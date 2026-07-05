The collective scale provided by the EU on matters previously untouched by shared decision-making has become indispensable for preserving the capacity of member states to secure their independence and economic, social, and strategic security Marco Buti, Giancarlo Corsetti, and Anna Peychev IEP@BU does not express opinions of its own. The opinions expressed in this publication are those of the authors. Any errors or omissions are the responsibility of the authors

by Marco Buti, Giancarlo Corsetti, and Anna Peychev

For decades, the European Union operated under what could be called a ‘reduced responsibility model’, or RRM. This framework allowed EU countries to rely on United States security guarantees to underinvest in defence, count on the vast US market to absorb exports, and anchor financial stability to the US-led governance of international institutions and trade.

As the 2026 EMU Lab Florence Report argues, while this model enabled the EU to expand and progress – by establishing the Single Market and introducing the euro, for example – it hindered the development of robust institutions capable of assuming fundamental responsibilities, especially related to security and macroeconomic and financial stability.

As of 2026, however, the enablers of the ‘reduced responsibility model’ are no more.

The global, rules-based multilateral system that long sustained European integration, shaped its institutional design and fostered its economic growth is fragmenting, amid a profound shift in the balance and exercise of global power. The US move from hegemony to primacy follows its progressive loss of status as a safe haven.

To maintain primacy, the US economic, financial and political dominance on the world stage is now predicated on making the rest of the world relatively risky by comparison.

The US has spared no efforts to this end, including a systematic weaponisation of economic levers for geopolitical ends. Meanwhile, China has moved to consolidate its global economic position by creating strategic dependencies in key sectors.

With the eclipse of the narrative of cooperation and predictability, open geopolitical rivalry and aggressive strategic models are bound to produce destabilising global shocks with increasing frequency and intensity. Importantly, this shift is structural: the favourable external conditions that once supported Europe are unlikely to return.

A clear and present danger is that, absent a convincing response, this new world has exposed the EU’s current institutional and economic architecture to the vicious cycles of self-reinforcing political, economic and financial fragmentation – no different from the one experienced during the euro-area debt crisis.

But if anything is to be learned from that experience, it is that polarisation is not inevitable for Europe: it is the result of gaps in governance that can be corrected through collective action.

That is precisely why, the 2026 Florence Report insists on the need for Europe to beyond the no-longer functioning ‘reduced responsibility model’, and prioritise long-term collective benefits over short-term cost avoidance.

Simply put, policies previously seen as optional or politically difficult lofty federalist ambitions - common borrowing capacity, European Public Goods, deeper fiscal coordination, defence integration, safe assets, and the investment union - have become functional necessities not just of Union endurance, but the resilience and prosperity of its member states.

The issue is therefore not a trade-off between national sovereignty and European integration, but whether sovereignty can still be exercised meaningfully without common European instruments.

The collective scale provided by the EU on matters previously untouched by shared decision-making has become indispensable for preserving the capacity of member states to secure their independence and economic, social, and strategic security.

To this end, the Florence Report (Part A) proposes strengthening the EU’s agency by building on the following baseline principles:

First, Europe needs its own innovation trajectory. In a world of predatory superpowers, the EU should not aim simply to replicate the technological models of the US or China in sectors where it already lags behind.

The post-Draghi challenge is no longer just about competitiveness but about reducing Europe’s systemic vulnerability to external coercion and shocks in a manner that balances efficiency, equity and sustainability.

Industrial policy (Agnolucci, 2026), capital markets integration (Kapp and Parisi, 2026), energy policy (Delbeke and Tagliapietra, 2026), defence, and technological capacity (Gazzani, 2026) have therefore become instruments not only of growth, but of economic and social resilience and overarching strategic autonomy.

Second, the European social model should be understood not as a drag on competitiveness, but as a strategic asset in an age of structural uncertainty. In a world of recurrent shocks, resilient economies require resilient societies.

A well-designed and forward-looking social security system can support stability and enable the risk-taking needed for innovation and structural transformation.

By strengthening social cohesion and reducing insecurity, the European social model can help societies absorb change while sustaining democratic legitimacy and long-term resilience.

Third, Europe should treat rules and values not as constraints, but as strategic assets. In a world increasingly shaped by weaponised interdependence and arbitrary power, the rule of law is becoming a scarcer — and hence more valuable — global commodity.

The EU’s comparative advantage does not lie in imitating the state-capitalist model of China or the geopolitical unilateralism of the United States, but in its ability to offer predictability, legal certainty, institutional reliability, and long-term investment security.

As a Union built on democratic governance and the primacy of law, the EU has a unique capacity to position itself as a safe haven for capital, innovation, and industrial investment, while strengthening the international role of the euro and helping sustain a future rules-based global order.

The transition toward ‘full responsibility’ can be delivered with a three-point policy agenda: strengthening Europe’s role in a multipolar global order based on rules, completing the Savings and Investment Union to funnel private resources towards innovative activities that are long in ideas but short in collateral, and reforming the EU budget to increase and finance the supply of European Public Goods, specifically in defence, infrastructure, and technology.

Along with the RRM, the new global context — marked by pervasive fundamental and strategic uncertainty increasing the likelihood of major shocks — has invalidated the flawed notion that EU solidarity can be reduced to a mere ‘transfer union.’

This shift calls for a new European social contract with mutual trust that is best formulated on what the late Jurgen Habermas called ‘insurance-based solidarity’ – in recognition that pooling sovereignty provides a type of economic, financial, and social safety net that no single state can guarantee alone.

Failing to recognise this would be tantamount to falling in a ‘fragmentation trap, in which sovereignty-sharing is treated as a zero-sum game and the gains from collective action are wasted.

Given existing EU Treaty constraints — particularly unanimity requirements — progress will likely depend on coalitions of willing member states moving ahead in strategic areas.

But such ‘vanguards’ must serve as catalysts for deeper integration, not as vehicles for an EU à la carte that would ultimately weaken Europe by increasing its vulnerability to external pressures.

In the coming years, the EU’s ability to take full responsibility will determine not only its economic performance, but its very place in the world. These two dimensions are now inextricably linked.

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Marco Buti

Since April 2023, Marco Buti has held the Tommaso Padoa Schioppa chair at the Robert Schuman Centre. Before joining the EUI, Buti was Chief of Staff of the Commissioner for the economy, Paolo Gentiloni. Between 2008 and 2019, he was Director-General for Economic and Financial Affairs at the European Commission. Moreover, he has been the Commission Finance Deputy at G7 and G20.

Giancarlo Corsetti

Giancarlo Corsetti is Pierre Werner Chair at the Robert Schuman Centre and Professor of Economics at the European University Institute.

He previously taught macroeconomics at the University of Cambridge, where he directed the Keynes Fund and the Cambridge-INET Institute.

His research focuses on international macroeconomics, financial and sovereign crises, monetary and fiscal policy, and global imbalances.

Anna Peychev

Anna Peychev is a Research Fellow at the Robert Schuman Centre for Advanced Studies, European University Institute.

Her research focuses on the legal and institutional architecture of Economic and Monetary Union, with particular attention to the European Central Bank and the European Stability Mechanism.

She previously held positions at the EUI Max Weber Programme, the University of Turin, Carnegie Europe and the Wilfried Martens Centre.

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