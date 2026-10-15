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Anna Souakri's avatar
Anna Souakri
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Very insightful. It could be expected that Chinese BEVs and hybrid will have a growing market share in EUs within the next year, and rerouting experts (including components), Joint venture and manufacturing in EU will increase. Even with a strict local original requirement in the IIA Act the EU is setting, we could expect exemptions. EU automakers should focus on innovating on services, interoperability, design and software and cooperate with China as well as other countries and promoteur win wind technology and research transfers.

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