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Giuliana Perrone's avatar
Giuliana Perrone
7d

Ottima analisi, come sempre. È comunque stomachevole che la maggior parte delle forze politiche evitino l'argomento per meri calcoli elettorali e per lisciare il pelo alla parte di popolazione, numerosa purtroppo, vittima da troppi anni della propaganda battente moscovita contro l'Unione europea e Kyiv. Vergognoso direi.

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Mauro Albini's avatar
Mauro Albini
7d

Abbiamo bisogno degli Stati Uniti d’Europa, e’ un passo che, per la scarsa statura dei nostri leaders politici , è stato rimandato troppo a lungo a favore di personalismi e sovranismi. Serve una presa di coscienza dei cittadini europei per smuovere questa situazione e rendere l’Europa un interlocutore unico. Il quadro politico internazionale ci ha reso soli e più deboli di fronte anche all’alleato tradizionale che ci ha girato le spalle e non da oggi.

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