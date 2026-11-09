Debating who in Europe should talk to Putin is stupid because there is no point in doing so today. Those who try, such as Stubb and Støre, but before them French president Emmanuel Macron and then German chancellor Olaf Scholz, are mocked and humiliated. The same fate has befallen Trump and his ever-present pair of corrupt and unsuccessful negotiators, Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff Nathalie Tocci IEP@BU does not express opinions of its own. The opinions expressed in this publication are those of the authors. Any errors or omissions are the responsibility of the author

At the IEP Bocconi Annual Event in Milan on 18 November, Nathalie Tocci, Senior Fellow at IEP Bocconi, will interview Javier Solana, former EU High Representative for Common Foreign and Security Policy and former NATO Secretary General. Their conversation, Europe and the World: Lessons from Diplomacy, Choices for the Future, will explore the choices facing Europe in a changing international order.

Europeans are world champions at getting bogged down in trivialities. The pointless hand-wringing over the vexed question of who should speak to Vladimir Putin is a perfect illustration.

In foreign policy, Europe often has the right instincts. Despite its countless hypocrisies and double standards, particularly in the Middle East, it remains the international actor most attuned to values and international law.

This is especially true of the war in Ukraine.

Despite the usual divisions, delays and hesitations, Europe has stayed the course through nearly five years of Russia’s full-scale invasion, and despite Donald Trump’s U-turn, which is set to continue, if not worsen, after the Republican party’s crushing defeat in the midterm elections.

Sanctions have been tightened, support for Kyiv has filled the gap left by Washington, and Ukraine’s EU accession process is moving forward.

But vision and strategy are diluted when Europe, with equal regularity, gets bogged down in trivialities. The discussions, divisions and unilateral moves over who should represent it at the negotiating table are yet another example.

In recent weeks, Finland’s president Alexander Stubb and Norway’s prime minister Jonas Gahr Støre have called Putin, sitting through yet another rambling lecture on Slavic history. The call, criticised by several European leaders, from Denmark’s Mette Frederiksen to Italy’s Giorgia Meloni, has reignited the debate over who should speak to the Kremlin.

Should it be Stubb and Støre, or someone else? Or perhaps the leaders of these smaller countries should pave the way for the E3: France, Germany and the UK? Or for the E5, including Italy and Poland? Should they instead represent the broader coalition of the willing?

And what role would that leave for the heads of the European institutions, from European Council president António Costa to European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, not to mention the high representative Kaja Kallas?

Put bluntly, it is a stupid debate. Not because it is necessarily divisive. European foreign policy is full of examples of a small group of countries, and their leaders, negotiating on behalf of the EU.

Sometimes, as with the Normandy format led by France and Germany on Ukraine, the experience has proved divisive and unsuccessful. At other times, as with the E3/EU negotiations on Iran’s nuclear programme, not only was a high degree of unity maintained among Europeans, but an agreement was reached in 2015, only to be wrecked by Trump.

Contact groups and coalitions of the willing are often useful, indeed necessary. And on Ukraine, both during the war and afterwards, when that day comes, it is the coalition of the willing that will play a leading role, both politically and militarily.

Debating who in Europe should talk to Putin is stupid because there is no point in doing so today. Those who try, such as Stubb and Støre, but before them French president Emmanuel Macron and then German chancellor Olaf Scholz, are mocked and humiliated. The same fate has befallen Trump and his ever-present pair of corrupt and unsuccessful negotiators, Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff.

Putin makes fools of them all not because he is strong. He is not. He does so simply because he cannot afford to end the war, either politically or economically.

One day the war will end, and before then it will be useful to decide who in Europe should speak to Moscow, whoever sits in the Kremlin. It will be useful because it is the Europeans, far more than the Americans, who hold the cards.

But that day is not today. For now, the priorities lie elsewhere. Winter is long and Russia, unable to advance on the battlefield, is venting its fury on Ukrainian civilians. European leaders would do well to focus exclusively on this, rather than give in to their own egos.

A previous version of this article was published by the Italian daily La Stampa

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Nathalie Tocci

Senior Fellow

Nathalie Tocci is a senior fellow of the Institute for European Policymaking at Bocconi University. She has been Director of the Istituto Affari Internazionali from 2017 to 2026. She has been Special Advisor to EU High Representatives Federica Mogherini and Josep Borrell. In that capacity, she wrote the European Global Strategy and worked on its implementation. She is also the James Anderson professor of the practice at John Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies.

