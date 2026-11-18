Some 25 years ago Tommaso Padoa-Schioppa defined Europe as a “gentle power”: not a weak power, but a kind of power that does not need to resort to force and violence to deliver and to achieve results Marta Cartabia IEP@BU does not express opinions of its own. The opinions expressed in this publication are those of the authors. Any errors or omissions are the responsibility of the author

Marta Cartabia, President of IEP Bocconi, delivered these welcome remarks at the Institute’s third Annual Event, “At the Table or on the Menu? Europe, Middle Powers and International Order”, held at SDA Bocconi in Milan on 18 November 2026.

by Marta Cartabia

This is our third annual event in the Institute’s relatively short history.

In 2024, we asked whether the EU was fit for a fragmented world. Our discussion was focused on the European Union itself, examining some of the key internal challenges it faces: its governance structure; its size in a global context, the Single Market and the possibility of future enlargement; and the green transition.

Last year, our annual event at Castello Sforzesco celebrated the historic 1985 European Council, at which the Single European Act was launched. Held in Milan under the Italian presidency, that historic meeting marked a turning point in European integration.

On that occasion the decision was taken to launch “a precise programme of actions with a view to achieving completely and effectively the conditions for a single market in the Community by 1992 at the latest”, although without unanimous consent. Bearing in mind this historical background, our second meeting provided an opportunity to reflect on the future of Europe and make the case for a bolder European Union.

This year, we are broadening our focus beyond the borders of the European Union, and beyond Europe itself, to consider the rapidly changing and highly unstable geopolitical context.

Longstanding alliances are being shaken up. And Europe is facing an existential challenge: at the table or on the menu?

Many voices are calling for a more ambitious European Union.

And we are no exception.

However, along this line, the question concerns the nature of Europe as a geopolitical actor and the nature of its power.

In a context dominated by multiple superpowers, what is the place for Europe?

In shaping this year’s agenda, we took particular inspiration from Mark Carney’s powerful speech in Davos, as Director Paloma Lopez-Garcia will explain in more detail shortly.

The current political culture is characterised by the idea of power as domination. And this leads to conflict, violence and war. We see this every day.

The European project was born after World War II as a response to this culture.

The European project was a “never again” to this culture.

Power does not equate to force and domination. Let alone aggression.

Some 25 years ago Tommaso Padoa-Schioppa defined Europe as a “gentle power”: not a weak power, but a kind of power that does not need to resort to force and violence to deliver and to achieve results.

The European Union has used the force of law and economic leverage to build a new European society, committed to peace, prosperity, and solidarity for all. Europe is diverse, united in diversity, and diversity is part of its strength: it sparks creativity and leads to better and more stable solutions.

The European Union is more than just a market or an institutional framework. As President Mattarella recently reminded us, “it is a community of destiny, founded on active participation and shared responsibility”.

As most of you know, IEP Bocconi’s work is oriented towards policymaking, and today’s discussions will be no exception. I am sure that today’s event will produce new ideas and new practical proposals for a stronger Europe.

For a more powerful Union, faithful to the European style.

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Marta Cartabia

IEP Bocconi President

Marta Cartabia is Full Professor of Italian and European Constitutional Law at Bocconi University. She is President Emeritus of the Italian Constitutional Court. She earned a PhD in Law from the European University Institute in Florence in 1993, and graduated magna cum laude in Law from the University of Milan in 1987. She serves as co-editor-in-chief of Quaderni costituzionali and of the Italian Journal of Public Law. She was co-president of the International Society of Public Law from 2021 to 2024, and is a member of the Senate of the European Law Institute (ELI).

