual Event On 18 November in Milan, Valentina Bosetti, Professor of Environmental and Climate Change Economics at Bocconi University, will moderate the panel “Energy, Climate and the Green Transition: Building Security from the Inside Out” at the IEP Bocconi Annual Event. She will be joined by Sophia Kalantzakos, Global Distinguished Professor of Environmental Studies and Public Policy at New York University Abu Dhabi; Clara Poletti, Senior Advisor at the Centre on Regulation in Europe (CERRE); and Giorgio Tomassetti, CEO of Octopus Energy Italia. In this commentary, Valentina Bosetti sets out the questions that will guide the discussion.

Europe’s energy transition is also a question of security: how can a continent exposed to decisions made elsewhere strengthen its capacity to shape its own future?

The answer cannot be reduced to replacing imported fuels with domestic renewable electricity, although that is an important part of it. Security also depends on infrastructure, industrial capabilities, institutions and the knowledge needed to make informed choices.

At the IEP Bocconi Annual Event, our panel will explore what it means to build security from within, and how climate policy can contribute to that objective while keeping energy affordable and maintaining public support throughout a demanding process of economic transformation.

Autonomy and Self-Sufficiency

A useful starting point is to distinguish autonomy from self-sufficiency.

Europe does not need to produce everything it consumes to exercise meaningful control over its energy future. Nor would withdrawing from international exchange necessarily make it more resilient.

The relevant question is which dependencies are manageable, which create unacceptable vulnerabilities, and which forms of cooperation expand Europe’s options. Diversification matters, but so do the ability to substitute technologies, maintain infrastructure, respond to disruptions and negotiate with suppliers.

Strategic autonomy should therefore be understood as the capacity to make and sustain choices, including under conditions that Europe cannot determine for itself.

This distinction is particularly important when comparing fossil fuels with clean technologies. Dependence on a continuous flow of imported fuel differs from dependence on imported equipment that, once installed, can generate electricity for years.

Both can create vulnerabilities, but their implications for security are not identical. The challenge for policymakers is to identify where a disruption would cause lasting damage, and where stockpiles, recycling, alternative suppliers or technological innovation could provide a credible response.

Yet the transition will not strengthen security simply because its technologies offer that possibility. Its benefits depend on the systems into which those technologies are introduced.

Electricity networks, storage, demand flexibility and connections across borders influence whether additional renewable generation translates into reliable and affordable supply. So do permitting procedures, market rules and the coordination of investment.

This raises a practical question for the panel: where are the constraints that most urgently require collective action? Answering it means looking beyond individual projects to the institutions and incentives that determine whether the energy system functions coherently as a whole over time.

The Costs of the Transition

A second question concerns the distribution of costs and benefits. A transition that improves aggregate security can still leave particular households, communities or firms facing higher costs and greater uncertainty.

Those differences cannot be dismissed as temporary obstacles to an otherwise desirable outcome. They shape political support and the credibility of long-term commitments.

If people cannot access cleaner technologies, finance improvements to their homes or understand how policies affect their bills, promises of future benefits may carry little weight. Affordability and participation must therefore be part of the transition design, rather than measures added after resistance has emerged.

Industrial policy presents a related challenge. Supporting European capabilities may be justified where they contribute to innovation, resilience or the ability to deploy and maintain essential technologies. But domestic production is not automatically a good use of public resources, and protection can raise the cost of decarbonisation.

The difficult task is to distinguish strategic investment from support that preserves uncompetitive activities without delivering wider benefits. Which capabilities must Europe retain, which should it develop with partners, and where should it rely on competitive international markets? Clear objectives and mechanisms for reviewing results are essential if these choices are to remain credible.

Underlying these questions is a less visible requirement: a broader and more widely distributed base of knowledge.

A shared understanding of energy issues is itself a resource for security. Citizens need to be able to assess claims about costs, reliability and dependence, and to understand the choices that affect their bills and communities.

This does not require everyone to become an energy expert. It requires accessible information, basic familiarity with how energy systems work, and a public debate that makes trade-offs explicit. Without that foundation, even sound policies can struggle to gain support, while misleading promises can escape scrutiny.

This knowledge must also extend across the institutions responsible for shaping the transition. Public administrations need the expertise to evaluate proposals, local authorities to plan infrastructure, and elected representatives to scrutinise decisions whose consequences will last for decades.

