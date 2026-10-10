Many of the most powerful instruments for fighting poverty and social exclusion are in the hands of national, regional, and local authorities. The Strategy invites the Member States to appoint national Anti-Poverty coordinators. Moreover, it is accompanied by principles for effective anti-poverty policies, a concrete tool to design and self-assess coherent anti-poverty frameworks. Mario Nava IEP@BU does not express opinions of its own. The opinions expressed in this publication are those of the authors. Any errors or omissions are the responsibility of the author

Turning the EU’s Anti-Poverty Strategy into Action

IEP Bocconi and the European Commission bring together researchers, policymakers and civil society to discuss affordable housing, access to quality jobs and policies to tackle poverty.

Speakers include Giulia Giupponi, who will join the session on “Quality Jobs and Protection Against Poverty”.

9 October 2026, 10:00–17:00 | Bocconi University, Leonardo Del Vecchio Building, Room N01, Piazza Sraffa 13, Milan.

Register here .

by Mario Nava

Between 2019 and 2025, the number of people at risk of poverty or social exclusion declined by 3.5 million. However, regrettably, child poverty has remained broadly stable.

These data, and the stories behind them, call for increased and sustained efforts to reach the EU poverty reduction target of reducing the number of people at risk of poverty or social exclusion by at least 15 million by 2030.

In her latest State of the Union Adress, the Commission president has also recalled that today’s crisis are affecting many families notably through the rising cost of living. Yet, she also reminded us that a stronger Europe is emerging, that is also strong of its values.

Policies, European and national, make a big difference. In recent years, despite the crisis we have experienced, we have seen that resolute actions at both EU and national levels have strengthened our resilience.

This is also illustrated by simulations prepared for the Anti-poverty Strategy: reaching the employment targets, together with ensuring more adequate minimum wages and minimum incomes would allow a decline in poverty and social exclusion of around 18.5 million people.

On 6th May 2026, the European Commission presented an ambitious Anti-Poverty package aiming at helping to eradicate poverty across the EU. The package includes three major new initiatives:

The first-ever EU anti-poverty strategy, which is the Commission’s plan to help end poverty in the EU by 2050;

A proposal for a Council Recommendation on fighting housing exclusion;

It was underpinned by extensive consultations and analysis and the valuable evidence and policy insights from last two years’ conferences jointly organised by the European Commission Directorate General for Employment, Social Affairs and Inclusion and IEP Bocconi also helped to inform various parts of the Anti-Poverty Package.

The first ever EU Anti-Poverty Strategy: what you pointed to – what we delivered

Measures to tackle poverty in every age group

The EU Anti-Poverty Strategy provides a comprehensive framework to tackle poverty at each age. Each generation has specific needs and requires targeted actions to prevent and combat poverty.

The strengthened European Child Guarantee aims at improving comprehensive and long-term solutions, with a focus on access to services, parental employment, safety and sustainable investment.

Increased investments to tackle child poverty are urgently needed as child poverty has essentially been stagnating in the EU over the recent years. This is not only a moral and political requirement, but also an economic one: the OECD has, for instance, estimated that the cost of child disadvantage amounts to around 3% of GDP.

Having a quality job is the best way out of poverty for those who can work. The Anti-Poverty Strategy announced the launch of a first stage public consultation of social partners on the possible direction of EU action to support the activation of persons excluded from the labour market and equality between women and men with regard to labour market opportunities, which is ongoing. In 2027, the Commission will also present a Commission Recommendation providing evidence-based policy guidance to prevent and combat in-work poverty.

As the 2025 conference underscored, ensuring accessible and adequate minimum income is key.

The Strategy stresses that national estimates of non-take-up range broadly between 20% and 50%. This is a call for improvement. To support this, the Commission will prepare in 2027 a compendium of best practices to address non-take up at national level.

Measures to address horizontal challenges that aggravate poverty –such as access to affordable housing

One very concrete call from last year’s conference was to ensure a comprehensive approach towards fighting poverty. The Strategy announces measures to tackle horizontal challenges such as stigma, difficulties in accessing basic good such as food, energy and home, as well as quality services.

Many policy areas have a role to play in preventing and addressing poverty, not only social and employment ones but also education, transport, taxation and fiscal policies. The strategy underlines the importance of carrying out distributional impact assessments so that new reforms and investments are poverty proof.

And, of course, housing remains a burning issue for millions of Europeans. Today, at least over 1.4 million in the EU – are experiencing homelessness and housing exclusion, according to the latest available OECD data.

