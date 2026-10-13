Had all the effort Europeans have devoted in vain to keeping the US committed to Europe and Ukraine instead gone towards making Europe more autonomous in the face of the war Putin has unleashed against our continent, we would now be less surprised and stronger. On this, too, Ukraine has much to teach us Nathalie Tocci IEP@BU does not express opinions of its own. The opinions expressed in this publication are those of the authors. Any errors or omissions are the responsibility of the author

The only surprising thing is that anyone is still surprised by the vulgarity and cruelty with which US President Donald Trump has sided with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in the war in Ukraine.

The agreement to suspend US sanctions on Russian diesel, the attacks on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the threats to halt intelligence co-operation between the US and Ukraine are merely the latest, predictable expression of Trump’s pro-Russian instincts. Some are outraged, and rightly so. But no one should be surprised.

On the war in Ukraine, Trump has been remarkably consistent. From the humiliation of Zelenskyy at the White House at the start of his second term to the red carpet rolled out for Putin in Anchorage; from the end of US military aid to Kyiv to the 28-point plan for Ukraine’s capitulation, drawn up directly between Moscow and Mar-a-Lago; and now the deal on Russian fuel and the latest threats against Zelenskyy: Trump can be faulted for everything except a lack of consistency and predictability.

Equally predictable is the outcome of his threats: yet another failure. With every bombastic statement and every threat directed at Kyiv, the only tangible result for the US is a further erosion of its international credibility.

To be clear, Trump’s consistency and predictability on Ukraine do not make his positions any less repugnant.

He sides with Putin and threatens, once again, to suspend intelligence-sharing with Kyiv just as Moscow’s attacks, now extending to every part of Ukraine’s infrastructure, have killed more than 80 civilians.

Trump demands that Zelenskyy halt attacks on the nerve centres of Russia’s war economy, but does not demand that Putin stop targeting Ukrainian civilians.

It would be worse still if Elon Musk suspended Starlink in Ukraine. The satellite service operates only in Ukraine, not in Russia: switching it off would not affect Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil facilities, but would reduce Kyiv’s ability to intercept Russian missiles and drones heading towards cities, infrastructure and civilians. The only result would be thousands of deaths on the front line and in Ukrainian cities.

Trump’s attempt to turn the argument on its head ahead of the midterm elections is obscene.

If prices at the pump are soaring, the blame lies with his failing war against Iran, waged alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

That war has not only failed to end but has spread beyond the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, reigniting conflict in Yemen and the Red Sea, with Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia. Supplies of Russian diesel will certainly not make a significant or lasting difference to global energy markets, especially when fuel is in short supply in Russia itself.

The surge in oil, gas and fuel prices should not be blamed on Ukrainian attacks on Russian refineries. Its main cause is the war in the Middle East, and responsibility lies, in full view of everyone, including the American voters who will elect Congress next month, with Trump.

He has been extraordinarily ineffective. For almost two years, he has tried to force Ukraine’s hand, conceding everything to Russia, betraying Ukraine and punishing the Europeans he so disparages, who continue to stand by Kyiv. He has achieved nothing.

Trump makes no headway because he offers concessions to Russia without asking for anything in return, and Putin is only too happy to pocket them and pursue his war against Europe with renewed vigour.

He also achieves nothing because Ukraine today depends far less on the US than it did two years ago. It is no coincidence that Kyiv did not panic in the face of Trump’s latest threats: a few hours later, it struck an oil terminal in Rostov-on-Don.

If Musk really did switch off Starlink, the price would be paid not only by Ukrainian victims but also in damage to Starlink’s own credibility and, consequently, its profitability.

Any country with its national interest at heart would think twice before entrusting the security of its satellite communications to such a blatantly politicised corporate giant.

Some Europeans are still surprised by the US president’s pro-Russian positions, though fortunately their number is dwindling.

Had all the effort Europeans have devoted in vain to keeping the US committed to Europe and Ukraine instead gone towards making Europe more autonomous in the face of the war Putin has unleashed against our continent, we would now be less surprised and stronger. On this, too, Ukraine has much to teach us.

A previous version of this article was published by the Italian daily La Stampa

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EP Bocconi Events

The promise of the middle powers and the future of international order

SDA Bocconi School of Management, ROMA

21/10/2026, 18:00 - 21/10/2026, 19:00

Registration link

https://forms.unibocconi.it/index.php?rif_quest=4201

What role can middle powers play in shaping the future of international order? Can their diplomatic influence, partnerships and commitment to multilateral cooperation help address the tensions between great-power competition and collective action?

