Trump would see a victory as vindication of his policies and would have no qualms about doubling down. Even if he did not distribute the $5,000 promised to every citizen, he would certainly not pursue fiscal consolidation and would continue to encourage Big Tech investment, through the absence of regulation and public procurement, to sustain growth IEP@BU does not express opinions of its own. The opinions expressed in this publication are those of the authors. Any errors or omissions are the responsibility of the author

Marco Buti will speak at the IEP Bocconi Annual Event, “ At the Table or on the Menu? Europe, Middle Powers and International Order ”, on 18 November 2026 in Milan. He will join the panel on technology, industrial policy and digital sovereignty.

Considerable attention is being paid to the possible outcome of the US midterm elections, but there is little discussion of their potential economic implications.

Yet European policymakers would be making a mistake if they failed to prepare for possible contingencies, as they unfortunately did two years ago ahead of the presidential election.

Consider two scenarios. A ccording to the polls, a Republican victory appears unlikely. It is not impossible, however, given the enormous sums that Big Tech oligarchs are investing to support Republican candidates.

Trump would see a victory as vindication of his policies and would have no qualms about doubling down. Even if he did not distribute the $5,000 promised to every citizen, he would certainly not pursue fiscal consolidation and would continue to encourage Big Tech investment, through the absence of regulation and public procurement, to sustain growth.

Such policies would push interest rates higher. Given the heavy indebtedness of artificial intelligence (AI) companies, high rates, together with the difficulty of generating profits sufficient to justify current investment, could cause the financial bubble to burst, or at least deflate.

To prevent this, the Trump administration could try to intensify the “extractive” character of American power, not so much through new tariffs as by forcing US trading partners to buy large quantities of US Treasury securities to bring rates down.

This would amount to financial repression on a global scale, rather than at the national level where it usually occurs.

Savers and the governments of highly indebted countries would bear the initial costs, as those governments would struggle to place their own debt in the markets. Such repression would also be unlikely to postpone for long the bursting, or at least deflation, of the AI bubble and its inevitable adverse consequences for the real economy.

The other scenario is a “blue wave”, with Democrats regaining the House and the Senate, or at least the former. Yet this would not mean a wholesale reversal of Trump’s policies.

Without the 60 votes out of 100 needed in the Senate to overcome Republican filibusters, Democrats would be unable to pass legislation opposed by the administration.

They would nevertheless hold the power of the purse: the ability to deny funding requested by Trump to finance, for example, a resumption of conflict with Iran or other military adventures. This arrangement would probably ease tensions in the Persian Gulf, helping to lower energy prices.

Trump would also face much closer congressional scrutiny, even while retaining the power to impose new tariffs, making it harder to repeat the trade policies of the first two years of his term.

In the event of a blue wave, the Big Tech oligarchy would face a decidedly less favourable political climate. Although it would be difficult to pass federal legislation regulating AI, measures would be introduced at state level, including with Republican support, to block or slow the construction of new data centres.

Public opposition to these enormous facilities, with their heavy demand for energy and water, cuts across party lines. Such developments would affect stock-market valuations, curb AI investment and slow economic growth in the United States and globally.

Coexistence between a Congress controlled wholly or partly by Democrats and the Trump administration would also end up causing repeated federal government shutdowns and, more seriously, a confrontation over raising the debt ceiling.

As in the past, the latter could trigger a game of chicken between the two sides, exposing the United States to the risk of default. That risk is greater today because Trump 2.0 is much more radical and unpredictable than during his first term.

The uncertainty arising from the risk of default could push interest rates still higher, particularly penalising European countries with large deficits and high public debt.

The US midterm elections will therefore have significant economic consequences even if Trump emerges defeated. It is essential that European policymakers avoid being caught unprepared again and draw up contingency plans now to mitigate a shock that could originate on the other side of the Atlantic.

This analysis has not considered a scenario in which Trump refused to recognise the election results and declared a “state of emergency”, an outcome at the far end of the Gaussian curve.

We have learned, or should have learned, however, that with Trump, events that are highly improbable ex ante can become possible, if not the norm, ex post. Having a contingency plan ready for this eventuality too would be a matter of simple prudence.

A previous version of this article was published by Il Sole 24 Ore

Leave a comment

Moreno Bertoldi

Moreno Bertoldi is Senior Associate Research Fellow at the Italian Institute for International Political Studies (ISPI).

Marco Buti

Since April 2023, Marco Buti has held the Tommaso Padoa-Schioppa Chair at the Robert Schuman Centre. Before joining the EUI, Buti was Chief of Staff of the Commissioner for the economy, Paolo Gentiloni. Between 2008 and 2019, he was Director-General for Economic and Financial Affairs at the European Commission. Moreover, he has been the Commission Finance Deputy at G7 and G20.

He is an IEP@BU fellow.