At the Table or on the Menu? The IEP Bocconi Annual Event Programme Europe, Middle Powers and International Order 18 November 2026 | 8:30 am to 5:30 pm SDA Bocconi School of Management

Auditorium Grande, Via Sarfatti 10, Milan Register Here Registration is required and closes on Monday 16 November at 5:00 pm CET . Programme 8:30 am | Registration 9:00 am | Institutional Greetings Francesco Billari, Rector, Bocconi University Marta Cartabia, President, IEP Bocconi 9:15 am | Opening Remarks: Europe’s Choices, the Institute’s Contribution Paloma Lopez-Garcia, Director, IEP Bocconi 9:30 am | After the Rupture: Can Europe Shape a New Order? Sylvie Goulard, Vice President, IEP Bocconi Federica Mogherini, Former High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Mario Monti, Honorary President, IEP Bocconi Moderator: Stefano Feltri, Communication Advisor, IEP Bocconi 10:30 am | Trade and Economic Coercion: Europe’s Market Power in a Weaponised World Carlo Altomonte, Professor of Economics, Bocconi University Cecilia Malmström, Nonresident Senior Fellow, Peterson Institute for International Economics (PIIE) Robert Staiger, Chief Economist, World Trade Organization Moderator: Italo Colantone, Professor of Economics, Bocconi University 11:30 am | Coffee Break 11:50 am | Europe and the World: Lessons from Diplomacy, Choices for the Future Javier Solana, President, EsadeGeo; Former EU High Representative for Common Foreign and Security Policy; Former Secretary General of NATO Interviewed by Nathalie Tocci, Senior Fellow, IEP Bocconi 12:20 pm | Defence and Security: Towards a European Strategic Autonomy Andrea Gilli, Non-Resident Fellow, IEP Bocconi François-Marie Gougeon, Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Defence Policy and Planning, NATO Marina Henke, Director of the Hertie Centre for International Security Moderator: Bill Browder, Non-Resident Fellow, IEP Bocconi 1:20 pm | Lunch Break 2:30 pm | Technology and Industrial Policy: The Race for Digital Sovereignty Marco Buti, Tommaso Padoa-Schioppa Chair, European University Institute (EUI) Luca De Angelis, Chief Executive Officer, Tech Europe Foundation Reinhilde Veugelers, Professor of Economics, KU Leuven; Senior Fellow, Bruegel Moderator: Alberto Alemanno, Jean Monnet Professor of European Union Law, HEC Paris 3:30 pm | Energy, Climate and the Green Transition: Building Security from the Inside Out Sophia Kalantzakos, Global Distinguished Professor of Environmental Studies and Public Policy, New York University Abu Dhabi Clara Poletti, Senior Advisor, Centre on Regulation in Europe (CERRE) Giorgio Tomassetti, CEO, Octopus Energy Italia Moderator: Valentina Bosetti, Professor of Environmental and Climate Change Economics, Bocconi University 4:30 pm | Coffee Break 4:50 pm | The AI Transformation: Implications for Europe’s Future of Work Chris Pissarides, Regius Professor of Economics, London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE); Nobel Laureate in Economics Interviewed by Paloma Lopez-Garcia, Director, IEP Bocconi 5:20 pm | Concluding Remarks Paloma Lopez-Garcia, Director, IEP Bocconi Register for the Annual Event Registration closes on Monday 16 November at 5:00 pm CET. For information: iep@unibocconi.it

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Founded by Bocconi University and Institute Javotte Bocconi, the Institute for European Policymaking @ Bocconi University combines the analytic rigor of a research institute, the policy impact of a think tank, and the facts-based effort of raising public opinion’s awareness about Europe through outreach activities. The Institute, fully interdisciplinary, intends to address the multi-fold obstacles that usually stand between the design of appropriate policies and their adoption, with particular attention to consensus building and effective enforcement.

The Institute’s mission is to conduct, debate, and disseminate high-quality research on the major policy issues facing Europe, and the EU in particular, its Member States and its citizens, in a rapidly changing world.

It is independent of any business or political influence.

The IEP Bocconi Management Council

Marta Cartabia

President

Sylvie Goulard

Vice-President

Paloma Lopez-Garcia

Director

Silvia Colombo

Deputy Director

Carlo Altomonte

Arnstein Aassve

Valentina Bosetti

Elena Carletti

Daniel Gros

Eleanor Spaventa

Nathalie Tocci