This conversation will explore the potential and limits of middle-power leadership, with particular attention to Canada and Europe. It will consider how coalition-building and cooperation on shared priorities can help uphold international rules, strengthen global institutions and respond to common challenges.

At its core is a question: can middle powers translate their ambitions into a more stable, inclusive and resilient international order?

Speakers

Elissa Golberg Ambassador of Canada to Italy, Ambassador of Canada to Albania and San Marino, High Commissioner to Malta, and Permanent Representative of Canada to the UN Agencies in Rome

Nathalie Tocci Senior Fellow IEP

Moderator

Stefano Feltri Communication Advisor IEP

Nathalie Tocci

Senior Fellow

Nathalie Tocci is a senior fellow of the Institute for European Policymaking at Bocconi University. She has been Director of the Istituto Affari Internazionali from 2017 to 2026. She has been Special Advisor to EU High Representatives Federica Mogherini and Josep Borrell. In that capacity, she wrote the European Global Strategy and worked on its implementation. She is also the James Anderson professor of the practice at John Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies.

What Is the European Idea of Power in an Age of Chaos?

How Europe can build alliances and defend its interests when the rules no longer hold

SDA Bocconi School of Management, ROMA

06/10/2026, 11:30 - 06/10/2026, 12:30

Register here

Download the flyer (747.19 KB)

What happens when powers no longer agree on the rules, or even on what international order should look like? In his new book, Surviving Chaos: Geopolitics When the Rules Fail, Mark Leonard calls this condition “Un-Order”. He distinguishes between “architects”, who seek to build a stable system, and “artisans”, who adapt to changing circumstances.

In his account, China has embraced the artisan’s approach, while Europe remains attached to the certainties of the architects.

Can Europe develop its own idea of power in an age of chaos? Mark Leonard and Nathalie Tocci will discuss what Europeans can learn from competing approaches to power, how they can navigate shifting alliances and economic interdependence, and which principles should guide their choices. Can the EU become more adaptable while preserving the rules and commitments on which its influence depends?

The discussion will also consider CORE, the Compact for Open and Resilient Economies, a proposal for closer cooperation among like-minded economies set out in an IEP Bocconi policy brief co-authored by Nathalie Tocci and Daniel Gros.

Speakers

Mark Leonard Co-founder and Director, European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR); author of Surviving Chaos: Geopolitics When the Rules Fail.

Nathalie Tocci Senior Fellow, IEP Bocconi; co-author, with Daniel Gros, of the policy brief Europe as Central Power, which sets out the CORE proposal.

Moderator

Stefano Feltri Communication Advisor, IEP Bocconi

IEP@BU Publications

Ukraine’s AfD Insurance Policy Bill Browder · Sep 9 Germany is the largest funder of Ukraine’s defence in Europe. If Germany walks away, the rest of the EU cannot make up the difference. It has neither the money nor the cohesion Read full story

More Europe in Defence: Three Pathways May 15 CEPS, RUSI, Clingendael and IEP Bocconi have joined forces to substantiate what politicians often casually refer to as a European pillar of NATO – though few can say what this means in practice or whether it would offer a credible deterrent. This report outlines three possible pathways to shore up Europe’s defences: a more European NATO; a new European … Read full story

Working Paper - The Laboratory of The World? Feb 2 Based on our metric, we find that on average, the US is a more attractive location for R&D than the EU. However, this is not the case for China, which has the highest R&D ratio. However, we show that the primacy of China is entirely driven by the manufacturing sector. When the latter is left out, the US has the highest ratio, at least until 2019, when t… Read full story

Founded by Bocconi University and Institute Javotte Bocconi, the Institute for European Policymaking @ Bocconi University combines the analytic rigor of a research institute, the policy impact of a think tank, and the facts-based effort of raising public opinion’s awareness about Europe through outreach activities. The Institute, fully interdisciplinary, intends to address the multi-fold obstacles that usually stand between the design of appropriate policies and their adoption, with particular attention to consensus building and effective enforcement.

The Institute’s mission is to conduct, debate, and disseminate high-quality research on the major policy issues facing Europe, and the EU in particular, its Member States and its citizens, in a rapidly changing world.

It is independent of any business or political influence.

The IEP@BU Management Council