The ultimate goal should be to create a “European budgetary system” that combines EU and national budgets in pursuit of shared priorities. This would demonstrate that such vertical coordination would be both more effective and more efficient, allowing savings in national spending, above all on defence, through economies of scale and scope Marco Buti and Luca Jahier IEP@BU does not express opinions of its own. The opinions expressed in this publication are those of the authors. Any errors or omissions are the responsibility of the author

Marco Buti will speak at the IEP Bocconi Annual Event, “ At the Table or on the Menu? Europe, Middle Powers and International Order ”, on 18 November 2026 in Milan. He will join the panel on technology, industrial policy and digital sovereignty.

by Marco Buti and Luca Jahier

In July 2025, the European Commission put forward its proposal for the next multiannual financial framework (MFF), covering 2028–2034.

Implementing the decisions underpinning the MFF takes many months: a political agreement between the Council and the European Parliament must be followed by a series of implementing legislative measures.

Time is therefore running dangerously short. After more than a year of fruitless discussions, there is still no agreement in the Council, while the European Parliament set out its negotiating position last April.

Admittedly, after decades of such negotiations, we have grown accustomed to last-minute drama and bitter exchanges between “frugal” countries and supporters of a more ambitious budget, between net contributors and net recipients, and between traditionalists and innovators.

Yet this time the deadlock looks far more serious, as we unfortunately predicted in these pages on 9 June.

We are gambling with the continent’s future. Amid systemic crises in our model of development and the rise of nationalist and authoritarian forces in Europe and elsewhere, there is a very real risk that parties championing national sovereignty will turn the European Union into a colony of outside powers.

The Commission’s proposal was already modest in financial terms, despite the impressive headline figure of €2tn in nominal terms spread over seven years. The successive rotating Council presidencies have since produced three deeply disappointing “negotiating boxes”, none of which has secured agreement.

The latest, put forward by the Irish presidency, so alienated every side that some stunned observers saw it as a deliberate provocation.

We are now waiting to see whether European Council president António Costa, fresh from a tour of national capitals, can do any better before the end of the year. Little is expected from the extraordinary meeting of leaders in late November; the real test will come just before Christmas, once parliament has gone into recess.

There is good reason for doubt, given how far apart and polarised the positions have become.

An even deeper rift than in the past has opened between the “friends” of the EU’s traditional priorities — territorial and social cohesion, the common agricultural policy, fisheries and so on — and advocates of a budget cut to the bone and focused on a handful of new priorities linked to competitiveness and defence.

The frugal countries, led by Germany, are demanding a €400bn cut that would leave the next budget substantially smaller than the current one.

The European Parliament has voted by a qualified majority for a more ambitious budget than the Commission proposed.

The European Committee of the Regions and the European Economic and Social Committee have likewise called for a more ambitious budget.

We need to recognise that the MFF confronts the EU with an existential trilemma: it cannot simultaneously protect traditional spending, principally on the common agricultural policy and cohesion funds, refuse new own resources and increase investment in European public goods, from defence and competitiveness to Europe’s global role and social solidarity. How can this trilemma be resolved?

First, by easing pressure on spending. The most obvious step would be to roll over NextGenerationEU debt as it matures, since its repayment costs amount to 0.11 per cent of EU GDP. This would also meet market demand for a greater supply of a European safe asset.

Second, by introducing new EU own resources — the Commission and parliament have tabled several proposals — thereby partly defusing the painful wrangling over national contributions that regularly holds our common future hostage .

Third, by providing for a binding review of the MFF in 2030, giving the European Parliament elected in 2029 and the incoming Commission an opportunity to exercise their democratic mandate and adjust the EU budget.

The ultimate goal should be to create a “European budgetary system” that combines EU and national budgets in pursuit of shared priorities. This would demonstrate that such vertical coordination would be both more effective and more efficient, allowing savings in national spending, above all on defence, through economies of scale and scope.

There is ample room to move beyond sterile, twentieth-century divisions, accommodate the positions of the various negotiating parties and take account of the qualified majority needed in the European Parliament to approve the final agreement.

What is needed is the courage to put the debate back in citizens’ hands, with a serious investment in grassroots participation that builds a real understanding of the added value of European action.

We need to show far greater confidence in the continent’s collective future through the resources we commit, the political priorities we choose and the participation we encourage. We might be pleasantly surprised.

Consider the joint statement by Germany’s industrial federation, trade unions and civil society organisations, which, in direct opposition to Chancellor Merz’s stance, firmly calls for a more ambitious budget with no reduction in its overall size.

It is striking that no one in Italy, whether in government or opposition, is putting this issue at the heart of an election manifesto.

Yet Italy, which is returning to growth of less than 1 per cent as NextGenerationEU comes to an end, has the most to lose from a deal that falls short. Italy’s social partners should mobilise, as their German counterparts have.

A previous version of this article was published by Il Sole 24 Ore

Leave a comment

Marco Buti

Since April 2023, Marco Buti has held the Tommaso Padoa-Schioppa Chair at the Robert Schuman Centre. Before joining the EUI, Buti was Chief of Staff of the Commissioner for the economy, Paolo Gentiloni. Between 2008 and 2019, he was Director-General for Economic and Financial Affairs at the European Commission. Moreover, he has been the Commission Finance Deputy at G7 and G20.

