There is a world of difference between today’s situation and that of 2011-2012, when the sovereign debt crisis threatened the integrity of the euro and the solvency of several countries. The first difference is the condition of the banks IEP@BU does not express opinions of its own. The opinions expressed in this publication are those of the authors. Any errors or omissions are the responsibility of the author

The current crisis in bond markets has several unusual, and in some respects unprecedented, features. First, its global reach: no country is immune, although the effects differ. Italy, for once, does not top the list of the riskiest countries.

Then there is the fact that the instability originates in US Treasuries, with Treasury secretary Scott Bessent showing more clearly by the day that he is unable to contain it.

France, too, is displaying an unprecedented vulnerability. After ten years of centrist government and on the eve of an election that may bring populist forces to power, it finds itself with precarious public finances and an unsustainable pension system.

Yet none of this should obscure some important strengths in European markets.

There is a world of difference between today’s situation and that of 2011-2012, when the sovereign debt crisis threatened the integrity of the euro and the solvency of several countries.

The first difference is the condition of the banks.

More than a decade of ECB supervision, helped by a recovery in banks’ margins, has strengthened bank balance sheets in terms of profitability, asset quality, capital and liquidity. Non-performing loans have been all but eliminated. European banks are now in their strongest position for decades, as their share price performance attests.

The damaging feedback loop between public finances and banking systems has not been entirely broken, because banking union remains incomplete and banks are still exposed to government bonds. But the risk of it triggering systemic crises has fallen substantially.

The cost of insuring bank debt, as measured by credit default swap spreads, is much lower today than it was then. This also holds for French banks, even as the spread between French government bonds and their German equivalents reaches unprecedented levels.

The other source of strength is the ECB’s ability to manage crises. In 2012, it was far from certain that the central bank was willing and able to halt the centrifugal forces threatening the single currency.

On that occasion, Mario Draghi’s ability to break with convention in both thought and action made the difference. Today, the ECB is better prepared, with two instruments that have never been used but are ready for deployment.

The first, Outright Monetary Transactions, or OMT, allows the ECB to counter threats to the single currency by buying bonds issued by countries at risk, provided they have agreed an adjustment programme with the eurozone’s rescue fund, the European Stability Mechanism (ESM).

The reform of the fund has never come into force because Italy has not ratified it. This gap is filled by the second instrument, the Transmission Protection Instrument, or TPI, which is intended for countries that meet EU fiscal requirements or, failing that, at least implement the European Council’s recommendations.

The ECB has discretion to activate this instrument without requiring an agreement with the fund.

The ECB therefore potentially has three ways to intervene: halt the rundown of the portfolio it accumulated during the crisis years; activate the TPI selectively; or, in extreme cases, resort to OMT, subject to an agreement with the rescue fund.

The choice of instruments and the order in which they might be used remain open. Whether the third option can be used is uncertain for the reasons set out above. The first would entail resuming bond purchases across the board.

Since 2023, the ECB has allowed securities to mature without replacing them. The TPI, by contrast, allows selective, targeted intervention.

What matters most now is that these instruments exist and that markets clearly understand how they might be used.

Clarity would also be welcome on unresolved aspects of the TPI, such as how costs and risks would be shared among national central banks.

It would also help, needless to say, if there were no doubts about continuity in the ECB’s leadership during the crucial weeks ahead.

A previous version of this article was published in the Italian daily MF-Milano Finanza

Ignazio Angeloni

Non-Resident Fellow

Ignazio Angeloni is Senior Policy Fellow at the Leibniz Institute for Financial Research SAFE in Frankfurt e Non Resident Fellow at IEP.

In 2019-2022 he was Senior Research fellow in the Harvard Kennedy School’s Mossavar-Rahmani Center for Business and Government. From 2014 to 2019 he was a member of the ECB Supervisory Board.

In 2012-2013, Ignazio was Director General for Financial Stability at the ECB; in that capacity he coordinated the establishment of the new banking supervision at the ECB. Earlier he was Director for International Financial Relations at Italy’s Ministry of Finance, Deputy Director General Research at the ECB, and Director of monetary research at the Bank of Italy.

Ignazio holds a degree from Bocconi University and a Ph.D. in Economics from the University of Pennsylvania and has published books and articles in leading academic journals.

IEP Bocconi Events

The promise of the middle powers and the future of international order

SDA Bocconi School of Management, ROMA

21/10/2026, 18:00 - 21/10/2026, 19:00

Registration link

https://forms.unibocconi.it/index.php?rif_quest=4201

What role can middle powers play in shaping the future of international order? Can their diplomatic influence, partnerships and commitment to multilateral cooperation help address the tensions between great-power competition and collective action?

This conversation will explore the potential and limits of middle-power leadership, with particular attention to Canada and Europe. It will consider how coalition-building and cooperation on shared priorities can help uphold international rules, strengthen global institutions and respond to common challenges.

At its core is a question: can middle powers translate their ambitions into a more stable, inclusive and resilient international order?

Speakers

Elissa Golberg Ambassador of Canada to Italy, Ambassador of Canada to Albania and San Marino, High Commissioner to Malta, and Permanent Representative of Canada to the UN Agencies in Rome

Nathalie Tocci Senior Fellow IEP

Moderator

Stefano Feltri Communication Advisor IEP

Nathalie Tocci

IEP Bocconi Publications

Europe Should learn from Ukraine’s Diminishing Reliance on America Nathalie Tocci · Oct 13 Had all the effort Europeans have devoted in vain to keeping the US committed to Europe and Ukraine instead gone towards making Europe more autonomous in the face of the war Putin has unleashed against our continent, we would now be less surprised and stronger. On this, too, Ukraine has much to teach us Read full story

Iceland’s No Could Be Europe’s Gain Lorenzo Bini Smaghi · Sep 21 Admitting more countries at a time when the aim is to deepen integration and overcome national resistance to building European sovereignty risks being a serious mistake. Iceland’s No vote should therefore be welcomed. Europe should have discouraged a Yes Read full story

Putin’s Red Lines Are Written in Disappearing Ink Bill Browder · Aug 20 We should give Ukraine everything it needs. That means offensive weapons to strike the military machine Putin uses to wage this war. It also means air defences to protect Ukrainian civilians from the daily terror of Russian missiles and drones, and to shield the power stations, water plants and hospitals that Putin targets on purpose. Half measures do n… Read full story

Founded by Bocconi University and Institute Javotte Bocconi, the Institute for European Policymaking @ Bocconi University combines the analytic rigor of a research institute, the policy impact of a think tank, and the facts-based effort of raising public opinion’s awareness about Europe through outreach activities. The Institute, fully interdisciplinary, intends to address the multi-fold obstacles that usually stand between the design of appropriate policies and their adoption, with particular attention to consensus building and effective enforcement.

The Institute’s mission is to conduct, debate, and disseminate high-quality research on the major policy issues facing Europe, and the EU in particular, its Member States and its citizens, in a rapidly changing world.

It is independent of any business or political influence.

The IEP Bocconi Management Council

Marta Cartabia

President

Sylvie Goulard

Vice-President

Paloma Lopez-Garcia

Director

Silvia Colombo

Deputy Director

Carlo Altomonte

Arnstein Aassve

Valentina Bosetti

Elena Carletti

Daniel Gros

Eleanor Spaventa

Nathalie Tocci