As part of the package, we have put forward a proposal for a Council Recommendation on fighting housing exclusion to support Member States in shifting from emergency responses to long-term, people-centred and housing led solutions, including addressing homelessness.

Strengthening governance and funding and improving monitoring to reduce and prevent poverty

Previous editions have also called for a social investment approach, promoting participatory governance and strengthening data and evaluation. These ideas found their way in the Strategy and will guide our work ahead.

Many of the most powerful instruments for fighting poverty and social exclusion are in the hands of national, regional, and local authorities. The Strategy invites the Member States to appoint national Anti-Poverty coordinators. Moreover, it is accompanied by principles for effective anti-poverty policies, a concrete tool to design and self-assess coherent anti-poverty frameworks.

The Strategy also puts forward tools to tap into the potential of private funding. In particular, we will launch a Coalition against poverty, bringing together businesses and philanthropic organisations. Furthermore, we will introduce the structured dialogue with persons with lived experience of poverty, bringing an invaluable contribution to the policy itself.

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Mario Nava

Mario Nava is the Director-General of DG EMPL of the EU Commission. Previously, he was the Director-General of DG REFORM and has held Director and Head of Unit posts in the DG for Financial Services. He was also President of Italian Financial Market Authority.

He teaches at Bocconi University and at Solvay Business School. In 2023, he was awarded the title of Bocconi Alumnus of the year.

IEP Bocconi Events

The promise of the middle powers and the future of international order

SDA Bocconi School of Management, ROMA

21/10/2026, 18:00 - 21/10/2026, 19:00

Registration link

https://forms.unibocconi.it/index.php?rif_quest=4201

What role can middle powers play in shaping the future of international order? Can their diplomatic influence, partnerships and commitment to multilateral cooperation help address the tensions between great-power competition and collective action?

This conversation will explore the potential and limits of middle-power leadership, with particular attention to Canada and Europe. It will consider how coalition-building and cooperation on shared priorities can help uphold international rules, strengthen global institutions and respond to common challenges.

At its core is a question: can middle powers translate their ambitions into a more stable, inclusive and resilient international order?

Speakers

Elissa Golberg Ambassador of Canada to Italy, Ambassador of Canada to Albania and San Marino, High Commissioner to Malta, and Permanent Representative of Canada to the UN Agencies in Rome

Nathalie Tocci Senior Fellow IEP

Moderator

Stefano Feltri Communication Advisor IEP

IEP Bocconi Publications

Quality Jobs for All: Two Challenges, Both Within Reach Giulia Giupponi · Oct 6 Minimum wages have become the headline instrument to make work pay, and their rise over the past decade has been striking. Germany introduced a national minimum in 2015, Cyprus in 2023, and the UK and Spain have raised theirs to levels hard to imagine twenty years ago. Here the evidence is reasonably settled. Minimum wages consistently raise pay at the … Read full story

Quality Jobs for All: Two Challenges, Both Within Reach Giulia Giupponi · Oct 6 Minimum wages have become the headline instrument to make work pay, and their rise over the past decade has been striking. Germany introduced a national minimum in 2015, Cyprus in 2023, and the UK and Spain have raised theirs to levels hard to imagine twenty years ago. Here the evidence is reasonably settled. Minimum wages consistently raise pay at the … Read full story

Financial Times Discusses IEP Bocconi’s CORE Proposal Sep 23 Martin Sandbu argues that middle-power alliances cannot substitute for Europe pooling sovereignty and committing the resources needed to become a great power capable of protecting the international order Read full story

Founded by Bocconi University and Institute Javotte Bocconi, the Institute for European Policymaking @ Bocconi University combines the analytic rigor of a research institute, the policy impact of a think tank, and the facts-based effort of raising public opinion’s awareness about Europe through outreach activities. The Institute, fully interdisciplinary, intends to address the multi-fold obstacles that usually stand between the design of appropriate policies and their adoption, with particular attention to consensus building and effective enforcement.

The Institute’s mission is to conduct, debate, and disseminate high-quality research on the major policy issues facing Europe, and the EU in particular, its Member States and its citizens, in a rapidly changing world.

It is independent of any business or political influence.

The IEP Bocconi Management Council

Marta Cartabia

President

Sylvie Goulard

Vice-President

Paloma Lopez-Garcia

Director

Silvia Colombo

Deputy Director

Carlo Altomonte

Arnstein Aassve

Valentina Bosetti

Elena Carletti

Daniel Gros

Eleanor Spaventa

Nathalie Tocci