Had all the effort Europeans have devoted in vain to keeping the US committed to Europe and Ukraine instead gone towards making Europe more autonomous in the face of the war Putin has unleashed against our continent, we would now be less surprised and stronger. On this, too, Ukraine has much to teach us
Nathalie Tocci
IEP@BU does not express opinions of its own. The opinions expressed in this publication are those of the authors. Any errors or omissions are the responsibility of the author
The only surprising thing is that anyone is still surprised by the vulgarity and cruelty with which US President Donald Trump has sided with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in the war in Ukraine.
The agreement to suspend US sanctions on Russian diesel, the attacks on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the threats to halt intelligence co-operation between the US and Ukraine are merely the latest, predictable expression of Trump’s pro-Russian instincts. Some are outraged, and rightly so. But no one should be surprised.
On the war in Ukraine, Trump has been remarkably consistent. From the humiliation of Zelenskyy at the White House at the start of his second term to the red carpet rolled out for Putin in Anchorage; from the end of US military aid to Kyiv to the 28-point plan for Ukraine’s capitulation, drawn up directly between Moscow and Mar-a-Lago; and now the deal on Russian fuel and the latest threats against Zelenskyy: Trump can be faulted for everything except a lack of consistency and predictability.
Equally predictable is the outcome of his threats: yet another failure. With every bombastic statement and every threat directed at Kyiv, the only tangible result for the US is a further erosion of its international credibility.
To be clear, Trump’s consistency and predictability on Ukraine do not make his positions any less repugnant.
He sides with Putin and threatens, once again, to suspend intelligence-sharing with Kyiv just as Moscow’s attacks, now extending to every part of Ukraine’s infrastructure, have killed more than 80 civilians.
Trump demands that Zelenskyy halt attacks on the nerve centres of Russia’s war economy, but does not demand that Putin stop targeting Ukrainian civilians.
It would be worse still if Elon Musk suspended Starlink in Ukraine. The satellite service operates only in Ukraine, not in Russia: switching it off would not affect Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil facilities, but would reduce Kyiv’s ability to intercept Russian missiles and drones heading towards cities, infrastructure and civilians. The only result would be thousands of deaths on the front line and in Ukrainian cities.
Trump’s attempt to turn the argument on its head ahead of the midterm elections is obscene.
If prices at the pump are soaring, the blame lies with his failing war against Iran, waged alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
That war has not only failed to end but has spread beyond the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, reigniting conflict in Yemen and the Red Sea, with Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia. Supplies of Russian diesel will certainly not make a significant or lasting difference to global energy markets, especially when fuel is in short supply in Russia itself.
The surge in oil, gas and fuel prices should not be blamed on Ukrainian attacks on Russian refineries. Its main cause is the war in the Middle East, and responsibility lies, in full view of everyone, including the American voters who will elect Congress next month, with Trump.
He has been extraordinarily ineffective. For almost two years, he has tried to force Ukraine’s hand, conceding everything to Russia, betraying Ukraine and punishing the Europeans he so disparages, who continue to stand by Kyiv. He has achieved nothing.
Trump makes no headway because he offers concessions to Russia without asking for anything in return, and Putin is only too happy to pocket them and pursue his war against Europe with renewed vigour.
He also achieves nothing because Ukraine today depends far less on the US than it did two years ago. It is no coincidence that Kyiv did not panic in the face of Trump’s latest threats: a few hours later, it struck an oil terminal in Rostov-on-Don.
If Musk really did switch off Starlink, the price would be paid not only by Ukrainian victims but also in damage to Starlink’s own credibility and, consequently, its profitability.
Any country with its national interest at heart would think twice before entrusting the security of its satellite communications to such a blatantly politicised corporate giant.
Some Europeans are still surprised by the US president’s pro-Russian positions, though fortunately their number is dwindling.
Had all the effort Europeans have devoted in vain to keeping the US committed to Europe and Ukraine instead gone towards making Europe more autonomous in the face of the war Putin has unleashed against our continent, we would now be less surprised and stronger. On this, too, Ukraine has much to teach us.
A previous version of this article was published by the Italian daily La Stampa
EP Bocconi Events
The promise of the middle powers and the future of international order
SDA Bocconi School of Management, ROMA
21/10/2026, 18:00 - 21/10/2026, 19:00
Registration link
https://forms.unibocconi.it/index.php?rif_quest=4201
What role can middle powers play in shaping the future of international order? Can their diplomatic influence, partnerships and commitment to multilateral cooperation help address the tensions between great-power competition and collective action?
This conversation will explore the potential and limits of middle-power leadership, with particular attention to Canada and Europe. It will consider how coalition-building and cooperation on shared priorities can help uphold international rules, strengthen global institutions and respond to common challenges.