He is an IEP@BU fellow.

Luca Jahier

Luca Jahier is a member and former president of the European Economic and Social Committee, which he led from 2018 to 2020. A journalist and political analyst, he advises the national presidency of ACLI on European policy. His work spans economic and social cohesion, civil society and international cooperation.

Leave a comment

At the Table or on the Menu? The IEP Bocconi Annual Event Programme Europe, Middle Powers and International Order 18 November 2026 | 8:30 am to 5:30 pm SDA Bocconi School of Management

Auditorium Grande, Via Sarfatti 10, Milan Register Here Registration is required Programme 8:30 am | Registration 9:00 am | Institutional Greetings Francesco Billari, Rector, Bocconi University Marta Cartabia, President, IEP Bocconi 9:15 am | Opening Remarks: Europe’s Choices, the Institute’s Contribution Paloma Lopez-Garcia, Director, IEP Bocconi 9:30 am | After the Rupture: Can Europe Shape a New Order? Sylvie Goulard, Vice President, IEP Bocconi Federica Mogherini, Former High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Mario Monti, Honorary President, IEP Bocconi Moderator: Stefano Feltri, Communication Advisor, IEP Bocconi 10:30 am | Trade and Economic Coercion: Europe’s Market Power in a Weaponised World Carlo Altomonte, Professor of Economics, Bocconi University Cecilia Malmström, Nonresident Senior Fellow, Peterson Institute for International Economics (PIIE) Robert Staiger, Chief Economist, World Trade Organization Moderator: Italo Colantone, Professor of Economics, Bocconi University 11:30 am | Coffee Break 11:50 am | Europe and the World: Lessons from Diplomacy, Choices for the Future Javier Solana, President, EsadeGeo; Former EU High Representative for Common Foreign and Security Policy; Former Secretary General of NATO Interviewed by Nathalie Tocci, Senior Fellow, IEP Bocconi 12:20 pm | Defence and Security: Towards a European Strategic Autonomy Andrea Gilli, Non-Resident Fellow, IEP Bocconi François-Marie Gougeon, Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Defence Policy and Planning, NATO Marina Henke, Director of the Hertie Centre for International Security Moderator: Bill Browder, Non-Resident Fellow, IEP Bocconi 1:20 pm | Lunch Break 2:30 pm | Technology and Industrial Policy: The Race for Digital Sovereignty Marco Buti, Tommaso Padoa-Schioppa Chair, European University Institute (EUI) Luca De Angelis, Chief Executive Officer, Tech Europe Foundation Reinhilde Veugelers, Professor of Economics, KU Leuven; Senior Fellow, Bruegel Moderator: Alberto Alemanno, Jean Monnet Professor of European Union Law, HEC Paris 3:30 pm | Energy, Climate and the Green Transition: Building Security from the Inside Out Sophia Kalantzakos, Global Distinguished Professor of Environmental Studies and Public Policy, New York University Abu Dhabi Clara Poletti, Senior Advisor, Centre on Regulation in Europe (CERRE) Giorgio Tomassetti, CEO, Octopus Energy Italia Moderator: Valentina Bosetti, Professor of Environmental and Climate Change Economics, Bocconi University 4:30 pm | Coffee Break 4:50 pm | The AI Transformation: Implications for Europe’s Future of Work Chris Pissarides, Regius Professor of Economics, London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE); Nobel Laureate in Economics Interviewed by Paloma Lopez-Garcia, Director, IEP Bocconi 5:20 pm | Concluding Remarks Paloma Lopez-Garcia, Director, IEP Bocconi Register for the Annual Event Registration closes on Monday 16 November at 5:00 pm CET. For information: iep@unibocconi.it

IEP Bocconi Podcast

IEP Bocconi Publications

The Unequal Price of Europe’s Transport Transition Oct 24 Transport poverty thus takes two forms: households that cannot afford the car they need, and households that must keep running one whatever fuel costs. Residents of rural and peripheral areas and young people on low incomes face both risks, and small road hauliers, for whom fuel is about 30% of costs and margins are often 2 to 3%, have little room to ab… Read full story

Working Paper - The Unintended Entrepreneurial Returns to University Grants Oct 26 We link venture-capital (VC) deals to founders’ education histories and track the financing raised by startups founded by graduates of universities competing for highly selective, multi-year institutional grants Read full story

Founded by Bocconi University and Institute Javotte Bocconi, the Institute for European Policymaking @ Bocconi University combines the analytic rigor of a research institute, the policy impact of a think tank, and the facts-based effort of raising public opinion’s awareness about Europe through outreach activities. The Institute, fully interdisciplinary, intends to address the multi-fold obstacles that usually stand between the design of appropriate policies and their adoption, with particular attention to consensus building and effective enforcement.

The Institute’s mission is to conduct, debate, and disseminate high-quality research on the major policy issues facing Europe, and the EU in particular, its Member States and its citizens, in a rapidly changing world.

It is independent of any business or political influence.

The IEP Bocconi Management Council

Marta Cartabia

President

Sylvie Goulard

Vice-President

Paloma Lopez-Garcia

Director

Silvia Colombo

Deputy Director

Carlo Altomonte

Arnstein Aassve

Valentina Bosetti

Elena Carletti

Daniel Gros

Eleanor Spaventa

Nathalie Tocci