Leave a comment

At the Table or on the Menu? The IEP Bocconi Annual Event Programme Europe, Middle Powers and International Order 18 November 2026 | 8:30 am to 5:30 pm SDA Bocconi School of Management

Auditorium Grande, Via Sarfatti 10, Milan Register Here Registration is required Programme 8:30 am | Registration 9:00 am | Institutional Greetings Francesco Billari, Rector, Bocconi University Marta Cartabia, President, IEP Bocconi 9:15 am | Opening Remarks: Europe’s Choices, the Institute’s Contribution Paloma Lopez-Garcia, Director, IEP Bocconi 9:30 am | After the Rupture: Can Europe Shape a New Order? Sylvie Goulard, Vice President, IEP Bocconi Federica Mogherini, Former High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Mario Monti, Honorary President, IEP Bocconi Moderator: Stefano Feltri, Communication Advisor, IEP Bocconi 10:30 am | Trade and Economic Coercion: Europe’s Market Power in a Weaponised World Carlo Altomonte, Professor of Economics, Bocconi University Cecilia Malmström, Nonresident Senior Fellow, Peterson Institute for International Economics (PIIE) Robert Staiger, Chief Economist, World Trade Organization Moderator: Italo Colantone, Professor of Economics, Bocconi University 11:30 am | Coffee Break 11:50 am | Europe and the World: Lessons from Diplomacy, Choices for the Future Javier Solana, President, EsadeGeo; Former EU High Representative for Common Foreign and Security Policy; Former Secretary General of NATO Interviewed by Nathalie Tocci, Senior Fellow, IEP Bocconi 12:20 pm | Defence and Security: Towards a European Strategic Autonomy Andrea Gilli, Non-Resident Fellow, IEP Bocconi François-Marie Gougeon, Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Defence Policy and Planning, NATO Marina Henke, Director of the Hertie Centre for International Security Moderator: Bill Browder, Non-Resident Fellow, IEP Bocconi 1:20 pm | Lunch Break 2:30 pm | Technology and Industrial Policy: The Race for Digital Sovereignty Marco Buti, Tommaso Padoa-Schioppa Chair, European University Institute (EUI) Luca De Angelis, Chief Executive Officer, Tech Europe Foundation Reinhilde Veugelers, Professor of Economics, KU Leuven; Senior Fellow, Bruegel Moderator: Alberto Alemanno, Jean Monnet Professor of European Union Law, HEC Paris 3:30 pm | Energy, Climate and the Green Transition: Building Security from the Inside Out Sophia Kalantzakos, Global Distinguished Professor of Environmental Studies and Public Policy, New York University Abu Dhabi Clara Poletti, Senior Advisor, Centre on Regulation in Europe (CERRE) Giorgio Tomassetti, CEO, Octopus Energy Italia Moderator: Valentina Bosetti, Professor of Environmental and Climate Change Economics, Bocconi University 4:30 pm | Coffee Break 4:50 pm | The AI Transformation: Implications for Europe’s Future of Work Chris Pissarides, Regius Professor of Economics, London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE); Nobel Laureate in Economics Interviewed by Paloma Lopez-Garcia, Director, IEP Bocconi 5:20 pm | Concluding Remarks Paloma Lopez-Garcia, Director, IEP Bocconi Register for the Annual Event Registration closes on Monday 16 November at 5:00 pm CET. For information: iep@unibocconi.it

IEP Bocconi Podcast

IEP Bocconi Publications

The Unequal Price of Europe’s Transport Transition Oct 24 Transport poverty thus takes two forms: households that cannot afford the car they need, and households that must keep running one whatever fuel costs. Residents of rural and peripheral areas and young people on low incomes face both risks, and small road hauliers, for whom fuel is about 30% of costs and margins are often 2 to 3%, have little room to ab… Read full story

Working Paper - The Unintended Entrepreneurial Returns to University Grants Oct 26 We link venture-capital (VC) deals to founders’ education histories and track the financing raised by startups founded by graduates of universities competing for highly selective, multi-year institutional grants Read full story

Founded by Bocconi University and Institute Javotte Bocconi, the Institute for European Policymaking @ Bocconi University combines the analytic rigor of a research institute, the policy impact of a think tank, and the facts-based effort of raising public opinion’s awareness about Europe through outreach activities. The Institute, fully interdisciplinary, intends to address the multi-fold obstacles that usually stand between the design of appropriate policies and their adoption, with particular attention to consensus building and effective enforcement.

The Institute’s mission is to conduct, debate, and disseminate high-quality research on the major policy issues facing Europe, and the EU in particular, its Member States and its citizens, in a rapidly changing world.

It is independent of any business or political influence.

The IEP Bocconi Management Council

Marta Cartabia

President

Sylvie Goulard

Vice-President

Paloma Lopez-Garcia

Director

Silvia Colombo

Deputy Director

Carlo Altomonte

Arnstein Aassve

Valentina Bosetti

Elena Carletti

Daniel Gros

Eleanor Spaventa

Nathalie Tocci