Where commercial interests or international partners’ priorities diverge from public objectives, the capacity to assess evidence independently becomes particularly valuable. Investing in education, public expertise and transparent information therefore strengthens Europe’s ability both to plan ahead and to build democratic support for its choices.

The central issue for our discussion is therefore how to turn the energy transition into a durable capacity for collective action. What combination of investment, cooperation and institutional development would give Europe greater freedom to pursue its climate and security objectives? And how can that freedom be made tangible for the people whose support the transition requires?

Building security from within should mean strengthening the material, intellectual and democratic foundations of European choices.

The measure of success is not simply fewer imports, but a greater ability to respond to disruption, distribute opportunities and sustain a credible direction through changing circumstances.

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Valentina Bosetti

Member of the IEP Bocconi Management Council

Since 2012, Valentina Bosetti is a professor at Bocconi University teaching environmental and climate change economics. From 2020 to 2023, she chaired the Board of Directors of the Italian Transmission System Operator, Terna.



She collaborates as a senior scientist at the European Institute on Economics and the Environment, a transatlantic partnership between Resources for the Future and the Euro-Mediterranean Center on Climate Change.

From 2003 to 2018 she collaborated with Fondazione Eni Enrico Mattei where she developed the WITCH model, together with fellow researchers. In 2008-2009, she was visiting fellow at Princeton Environmental Institute, while during 2014-2015, she was also a fellow at Center for Advanced Study in the Behavioral Sciences, Stanford. She was one of the lead authors of both the 5th and 6th WGIII IPCC AR in 2014 and 2022.

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IEP Bocconi Events

Artificial Intelligence is a Matter of Power

From 12 November, seven IEP Bocconi and EGEA conversations in Milan explore who shapes AI and what choices remain open to Europe

Whoever controls artificial intelligence can influence how we work, the information we receive and the decisions we make. The power of the companies developing AI models is increasingly intertwined with that of states, as they compete for the infrastructure and resources needed to run them.

To understand what choices remain open to European citizens and institutions, IEP Bocconi and EGEA are hosting a series of seven conversations in Milan. Economists, philosophers, journalists and technology experts will discuss the decisions shaping AI and their consequences.

All events will be held in Italian.

The series begins on 12 November 2026 and runs until 20 May 2027. All events take place on Thursdays from 6 to 7 p.m. at the EGEA bookshop’s reading room, Viale Bligny 22, Milan.

Attendance is free, subject to availability, and registration is required for each event. The event pages also offer a selection of books, research and IEP Bocconi publications for further reading.

Explore the complete programme Download the programme as a PDF

12 November 2026 · 6–7 p.m.

With Luca De Biase, Il Sole 24 Ore and Rai Radio3, and Alessia Amighini, University of Eastern Piedmont and ISPI.

Moderated by Stefano Feltri, IEP Bocconi.

Major Silicon Valley companies claim the power to shape the future of AI. What alternatives are available? The opening conversation compares the American and Chinese models and asks how their competition affects Europe’s room for manoeuvre.

Register for 12 November

Event details and recommended reading

At the Table or on the Menu? The IEP Bocconi Annual Event Programme Europe, Middle Powers and International Order 18 November 2026 | 8:30 am to 5:30 pm SDA Bocconi School of Management