At the Table or on the Menu? The IEP Bocconi Annual Event Programme Europe, Middle Powers and International Order 18 November 2026 | 8:30 am to 5:30 pm SDA Bocconi School of Management

Auditorium Grande, Via Sarfatti 10, Milan Register Here Registration is required and closes on Monday 16 November at 5:00 pm CET . Programme 8:30 am | Registration 9:00 am | Institutional Greetings Francesco Billari, Rector, Bocconi University Marta Cartabia, President, IEP Bocconi 9:15 am | Opening Remarks: Europe’s Choices, the Institute’s Contribution Paloma Lopez-Garcia, Director, IEP Bocconi 9:30 am | After the Rupture: Can Europe Shape a New Order? Sylvie Goulard, Vice President, IEP Bocconi Federica Mogherini, Former High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Mario Monti, Honorary President, IEP Bocconi Moderator: Stefano Feltri, Communication Advisor, IEP Bocconi 10:30 am | Trade and Economic Coercion: Europe’s Market Power in a Weaponised World Carlo Altomonte, Professor of Economics, Bocconi University Cecilia Malmström, Nonresident Senior Fellow, Peterson Institute for International Economics (PIIE) Robert Staiger, Chief Economist, World Trade Organization Moderator: Italo Colantone, Professor of Economics, Bocconi University 11:30 am | Coffee Break 11:50 am | Europe and the World: Lessons from Diplomacy, Choices for the Future Javier Solana, President, EsadeGeo; Former EU High Representative for Common Foreign and Security Policy; Former Secretary General of NATO Interviewed by Nathalie Tocci, Senior Fellow, IEP Bocconi 12:20 pm | Defence and Security: Towards a European Strategic Autonomy Andrea Gilli, Non-Resident Fellow, IEP Bocconi François-Marie Gougeon, Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Defence Policy and Planning, NATO Marina Henke, Director of the Hertie Centre for International Security Moderator: Bill Browder, Non-Resident Fellow, IEP Bocconi 1:20 pm | Lunch Break 2:30 pm | Technology and Industrial Policy: The Race for Digital Sovereignty Marco Buti, Tommaso Padoa-Schioppa Chair, European University Institute (EUI) Luca De Angelis, Chief Executive Officer, Tech Europe Foundation Reinhilde Veugelers, Professor of Economics, KU Leuven; Senior Fellow, Bruegel Moderator: Alberto Alemanno, Jean Monnet Professor of European Union Law, HEC Paris 3:30 pm | Energy, Climate and the Green Transition: Building Security from the Inside Out Sophia Kalantzakos, Global Distinguished Professor of Environmental Studies and Public Policy, New York University Abu Dhabi Clara Poletti, Senior Advisor, Centre on Regulation in Europe (CERRE) Giorgio Tomassetti, CEO, Octopus Energy Italia Moderator: Valentina Bosetti, Professor of Environmental and Climate Change Economics, Bocconi University 4:30 pm | Coffee Break 4:50 pm | The AI Transformation: Implications for Europe’s Future of Work Chris Pissarides, Regius Professor of Economics, London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE); Nobel Laureate in Economics Interviewed by Paloma Lopez-Garcia, Director, IEP Bocconi 5:20 pm | Concluding Remarks Paloma Lopez-Garcia, Director, IEP Bocconi Register for the Annual Event Registration closes on Monday 16 November at 5:00 pm CET. For information: iep@unibocconi.it

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Founded by Bocconi University and Institute Javotte Bocconi, the Institute for European Policymaking @ Bocconi University combines the analytic rigor of a research institute, the policy impact of a think tank, and the facts-based effort of raising public opinion’s awareness about Europe through outreach activities. The Institute, fully interdisciplinary, intends to address the multi-fold obstacles that usually stand between the design of appropriate policies and their adoption, with particular attention to consensus building and effective enforcement.

The Institute’s mission is to conduct, debate, and disseminate high-quality research on the major policy issues facing Europe, and the EU in particular, its Member States and its citizens, in a rapidly changing world.

It is independent of any business or political influence.

The IEP Bocconi Management Council

Marta Cartabia

President

Sylvie Goulard

Vice-President

Paloma Lopez-Garcia

Director

Silvia Colombo

Deputy Director

Carlo Altomonte

Arnstein Aassve

Valentina Bosetti

Elena Carletti

Daniel Gros

Eleanor Spaventa

Nathalie Tocci