At its core is a question: can middle powers translate their ambitions into a more stable, inclusive and resilient international order?
Speakers
Elissa Golberg Ambassador of Canada to Italy, Ambassador of Canada to Albania and San Marino, High Commissioner to Malta, and Permanent Representative of Canada to the UN Agencies in Rome
Nathalie Tocci Senior Fellow IEP
Moderator
Stefano Feltri Communication Advisor IEP
Nathalie Tocci
Senior Fellow
Nathalie Tocci is a senior fellow of the Institute for European Policymaking at Bocconi University. She has been Director of the Istituto Affari Internazionali from 2017 to 2026. She has been Special Advisor to EU High Representatives Federica Mogherini and Josep Borrell. In that capacity, she wrote the European Global Strategy and worked on its implementation. She is also the James Anderson professor of the practice at John Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies.
What Is the European Idea of Power in an Age of Chaos?
How Europe can build alliances and defend its interests when the rules no longer hold
SDA Bocconi School of Management, ROMA
06/10/2026, 11:30 - 06/10/2026, 12:30
Download the flyer (747.19 KB)
What happens when powers no longer agree on the rules, or even on what international order should look like? In his new book, Surviving Chaos: Geopolitics When the Rules Fail, Mark Leonard calls this condition “Un-Order”. He distinguishes between “architects”, who seek to build a stable system, and “artisans”, who adapt to changing circumstances.
In his account, China has embraced the artisan’s approach, while Europe remains attached to the certainties of the architects.
Can Europe develop its own idea of power in an age of chaos? Mark Leonard and Nathalie Tocci will discuss what Europeans can learn from competing approaches to power, how they can navigate shifting alliances and economic interdependence, and which principles should guide their choices. Can the EU become more adaptable while preserving the rules and commitments on which its influence depends?
The discussion will also consider CORE, the Compact for Open and Resilient Economies, a proposal for closer cooperation among like-minded economies set out in an IEP Bocconi policy brief co-authored by Nathalie Tocci and Daniel Gros.
Speakers
Mark Leonard Co-founder and Director, European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR); author of Surviving Chaos: Geopolitics When the Rules Fail.
Nathalie Tocci Senior Fellow, IEP Bocconi; co-author, with Daniel Gros, of the policy brief Europe as Central Power, which sets out the CORE proposal.
Moderator
Stefano Feltri Communication Advisor, IEP Bocconi
IEP@BU Publications
The IEP@BU Mission
Founded by Bocconi University and Institute Javotte Bocconi, the Institute for European Policymaking @ Bocconi University combines the analytic rigor of a research institute, the policy impact of a think tank, and the facts-based effort of raising public opinion’s awareness about Europe through outreach activities. The Institute, fully interdisciplinary, intends to address the multi-fold obstacles that usually stand between the design of appropriate policies and their adoption, with particular attention to consensus building and effective enforcement.
The Institute’s mission is to conduct, debate, and disseminate high-quality research on the major policy issues facing Europe, and the EU in particular, its Member States and its citizens, in a rapidly changing world.
It is independent of any business or political influence.
The IEP@BU Management Council
Catherine De Vries, IEP@BU President
Daniel Gros, IEP@BU Director
Sylvie Goulard, IEP@BU vice-President, Professor of Practice in Global Affairs at SDA Bocconi School of Management
Silvia Colombo, IEP@BU Deputy Director
Carlo Altomonte, Associate Professor at Bocconi University and Associate Dean for Stakeholder Engagement Programs at SDA Bocconi School of Management
Arnstein Aassve, Professor in Demography at Bocconi University
Valentina Bosetti, professor of Environmental and Climate Change Economics at Bocconi University
Elena Carletti, Dean for Research and Professor of Finance at Bocconi University
Eleanor Spaventa, Professor of European Union Law at Bocconi Law School
Nathalie Tocci, IEP@BU Senior Fellow
Ottima analisi, come sempre. È comunque stomachevole che la maggior parte delle forze politiche evitino l'argomento per meri calcoli elettorali e per lisciare il pelo alla parte di popolazione, numerosa purtroppo, vittima da troppi anni della propaganda battente moscovita contro l'Unione europea e Kyiv. Vergognoso direi.
Abbiamo bisogno degli Stati Uniti d’Europa, e’ un passo che, per la scarsa statura dei nostri leaders politici , è stato rimandato troppo a lungo a favore di personalismi e sovranismi. Serve una presa di coscienza dei cittadini europei per smuovere questa situazione e rendere l’Europa un interlocutore unico. Il quadro politico internazionale ci ha reso soli e più deboli di fronte anche all’alleato tradizionale che ci ha girato le spalle e non da oggi.