Auditorium Grande, Via Sarfatti 10, Milan Register Here Registration is required Programme 8:30 am | Registration 9:00 am | Institutional Greetings Francesco Billari, Rector, Bocconi University Marta Cartabia, President, IEP Bocconi 9:15 am | Opening Remarks: Europe’s Choices, the Institute’s Contribution Paloma Lopez-Garcia, Director, IEP Bocconi 9:30 am | After the Rupture: Can Europe Shape a New Order? Sylvie Goulard, Vice President, IEP Bocconi Federica Mogherini, Former High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Mario Monti, Honorary President, IEP Bocconi Moderator: Stefano Feltri, Communication Advisor, IEP Bocconi 10:30 am | Trade and Economic Coercion: Europe’s Market Power in a Weaponised World Carlo Altomonte, Professor of Economics, Bocconi University Cecilia Malmström, Nonresident Senior Fellow, Peterson Institute for International Economics (PIIE) Robert Staiger, Chief Economist, World Trade Organization Moderator: Italo Colantone, Professor of Economics, Bocconi University 11:30 am | Coffee Break 11:50 am | Europe and the World: Lessons from Diplomacy, Choices for the Future Javier Solana, President, EsadeGeo; Former EU High Representative for Common Foreign and Security Policy; Former Secretary General of NATO Interviewed by Nathalie Tocci, Senior Fellow, IEP Bocconi 12:20 pm | Defence and Security: Towards a European Strategic Autonomy Andrea Gilli, Non-Resident Fellow, IEP Bocconi François-Marie Gougeon, Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Defence Policy and Planning, NATO Marina Henke, Director of the Hertie Centre for International Security Moderator: Bill Browder, Non-Resident Fellow, IEP Bocconi 1:20 pm | Lunch Break 2:30 pm | Technology and Industrial Policy: The Race for Digital Sovereignty Marco Buti, Tommaso Padoa-Schioppa Chair, European University Institute (EUI) Luca De Angelis, Chief Executive Officer, Tech Europe Foundation Reinhilde Veugelers, Professor of Economics, KU Leuven; Senior Fellow, Bruegel Moderator: Alberto Alemanno, Jean Monnet Professor of European Union Law, HEC Paris 3:30 pm | Energy, Climate and the Green Transition: Building Security from the Inside Out Sophia Kalantzakos, Global Distinguished Professor of Environmental Studies and Public Policy, New York University Abu Dhabi Clara Poletti, Senior Advisor, Centre on Regulation in Europe (CERRE) Giorgio Tomassetti, CEO, Octopus Energy Italia Moderator: Valentina Bosetti, Professor of Environmental and Climate Change Economics, Bocconi University 4:30 pm | Coffee Break 4:50 pm | The AI Transformation: Implications for Europe’s Future of Work Chris Pissarides, Regius Professor of Economics, London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE); Nobel Laureate in Economics Interviewed by Paloma Lopez-Garcia, Director, IEP Bocconi 5:20 pm | Concluding Remarks Paloma Lopez-Garcia, Director, IEP Bocconi Register for the Annual Event Registration closes on Monday 16 November at 5:00 pm CET. For information: iep@unibocconi.it

IEP Bocconi Podcast

IEP Bocconi Publications

Report - The Nature of Sovereign Bonds as Central Bank Collateral Nov 5 Since June 2026, the ECB has taken a significant step by applying a “climate factor” to assets issued by non-financial corporations eligible as collateral. In practice, the ECB complements its existing risk control measures by applying an additional haircut to the eligible assets, based on their issuers’ exposure to climate-related transition risks and … Read full story

Policy Insight - A New Atlantic Consensus and Its Foes Riccardo Alcaro · Oct 30 If Europe, and the EU in particular, were to fracture under pressure from nationalist forces, the prospects for a more balanced transatlantic relationship would all but disappear. In its place would emerge a patchwork of relationships between the United States and individual European countries or groups of countries, shaped by shifting combinations of g… Read full story

Why Germany’s CDU Keeps Losing Voters to the AfD Oct 29 Fewer arrivals do not satisfy voters who also expected refugees admitted temporarily to return. Merz has acknowledged that demand, but acknowledging it and convincing voters he will fulfil it are different things Read full story

Founded by Bocconi University and Institute Javotte Bocconi, the Institute for European Policymaking @ Bocconi University combines the analytic rigor of a research institute, the policy impact of a think tank, and the facts-based effort of raising public opinion’s awareness about Europe through outreach activities. The Institute, fully interdisciplinary, intends to address the multi-fold obstacles that usually stand between the design of appropriate policies and their adoption, with particular attention to consensus building and effective enforcement.

The Institute’s mission is to conduct, debate, and disseminate high-quality research on the major policy issues facing Europe, and the EU in particular, its Member States and its citizens, in a rapidly changing world.

It is independent of any business or political influence.

The IEP Bocconi Management Council

Marta Cartabia

President

Sylvie Goulard

Vice-President

Paloma Lopez-Garcia

Director

Silvia Colombo

Deputy Director

Carlo Altomonte

Arnstein Aassve

Valentina Bosetti

Elena Carletti

Daniel Gros

Eleanor Spaventa

Nathalie Tocci