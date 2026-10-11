The tax burden should be calculated not as the ratio of tax revenues to GDP, but as the ratio of public spending to GDP. Focusing on revenues rather than spending creates a series of distortions, both in public debate and in the conduct of economic policy IEP@BU does not express opinions of its own. The opinions expressed in this publication are those of the authors. Any errors or omissions are the responsibility of the author

The tax burden is central to political debate, particularly in highly indebted countries. An overall increase in government revenues relative to gross domestic product places a greater burden on taxpayers and the economy as a whole.

It is no coincidence that political candidates to govern a country rarely promise to raise the overall tax burden. Their pledge is usually to reduce it or eventually redistribute it across sectors and groups.

Yet the outcome is often the opposite. The tax burden tends to rise, fuelling endless arguments over how to interpret the figures and ultimately eroding public trust.

The problem lies in how the tax burden is defined and calculated.

It is generally measured as the ratio of a country’s total tax revenues and social security contributions to GDP. This is fundamentally wrong, particularly when the aim is to analyse the underlying trends in a country’s public finances.

The tax burden should be calculated not as the ratio of tax revenues to GDP, but as the ratio of public spending to GDP.

Focusing on revenues rather than spending creates a series of distortions, both in public debate and in the conduct of economic policy.

First, it gives the impression that spending can rise beyond what tax revenues can cover over time without imposing any cost on citizens. It creates the illusion that issuing government bonds to finance spending in excess of revenues has no consequences, overlooking debt interest payments, which tend to increase as the debt itself grows.

Moreover, reducing the tax burden without an equivalent reduction in spending is not sustainable over time. Ignoring the path of spending over the short and medium term encourages the misguided claim that a tax cut can stimulate enough economic growth to generate the revenues needed to fill the initial hole in the budget. These are the so-called measures that “pay for themselves”. In reality, such measures do not exist.

Assessing the tax burden from the spending side is the only way to frame a serious debate about restoring sound public finances.

Across Europe, the problems caused by public debt originate on the spending side, not the revenue side. Over the past decade, the average tax burden in European countries has remained broadly unchanged, rising from about 46.4 per cent in the years before the pandemic to 46.8 per cent last year, according to estimates from the International Monetary Fund. Over the same period, however, average spending has risen from about 47 per cent to 50 per cent of GDP. In some countries, it is approaching 60 per cent: France stands at 57.4 per cent, Finland at 58.7 per cent and Belgium at 55 per cent.

Without measures to reduce the share of public spending in GDP, the tax burden is set to rise, whatever voters are promised.

Moreover, the European countries where public spending has crossed the threshold of 50 per cent of GDP, namely Germany, France, Italy, Belgium, Austria and Finland, are precisely those that have recorded the weakest growth in recent years, below the European average. There is a statistically significant negative correlation between public spending and economic growth.

This does not necessarily establish a causal relationship. But the countries that have increased spending the most in recent years have certainly not grown faster. Quite the reverse.

Controlling and reducing public spending is precisely the objective of the EU’s Stability and Growth Pact, reformed in 2024 with the agreement of all member states. Under the new pact, each country commits to implementing multi-year spending plans that allow expenditure to fall as a share of GDP over time. Only in this way can countries avoid having to raise taxes and implement “austerity” programmes.

The new pact has been in force for only a couple of years, yet calls for exemptions have already begun, particularly to allow windfall tax revenues, notably those generated by the inflation tax, to finance additional spending. Put simply, this means increasing the tax burden. It also means postponing fiscal consolidation, exposing public finances and the economy as a whole to turbulence in financial markets. We are seeing this unfold now.

Europe’s tax burden is too high and holds back economic growth. The only way to reduce it is to lower the overall share of public spending over GDP. And to improve the quality of that spending.

Promising more spending ultimately means raising taxes. For everyone.

A previous version of this article was published in the Italian daily Il Foglio

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Lorenzo Bini Smaghi

Lorenzo Bini Smaghi holds a degree in Economic Sciences from the Université Catholique de Louvain (Belgium) and a Ph.D in Economic Sciences from the University of Chicago. He has been Chairman of the Board of Directors of Société Générale since 2015. He is an IEP@BU non-resident fellow

IEP Bocconi Events

The promise of the middle powers and the future of international order

SDA Bocconi School of Management, ROMA

21/10/2026, 18:00 - 21/10/2026, 19:00

Registration link

https://forms.unibocconi.it/index.php?rif_quest=4201

What role can middle powers play in shaping the future of international order? Can their diplomatic influence, partnerships and commitment to multilateral cooperation help address the tensions between great-power competition and collective action?

This conversation will explore the potential and limits of middle-power leadership, with particular attention to Canada and Europe. It will consider how coalition-building and cooperation on shared priorities can help uphold international rules, strengthen global institutions and respond to common challenges.

At its core is a question: can middle powers translate their ambitions into a more stable, inclusive and resilient international order?

Speakers

Elissa Golberg Ambassador of Canada to Italy, Ambassador of Canada to Albania and San Marino, High Commissioner to Malta, and Permanent Representative of Canada to the UN Agencies in Rome

Nathalie Tocci Senior Fellow IEP

Moderator

Stefano Feltri Communication Advisor IEP

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Putin’s Red Lines Are Written in Disappearing Ink Bill Browder · Aug 20 We should give Ukraine everything it needs. That means offensive weapons to strike the military machine Putin uses to wage this war. It also means air defences to protect Ukrainian civilians from the daily terror of Russian missiles and drones, and to shield the power stations, water plants and hospitals that Putin targets on purpose. Half measures do n… Read full story

Europe is Paying for Putin’s War Bill Browder · Jul 17 We are approving tens of billions of pounds in military and financial aid so that Ukraine can fight off the Russian army. At the very same time we are sending Russia billions of pounds that it uses to fund that same army. We arm the victim with one hand and pay the aggressor with the other. It is not a policy. It is a farce Read full story

Making EU Inc. Fit for Venture Capital Luca Enriques · Jul 17 The proposed amendments share a single guiding rationale: that innovative startups (as well as scaleups) need, and should be granted, materially greater contractual freedom than the Proposal currently envisages. The reason is grounded in how high-growth firms are financed Read full story

Europe Between Empire and Rules Nathalie Tocci · May 27 There are two ways to avoid double standards. One is the Trump way: remove the standards. Trump is not hypocritical because he has no standards. The other is to try to live up to one’s standards and narrow the gap between norms and power Read full story

Founded by Bocconi University and Institute Javotte Bocconi, the Institute for European Policymaking @ Bocconi University combines the analytic rigor of a research institute, the policy impact of a think tank, and the facts-based effort of raising public opinion’s awareness about Europe through outreach activities. The Institute, fully interdisciplinary, intends to address the multi-fold obstacles that usually stand between the design of appropriate policies and their adoption, with particular attention to consensus building and effective enforcement.

The Institute’s mission is to conduct, debate, and disseminate high-quality research on the major policy issues facing Europe, and the EU in particular, its Member States and its citizens, in a rapidly changing world.

It is independent of any business or political influence.

The IEP Bocconi Management Council

Marta Cartabia

President

Sylvie Goulard

Vice-President

Paloma Lopez-Garcia

Director

Silvia Colombo

Deputy Director

Carlo Altomonte

Arnstein Aassve

Valentina Bosetti

Elena Carletti

Daniel Gros

Eleanor Spaventa

Nathalie Tocci